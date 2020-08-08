Frank Sirona is a German large format landscape photographer, known for his images of the American Southwest which so far have been exhibited in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the US. In order to realize his vision of the perfect exhibition print he initiated and contributed to the development of a customised face mounting technology using anti-reflective mineral glass as carrier. Having received a training as a scientist, he is particularly interested in the natural phenomena which shaped our natural environment as we perceive it, and strives at combining the perspectives of science and art in what he calls the approach of the painter and the scientist.

I don't know why I haven't talked to Frank Sirona more often as we both share the same passions for large format landscape photography and both have a rather intense technical approach to getting the best results moderated (hopefully in my case) by a pragmatic attitude that realises it's the visual result that matters most. Whatever the reasons, it's been very finally chatting with a like minded individual and he has given me some well needed motivation to finally get my darkroom finished this year. Thank you Frank!

Can you tell me a little about your education, childhood passions, early exposure to photography etc.?

As a kid, I always loved to spend as much time as possible outdoors, and landscape photography is a fantastic excuse for continuing that. My interest in photography though was sparked by a cousin who had pioneered a new approach to simulating architecture photographs. He used modified endoscopes which had originally been designed for medical purposes for photographing architectural models, simulating the pedestrian´s view of buildings not existing yet. This all was done long before computer simulations came up, and back then revolutionised urban development because for the first time it was possible to view planned buildings in form of models not just from a bird´s eye view, but from street level.

But in the end, it was a book from the Time Life series on photography in my father´s library which became life changing for me. In that book, there were two Eliot Porter images taken down in Glen Canyon before its tragic flooding which just struck me like lightning. Never had I seen before such a beauty in a photograph, and I immediately knew that I just had to visit that land of the canyons myself - and bring a camera. From there it still took me many years until my first expedition to the Desert Southwest, and even longer until I started to fancy large format photography. In the meantime, I studied natural sciences, and at a glance, one might think that a scientific perspective distracts from an artistic point of view. To my own surprise, I realised that the contrary is the case: with a PhD in Biosciences background in life sciences you inevitably have a different view on the natural world surrounding us, and this opens one´s eyes for structures and phenomena which one otherwise might have overlooked. Actually it turned out that this perspective is a steady source of inspiration, and it´s a perfect complement to a perspective merely primarily driven by aesthetics.

Is that the "Approach of the Painter and the Scientist" you´re alluding to in your Artist´s Statement? Could you explain this approach in a little more detail?

Exactly, that´s how I called this confluence of scientific and artistic perception. The starting point here is the existence of two very different and ostensibly incompatible ways to perceive nature, represented by the perspectives of the painter and the scientist, and which in Robert Pirsig´s words one could call the "romantic" versus the "classic" perspective. The landscape painter is interested in scenery as a whole, while the scientist will rather have a close look at the details, in order to understand what´s going on under the surface. For example, when seeing a dune, the painter will perceive its harmoniously curved, female forms and the play of light and shadow when the sun is low on the horizon.

Were someone to hand him a camera, he would shoot images that capture the beauty, power or evanescence of what is seen. In contrast, the scientist’s interest is focused much more upon detail. He is preoccupied with causality, determinism, and natural forces and their interaction with one another. In seeking to explain why things are the way they are, he strives to trace natural phenomena back to the laws governing them. When investigating the same dune, he would examine a single grain of sand and would attribute the dune’s form, the angle of its slope, and the continual changes in shape caused by the wind to the physical properties of the grain. Through a camera lens, he would concentrate on structures, patterns, and surface qualities by taking close-up shots, which would then in turn bear witness to the play of natural forces and their formative effect on animate and inanimate nature.

