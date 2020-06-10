Joe Cornish and Tim Parkin discuss Robert Adams and Beauty

The concept of ‘beauty’ often seems to be a dirty word to those photographers from a ‘contemporary/academic’ background. The use of beauty is considered too bright a light to be seen direct for fear you go blind to the meaning behind a work. To those wishing to create works that reflect the natural beauty of nature, such an attitude seems anathema. Robert Adams strode a middle ground between these two camps and his book “Beauty in Photography” is an essential source material for anyone wishing to look more closely at the subject. His writing is accessible and concise without being dry, and his prior experience as an English professor pays dividends for the reader.