The Highs and Lows of a Landscape Photographer

Photography is my passion. I turned pro 4 years ago and now run my own photography workshops company offering workshops at all levels here in North Wales, Iceland and the USA. I really enjoy teaching people - almost as much as making my own photos - I love those 'light bulb moments' when i can see that people have 'got it!

I had been looking forward to my trip to Lewis and Harris for ages; at last, I was getting the chance to get to one of my bucket list photographic destinations – and for a whole 9 days – I was so excited!

As well as a fabulous destination, I was also looking forward to 9 days of photography just for me, what a privilege to be able to do this, and one that is very rare for all of us. So, my expectations were very high even though I was striving to keep them in check. I knew that the Hebrides in winter was likely to be frequently rainy and windy, but I come from Anglesey, which is the same, so I thought I would be prepared for this. I had all sorts of plans in my head for photographing in the rain – lens hoods, rain covers, umbrellas, even experimenting with deliberately allowing the rain to smear on the lens (a UV filter I hasten to add, not my actual lens), so I really felt prepared for this too.

How wrong can you be!

So, do you remember Ciara and Dennis – how can you not?! Sod’s law would have it that I managed to coincide my trip with these two storms, arriving just before Ciara and managing to get away on the last ferry before Dennis really started to do its worst. Consequently, my trip was a pretty constant battering of very high winds - at least in the high 40’s and mostly in the 50’s and 60’s - rain, hail and snow. I had one day of calm - the penultimate one – and one of just high winds with no precipitation – the first one.

Now I’m a great advocate of the theory that challenging weather conditions make for great images, but when you are getting day after day of this kind of thing, with a very little break or intervals of decent light popping through the clouds, well then, it’s pretty difficult.

Do you remember Ciara and Dennis – how can you not?! Sod’s law would have it that I managed to coincide my trip with these two storms, arriving just before Ciara and managing to get away on the last ferry before Dennis really started to do its worst.

It’s also true of course, that landscape photographers come in all shapes and sizes. Not all of us are young men (or even somewhat older men) with plenty of testosterone to keep us going, neither are we necessarily relatively young and fit. Some of us are older women, with maybe a few too many extra pounds, various aches and pains, and not terribly fit.

That doesn’t mean, however, that we don’t have exactly the same desire to get out there and take great images – it’s just a bit more of a challenge!

So, how did I get on amongst all this weather? I have to say my trip was full of both highs and lows as I strove to make the best of it all. So, let’s go back to the very beginning – my trip up there. I had opted to fly up to Inverness, pick up a hire car and then drive to Ullapool where I would stop overnight and get the ferry the following morning. I wanted to see Ullapool again, and to approach the islands across the water – after all, I thought, they’re islands. For me, this was a definite high; all went well, and the ferry crossing was nicely rolling – all well and good for me as I love being bounced around on a ship! Even better was the great observation deck where I got a seat right at the front and could watch what was happening, including the wind blowing a hooley around the Scottish flag (see shot 1 below), and lots of lovely big waves and spray. This should have been a warning to me of what was to come but I was pretty blithe and optimistic at this stage.

Now my second high was the peat moorland – don’t let anyone ever tell you that peat moorland is boring, even in winter. I discovered that it’s only when the light is really dark that the moorland gets a bit dull, and on my car journey from the port to my cottage the light levels were reasonably high even though we were getting intermittent rain, and the moorland was just a joy to behold. (Incidentally, this road is an ‘A’ road – and it’s a single-track road with passing places – really gives you an idea of the remoteness of these islands doesn’t it?)

It’s easy to dismiss vast swathes of pretty flat moorland, but when you look carefully there are so many colours in there, golds, orange/gingers, reds and magentas, with the odd bit of lime green thrown in for good measure. I was entranced on my journey across, driving along with my jaw dropping, and just had to jump out to get a couple of shots – see the first couple of moorland shots above.

To my great joy, I then got my first sight of a Golden Eagle wheeling slowly across the moor. Amazing, I’d only been here for half an hour and already I’d seen a Golden Eagle, I was entranced and didn’t even try to get out my camera, just revelling in the pleasure of seeing one of these majestic birds – up pretty close too!