By doing this, the researcher would render the reasons for the surface texture of the natural world visible. What fascinates me is the possibility to combine both perspectives in a single image, and to create photographs that evince two very distinct, and yet inseparably interwoven, levels: an aesthetic level (the effect of nature on the viewer) and a purely analytic level (the effect of formative forces on nature). As these levels are often located on very different scales of magnitude, an extremely high optical resolution is required for the fusion of both in one picture, and that´s where large format photography comes into play: the unequalled resolution of large format film allows to simultaneously record an almost infinite number of tiny details within a scenery, while still grasping the whole picture. Thus, a sufficiently large print - I prefer a final enlargement format of 70 x 100 cm / 30 x 40˝ at the least - allows the viewer to zoom in and out again and to switch between beholding the entire composition and viewing some of its countless details. This way, probably in most cases without realising it, viewers switch back and forth between the perspective of the painter and the perspective of the scientist. I´m observing this frequently on the occasion of my exhibitions, and it´s interesting to see that people who hadn´t been in touch with the concept behind my images nevertheless follow exactly the path I had taken before upon creating the photographs.

In most photographers´ lives, there are 'epiphanic' moments where things become clear, or new directions are formed. What were your two main moments and how did they change your photography?

Yes, there are such moments, and in my case, there actually were three which really changed a lot for me. I mentioned one already - my first encounter with Eliot Porter´s photographs of Glen Canyon. The other two relate more to technical qualities, one of them being the moment when I saw the first print made from a large format photograph. This happened to be a landscape photo, printed to Cibachrome material and hanging perfectly lit in a gallery. Before that, I had seen countless large format photos printed in magazines already, and they always had some sort of difficult-to-describe appeal photos made with small cameras were lacking, but that print was just amazing. Having had fancied large format photography for quite a while, this was the moment when I decided to go for it and give it a try. The other moment was when I saw my first Diasec print on an art fair - must have been the Art Cologne I think. The brilliance and perfection of that print was so far beyond anything I had seen before that I simply couldn´t believe it. Back then I had been looking for a while for a way to present my images such that they would provide an immersive experience to the beholder, and I immediately realised that face mounting would be it.

What are you most proud of in photography?



This question fits well to what you asked before since the achievement I´m probably most proud of is my contribution to the development of the "UltraSec M" technology, or the face mounting of prints to anti-reflective glass. I mentioned my spontaneous fascination with Diasec, and for a while, I couldn´t imagine anything better of higher quality than face mounting prints face mounted to acrylic. However, I realised soon that the Diasec technology has two limitations: first, acrylic is extremely sensitive to scratches. Just wipe some dust off (which Diasec prints happily attract due to acrylic´s electrostatic properties), and you already introduced a host of micro scratches you´ll never get rid of again. Second, the reflections on acrylic are highly distracting, which is almost always a nuisance except under perfect lighting conditions. You may have such conditions in a gallery or a well-made exhibition, but almost nowhere else. Hang a Diasec print opposite to a window, and you´ll have difficulties to see anything but just a bright reflecting square on the wall. Using frosted acrylic was no alternative though since the frosting takes away from a face mounted print all the brilliance which makes Diasec so special. I then realised that the ideal material for face mounting would be anti-reflective mineral glass used for architectural purposes (the very thin anti-reflective glass used for premium-quality framing would be too thin for providing the sense of depth face mounting is aiming at).

The only problem was that apparently this wasn´t offered by any lab worldwide. So I decided to push the lab which I was working with to give it a try. They were not convinced, and in the end, it took me two years of regularly following up on this until they realised that their only chance to re-gain their peace would be to just follow my request. And then the - for them - unexpected happened: the result of their first experiments blew our mind - no-one of us had ever seen such a brilliance, depth, three-dimensionality and vibrancy in a print like there right in front of us. All scepticism was blown away, and they instantaneously started a project to develop a routine manufacturing process of what became known later as "UltraSec M" prints. This was an extremely exciting time - I remember countless discussions of all the technical hurdles which needed to be overcome, but we all were absolutely confident that in the end, this project would become a success. It took about two more years to optimise all those tiny little steps and tricks needed to manufacture immaculate prints at an acceptably low scrap rate, but I believe that what was achieved by the lab´s staff during this time was nothing short of the creation of a new gold standard for print quality. Since then I never looked back, and all of my exhibition prints and most prints sold to my customers are made using this technology. It´s also great to see that well-known artists such as Michael Wesely, Tom Fecht or Bernhard Edmaier quickly adopted this technology for presenting their awesome work.

