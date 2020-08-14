End frame: Metamorphosis by Alister Benn

Photography has long been one of Neil's passions. He started taking, and developing, photographs around the age of 10 (and is well over that age now). Neil can often be found, wandering the backcountry of the Canadian Rockies in search of his next photo opportunity, riding through the foothills on his horse Jackson, or playing his guitar as loud as he can get away with.

With great trepidation, I accepted the assignment to do an End Frame for On Landscape. I agonised for some time over what image would be considered my favourite and came to the conclusion that there have been many favourite influential images for me over the years. One I remain enamoured with, as much today as the first moment I saw it, is Metamorphosis by Alister Benn.

Metamorphosis is a dark, brooding, image that is, beautifully composed and technically excellent, as is typical of Alister’s work. Looking at the image I think one of the things that grabbed my attention immediately is the exotic seaside location. Since my own home base has been the Canadian Rockies for many years now a dark granite channel on the coast of Cornwall is, to me, exotic. The very location exudes danger and I suspect is not a place you want to be in a storm. The water worn rock speaks of centuries of weathering storms and evokes the scent of sea. When I view Metamorphosis, I can smell the brine, decaying organisms, hear the roar of the sea and feel the ocean spray on my face.

The name Metamorphosis is a brilliant choice given that the channel is cut through metamorphic rock, the constant metamorphosis our planet undergoes daily, and it is symbolic in that the planet as a whole is experiencing dark times. I don’t know Alister personally but I suspect that he was experiencing a period of metamorphosis of his own at the time he photographed this image.

I am in awe when I see the forces of nature at work and this image evokes that for me. Every time I view Metamorphosis, I feel the urge to pack my bags and head for Cornwall to experience this environment first-hand.

This image speaks to me of geologic ages and tells a tale millennia in the making leaving me feeling insignificant in the scheme of things.

The shapes of the walls, and the nearly perfect roundness of the boulders, give the imagination much to work with. Whether you see talons clutching some eggs, or fingers reaching for the eggs, or something entirely different that I have not seen, Metamorphosis is a delight to view and gives one much to ponder. This image is full of symbolism. The cold, metallic, blue tones inform of an inhospitable environ that somehow beckons me to explore the channel myself. Though the image is predominately dark and moody Alister has left us a beacon of hope with the soft orange hues of the horizon so we need not feel utter despair. There is hope.