It’s easy to dismiss vast swathes of pretty flat moorland, but when you look carefully there are so many colours in there, golds, orange/gingers, reds and magentas, with the odd bit of lime green thrown in for good measure.

On my penultimate day I went back up onto the moorland because although the winds were still very high, we were promised sunny intervals amongst the hail. It was a real pleasure identifying some likely bits of moorland and then waiting for the light – and oh boy did I get some light. As image 4 shows, when the low sun shines directly across the moor it just lights up in a rich ginger; I’ve had this experience before in Scotland and the Lake District and know that the level of colour is hard to believe, but it really was that intense. Then, of course, I got the very fleeting light on the mountains of Harris, image 5, which came and went in about 30 seconds – I pulled up pronto and just got the shot in time. I had actually managed to get my tripod out on this day – most of the time it was easier to shoot with very high shutter speeds handheld due to the wind, long exposures were out of the question - well maybe if I’d been able to put the tripod up in a tent I could have used one, but I have enough trouble carrying all my gear without carrying a tent too.

So, I guess that brings me to one of the lows.

For me, landscape photography is a very meditative experience. I love being out on my own so that I can really ‘get into the zone’ and I love to take my time, using my tripod and my ND filters. It’s this slowness and complete absorption that brings me so much peace and satisfaction, and I just didn’t get any of that on this trip other than on the last day. It was even difficult to use the filters – it’s so much harder to position them correctly when your hand holding isn’t it? Having said that, I guess this was also good for me in that I had to think outside my usual box, and I often bracketed three shots to combine in photoshop afterwards rather than try to use the filters. I really missed that slow contemplative photography though.

Another high has to be the stunning beaches; much to my amazement even on a grey day, many of these really do have that beautiful turquoise blue water. It is quite something to sit on a beach in the rain and marvel at the colour in the sea.

Another high has to be the stunning beaches; much to my amazement even on a grey day, many of these really do have that beautiful turquoise blue water. It is quite something to sit on a beach in the rain and marvel at the colour in the sea. Even better is the fact that most of the time I had these beaches to myself, not another soul around. I confess that quite often I lost myself in the solitude and just sat meditatively soaking up the view and listening to the waves pounding, the surf churning, and the rain or hail slapping onto the beach. It was really very exhilarating. If you choose a little sheltered outcrop of rocks, sitting like this even in very high winds is OK – and of course I was thoroughly encased in rain gear from head to toe!

My highlights beach wise were Bosta Beach and Cliff beach (shots 6,7,8 below) and of course Luskentyre. The latter is a dream, with the mountains of Harris just across the bay, see images 9 & 10, below. On my second day there, the winds were really high and were flinging spray and sand off the dunes everywhere – pretty painful on the face I have to say! It was also a real struggle just to walk along the beach – particularly on the way ‘out’ when the wind was against me. However, the upside was that this created a lovely soft haze all around, and huge waves – see image 9; I did try and get my tripod out, but really that was fighting a losing battle – much easier to shoot with fast shutter speeds handheld, and no filters. I loved the estuary where the river flows in from the sea in a fabulous sinuous curve, in between Luskentyre and Seilebost beaches too (shot 10). I had real trouble with the wind here as well, although the cliffs I shot from are low, I was nearly being blown off, and had to crawl around and sit down to shoot! Ideally, I would have moved further forward to get the shot of the river curve without the foreground, but I just didn’t feel I could in all that wind. Never mind, - that’s one for next time.

The middle of my trip was really difficult and when I experienced a real low point; the days of high winds, lack of light and pretty constant hail, rain or snow, really got to me and I really struggled with my mood. This, of course, affected my motivation – there really didn’t seem any point in going out, and although I did manage to force myself, the images I produced really suffered. I remember being on the cliff top at Dail Mor being utterly battered by the wind and hail. It was too windy even to handhold with mega high shutter speeds; I tried propping my tripod against a fence, but even that didn’t work. There was nowhere to shelter from the wind and still get a decent composition so after 10 minutes I gave up.