Talking about exhibitions - you´ve been quite active exhibiting your work and had exhibitions among others on Photokina, in a museum, and on numerous festivals. Tell me about the experience of publicly displaying your work.

A well-made exhibition is just a wonderful way of getting in touch with people who are interested in your work, and at the same time it allows to create an immersive experience to visitors which can´t be created by any other setup - not by a box of prints, not by a book, not by a website and certainly not by an appearance on social media. I had countless wonderful conversations with people whom I otherwise would never have met, and it´s very gratifying to experience how one´s own work seems to speak to others, reaching them in a way words couldn´t. Sometimes I observe some sort of silent dialogue going on between a visitor and a photograph. When I approach these people and ask them what they like about a particular image, most aren´t able to explain their experience. They just feel attracted in a way which escapes verbalisation - quite fascinating! It must be said though that, in order to create an atmosphere in which this sort of magic can happen, some efforts are needed.

Prints must be of the best possible quality, they must be large enough (my exhibition prints are between 85 x 120 cm / 34 x 48" and 100 x 280 cm / 40 x 110"), they need to be well lit, and everything must be arranged such that the visitors really focus their attention on the prints and forget the environment. I believe that, for creating a really good exhibition, there is no way around shooting large format and printing big. I have seen countless exhibitions of excellent work as such but made with small cameras, and most of the time I was disappointed. Either prints are no bigger than the size permitted by the red face test when printing 35 mm negatives or DSLR files (somewhere around 30 x 40 cm, maybe slightly larger when printing a 36+ megapixel file), and they just get lost in a somewhat larger room. Or they are at a size beyond the technical limits of the original (sometimes shamelessly far beyond that limits) - then they may look good from a distance, but become a disappointment when getting closer, leaving a sense of dishonesty to the viewer: I cannot help to feel betrayed when inspecting a print at close range, and all I then see is coloured squares instead of details.

That aside - for setting up an exhibition in a room which is not equipped with gallery rails or the like I´m using a set of metal racks equipped with halogen spots, so I´m independent of any available infrastructure except a few plug sockets. This can look quite good, and has the additional advantage to allow for arranging the photographs in groups, away from the walls and responding to the show room´s particularities. But by far the most enjoyable exhibition I had so far was the one in the museum, where the curator took a full week to arrange the photographs and to fine-tune the illumination, turning the exhibition space into a room just filled with light and colours - a perfect dream!

Where/how do you get your pictures printed?

I have a wonderful long standing collaboration with a small company which does all the lab work for me, including developing, printing and face mounting. They own a LightJet XL which allows printing up to a size of about 180 x 300 cm (72 x 120"), in excellent quality. When they print a new image for the first time for me, I´ll be on site and discuss the test prints with the owner, who has an admirable understanding of colours. I learnt quite a lot from these discussions, including the fact that objective colour perception appears to be different from person to person. What I mean by this is that to a certain extent colour perception is not a matter of taste, but as I suspect rather has to do with individual differences in colour receptor density and/or receptor sensitivity in our eyes, resulting in something you could call an individual white balance - an important fact to keep in mind when making or having made prints not just for oneself, but for others.

Could you tell us a little about the cameras and lenses you typically take on a trip and how they affect your photography?

My main camera is a Sinar monorail camera, which most of the time I´m using with a 5x7" back, in particular when air travel is involved and the 8x10" back is too bulky. This Sinar has been modified such that I can also take panoramic shots in the format 5x13", which allows the production of murals in ultrahigh resolution, several meters wide. I´m using lenses with a focal length of between 90 mm and 720 mm (35 mm / full frame equivalent 20 mm to 170 mm), but more than two thirds of my photographs are taken with my beloved 150 mm Schneider Super-Symmar HM, followed by a Fujinon-C 300 mm lens (corresponding to 35 mm and 70 mm full frame lenses, respectively).

I guess what I particularly like about these two lenses is that they allow such unexcited perspectives - they don´t add any artificial drama to a scene and thus provide images with a very relaxed and natural look. As regards large format as such, specific equipment aside, this certainly tremendously affects a photographer´s style. The bulk, weight and slow speed of a large format camera, together with the costs (clicking the shutter once costs me around £10 / $12 for film and development), make you think more than twice on where, when and whether to go, how to compose your image, which light you are hoping for, and so forth. All the limitations I´ve mentioned render photography a much more conscious process and that, of course, has an impact on the results you´ll bring home. Instead of taking two dozens of variations of a subject with your digital camera (and possibly missing the best one since you´re so busy with filling your memory card with all the variations you can think of), with a LF camera you´ll probably take just one photo, but this one has good chances to be your definite interpretation of that subject.

Another but related aspect is how you are composing a photo when shooting large format, which is quite different from using smaller cameras. You see a two-dimensional image projected to the ground glass, similar to the finished print, without the illusion of three dimensionality optical finders of small cameras are providing. This clearly facilitates that reduction from three to two dimensions which photography is all about. Then that image on the ground glass is turned upside down, which makes it easier to see an abstraction of one´s subject to shapes and colours. Finally, under the dark cloth, you´re isolated from the outside world (except sometimes from biting insects, I have to admit), so you can fully focus on what you see on the ground glass. Taking this all together one has to say that all these factors which at a glance appear to be disadvantages of LF photography in practice turn to a strength, and simply lead to better results whenever speed is not a limiting factor.

Where do you buy the film you´re using? 5x7" has become a relatively exotic format...

Oh yes, that´s right. I´m using almost exclusively Fujifilm RVP and RVP 100 slide film, and Fujifilm, the last manufacturer of 5x7" slide film at all, has discontinued the manufacture of these products a couple of years ago. Back then I purchased part of the very last batch of 5x7" RVP 100 ever made - only available in Japan then, after they had already stopped to supply other countries a few years before. This film stock is now resting in a dedicated freezer and will keep me running for a few more years. Fortunately, it´s more than enough, so I´m quite relaxed regarding the ever decreasing availability of film on the market.

Are you worried about the future of large format given the lack of availability of different film stocks and good labs to develop them?

If colour large format becomes untenable, would you try to find a way of working with digital or move over to black and white only?

Hope these aren't too long questions! I'm interested in the answers myself as I'm just going back to large format now I'm getting my darkroom finished,

That´s a difficult one. I don´t have any plans to fully switch to black and white, so I´ll most likely need a solution for continuing to create colour images of sufficiently high resolution. With Phase One´s IQ4 having a resolution of 150 megapixels the resolution gap between film and digital cameras has become much smaller than it used to be a few years ago, but I don´t see me paying 40 kEUR for such a camera any time soon - in my view the prices for this kind of equipment are simply prohibitive, and probably will continue to be so for a while.

Also, someone still needs to convince me that this type of camera is well suited for outdoor use. How many chances do you have to kill the value of a brand new Land Cruiser by just dropping your bag? On the other hand there´s no doubt that film´s golden era won´t return, despite a recent slight recovery of film sales (albeit of course at a much lower level than at peak times around the year 2000. To my knowledge, between 2000 and 2016 film sales dropped by about 98%, and since then are on a moderate but steady rise again). While this renaissance might keep alive and happy those labs which survived and are still offering film development today, the development of sales is not good news regarding the prospects of long-term film availability. With the exception of speciality products (but who needs film with pre-exposed aliens in each frame, like in case of a KONO product?), the colour film market has been essentially apportioned between Kodak and Fujifilm.