Something similar happened at Mangersta Sea Stacks. Looking back, I think discretion should have been the better part of valour! However, I was so keen to photograph at this iconic location that I forced myself to head out anyway. About 2 miles away I nearly turned back – the car was rocking about so much that I was pretty scared. I stopped and checked the weather forecast, and they promised me a half an hour window of lighter winds and no precipitation, so I carried on and when I got to the top of the cliff, I parked up facing into the wind. Thankfully it was an onshore wind on this day, so I felt there was less chance of being blown off the cliff – had it been offshore I simply wouldn’t have gone! Nevertheless, I was bent really low as I walked across to the viewpoint and then the only way I could photograph was to lie down! I got some shots which I think show just how wild the conditions were, but that’s about it – see shots 11 & 12 below.

The only way I managed to get myself out of this low mood was to change my outlook; instead of regarding the trip as a time to get some good photos, I made the change to it simply being an adventure, a time to explore the island and get to see what it had to offer. That helped enormously, from then on, I didn’t try to take images if the weather seemed too harsh, I simply enjoyed the place as best I could.

I was staying only 5 minutes from the Callanish Standing Stones and these were an enormous high for me. I visited three times, once to do a ‘recce’ and then – on different days - at sunrise and sunset. These standing stones are amazing, they radiate atmosphere, power and mystery, made even more so by the fact that you can walk right up to them, touch them and even get into the very centre of the circle. I was very lucky with my sunrise shoot – the sky was fabulous, and again I was the only person there, just magical, see shot 13. (Winds weren’t too bad either!) Then as the sun crested the horizon, I lined up to get a starburst shot; the sun was very powerful and I was getting lots of flare at one point. Now I don’t usually like flare, but I really liked it on these shots, it seemed to add to the mystery somehow, see shot 14.

These standing stones are amazing, they radiate atmosphere, power and mystery, made even more so by the fact that you can walk right up to them, touch them and even get into the very centre of the circle.

For my sunset shoot, I was similarly lucky – not quite such a fabulous sky, but still pretty atmospheric and quite stormy looking, even though again the wind wasn’t too bad. I’d been planning to do a fisheye shot at the standing stones - I could see it in my mind’s eye, the standing stones forming a circle around me – and it worked really well. I waited until the sun crested the horizon and peeped around one of the stones and hey presto, I got my shot – ‘Cradled in a Sacred Embrace’ - see shot 15.

The last two images of Luskentyre (shots 16 & 17) were taken on my last day; oh, the joy of it, virtually no wind, no precipitation, and blue sky – by this time I was inordinately pleased to see blue sky. These shots were actually taken from Seilebost, looking across to Luskentyre, in the glorious golden hour, and were the last shots I took during my trip, and the light was just stunning – so worth waiting for! I also found another gorgeous tiny bay on that day with waves crashing poetically over the rocks for me, and the mountains in the background, (this was courtesy of a tip off from someone who’s been on a workshop with me – ‘M’ you know who you are, thank you so much!) – see shot 18. Aside from the weather and gorgeous light, the best thing about my last day was that I was able to take my time, use my tripod and filters, and just shoot in a much more peaceful and mindful way – so yes, I finished on a real high.

So, there we are, 9 days in the stormy Outer Hebrides in winter, a real hotchpotch of highs and lows.

If I learned anything from this trip it was not to put so much pressure on myself to capture great shots – sometimes it’s just not possible and you only make yourself depressed if you keep trying too hard!

If I learned anything from this trip it was not to put so much pressure on myself to capture great shots – sometimes it’s just not possible and you only make yourself depressed if you keep trying too hard! There’s a balance to be got isn’t there, between braving the elements and using them to your advantage in your photography, or over stretching yourself and doing damage to your psyche. After all, the latter isn’t what photography is all about, quite the reverse in fact; for me, photography is a spiritual pursuit that helps to lift my spirits not depress them. I will be working differently when faced with that kind of situation again.

I am really looking forward to going back to Lewis and Harris in early November when I’ll be leading a group there, and I think this experience can only help me with that. (Still, a couple of places left by the way if you fancy joining me on a Hebridean Adventure.)