To me, Kodak´s product strategy looked quite erratic for many years now, and I wouldn´t be surprised if one day they declared their final exit from the film business on short notice (could be reversed again later in the same year though). Fujifilm seems to put more weight on a long-term strategy, and I´d assume that, as a Japanese company, a lot of their pride is tied to their traditional film products, even in times when the company is exploring completely different business fields including Healthcare and Life Sciences. So I´d rather expect them to continue manufacturing a small to mid-size line-up of film emulsions and formats for quite a while. What might sound reassuring for users of Fujifilm brand products still has its dark side: In the past years Fujifilm didn´t make many friends on basis of their pricing strategy, and repeatedly announced hefty price increases for some of their film products, unimpressed by economic theory which tells us that less demand should result in dropping prices. In any case, as long as at least one of the two big manufacturers is there, I don´t believe that a newcomer would be willing to invest into the development of competing products and into the extremely cost-intensive establishment of a manufacturing facility - such a newcomer could be easily starved out by the established brands by an aggressive pricing strategy.

Once the big guys are gone, it will be too late though, since after the inevitable gap of one or rather several years without any standard colour film on the market (products with pre-exposed aliens not counted), not many customers will return; by then even I would probably say that film is dead. Taking all this together, my guess would be that colour film in green boxes has a reasonable mid-term perspective for the next decade or so, at least if sales don´t drop again (black and white film may be around even longer since it´s much easier to manufacture by smaller companies). By then the digital world will have changed dramatically, and who knows what will be available then, and at which price!

What sort of post processing do you undertake on your pictures? Give me an idea of your workflow.

My workflow is quite straightforward and a typical example of what is often referred to as "hybrid workflow". Everything starts with the exposure of sheet film, followed by its development. I´m scanning the developed slides then on an Agfa XY-15 high end flatbed scanner, converting the slides into 450 to 650 MB TIF files. The most tedious part is the removal of dust in Photoshop - unfortunately scanning at high resolution inevitably means that there´s a lot of dust to remove, regardless of how clean you are working. The last part then is the adjustment of brightness and contrast and the fine tuning of colours, also made in Photoshop. When I´m approaching the finish line, I´m putting the original slide on a lightbox next to my monitor, the goal being to bring the scan as close to the slide as possible. As I already said, printing is being done by my lab, and again, for fine tuning the original slide serves as a reference. In this regard I can say that my approach probably is quite conservative - for many "post processing" often means a deliberate serious deviation from the original capture, using the original more as some raw material to play with, while in my case it just means the steps needed to come as close as possible to what the film actually did record.

Who (photographers, artists or individuals) or what has most inspired you, or driven you forward in your development as a photographer?

I already mentioned Eliot Porter, one of the pioneers of landscape photography in colour, whose portfolio is astonishingly versatile and who again and again surprises me by his very current style even today. Then I got hooked by the amazing images created by David Muench and Jack Dykinga, with whom I share the love for the American Southwest. Hans Strand is an awesome photographer, and so is Christopher Burkett. I also find Charles Cramer´s calm style very inspiring, and in addition, Charles is a true master of the digital printing process. Then, not a surprise to you, last not least Joe Cornish must be mentioned. Interestingly all of these great photographers have used large format equipment for a substantial part of their published work, and so it certainly is not just a coincidence that I found a lot of inspiration in their images - I´m convinced that the reason why I so much like these photographers´ styles is that one simply uses a large format camera in a different way than a smaller camera, which has an undeniable effect on the results.

Can you choose 2-3 favourite photographs from your own portfolio and tell us a little about them?

Forgotten Snow

This is a perfect example of the mentioned "the painter and the scientist" approach: the photograph shows the aesthetic aspects of a landscape, and at the same time it unveils the forces which have formed - and still continue to form - that very landscape. The players are heat, cold and water (represented by the warm sunlight and the snowfield), the stage is a layer of porous sandstone, and the name of the drama is "freeze-thaw cycles": Water from rain or molten snow seeps into little crevices and cracks in the rock. Upon freezing, the water expands and widens these cracks, until small and sometimes bigger pieces of rock are chipping off and fall down. The temperature rises again, more liquid water enters the rock and freezes next time the temperature drops below zero - this cycle repeats again and again and again, for millennia, until a natural amphitheatre has formed like the one shown here. And then, science aside, this place simply has great visual appeal and offers pure beauty...

Edge of Life

This image shows more geologic phenomena than I could quickly list here, and in addition, very nicely provides a hint to the vital force of plants allowing life under extremely adverse conditions. At the same time, I like the graphic character of this composition - another example of a painter and a scientist teaming up to tell a story.

Day and Night

Dune photography is as rewarding as it is a challenge, in particular with slow LF equipment. During the 10-15 minutes time window after sunrise and before sunset which provides decent conditions, the light is changing so quickly that there´s no chance to react and set up a shot which hadn´t been thoroughly planned for. Anticipation (and setting up the camera early) is key here so that one just has to release the shutter once the light is at its best. With a little luck (and a lot of planning) dune shots can be captivating because of their simplicity, and "Day and Night" has become one of my favourites.

Unexpected findings often don´t lead directly to the perfect result I´m striving for, but rather let me realise the potential of a location.

How do you like to approach your image making? Do you pre-plan and go out with something in mind, or do you prefer to let your photography flow from your explorations on foot?

I´m doing both, and often the two approaches are combined. Unexpected findings often don´t lead directly to the perfect result I´m striving for, but rather let me realise the potential of a location. Taking a new discovery rather as a starting point than an endpoint, I try to get a good understanding of the location and to realise what conditions would be needed to convert my vision of that place into an image which is able to convey exactly that vision. For example, I will ask the question which quality of light would be needed to best convey that vision. The answer to this immediately raises the next question, namely when the desired light conditions can be expected: On a dull day? A minute or so after sunrise, with no clouds around? Around winter solstice, when the setting sun may just shine through that crack in the rocks? What results from these considerations is a clear plan of how to turn that finding into an image which then will be my personal definitive interpretation of that location.

How important do you find it to be in the right frame of mind? Have you found ways to work around periods when your mind is busy with other things?

For me, being outside in the field almost instantaneously results in the right frame of mind, and all of a sudden things which might distract me from photography appear to be far away. So, luckily no workarounds needed...

If you had to take a break from all things photographic for a week, what would you end up doing?

Probably I´d visit the places I love to photograph - but without the literal burden of carrying all that heavy stuff. I have mentioned all the benefits large format photography has in my view, but I have to admit that this comes at a price, namely bulk and weight of the equipment. As much as I love to work with sheet film: lugging around a 35 pounds backpack as such is simply no fun, but strenuous bodily work. This weight always slows me down and limits the distance I can hike within one day. It also reduces my sure-footedness in critical situations and prevents me from taking certain routes which wouldn´t pose any serious problems if not carrying a heavy pack. When there´s only a narrow ledge separating you from the abyss, you don´t want to be limited in your movements - you simply can´t afford to make a mistake when solo hiking in Canyon Country or your trip may easily become a one-way hike. So that week off would be perfect for visiting a number of places where bringing a LF camera wouldn´t be the wisest thing to think of. I wouldn´t want to completely rule out the possibility though that at my destination I´ll happen to find a small digital camera in my bag which I had totally forgotten to remove...

What sorts of things do you think might challenge you in the future or do you have any photographs or styles that you want to investigate?

I do - one thing I´d really want to explore is black-and-white photography. "Challenge" is the right word here because b/w photography requires totally different light conditions than what´s needed for good colour photography. It took me years to understand natural light and its different qualities sufficiently well such that I´m satisfied with my colour photographs now, and I´d expect that a comparable learning curve would need to be taken when turning to b/w. There are examples of distinguished if not famous b/w photographers whose attempts to work in colour, in my opinion, are plain failures, and this tells me that switching between these two very different techniques does not come easy and is an experiment with an unknown outcome.

Which photographer(s) - amateur or professional - would you like to see featured in a future issue?

I would find interviews with Jack Dykinga and Christopher Burkett very interesting - both are looking back to decades-long careers, have seen a lot, and have made a wealth of experiences they might want to share. Also, it would be great to see a portfolio with Jim Becia´s images - absolutely beautiful work which I love for its simplicity and calm mood. The work of Verena and Georg Popp comes to mind, too. Finally, there are two photographers whom I like for their minimalistic style, namely Anthony Lamb who works in colour and George Digalakis working in b/w.