I have wanted to write an article about Robert Adams for some time. Not because I know a lot about him. On the contrary, it is because I know so little about him that I wanted an excuse to find out more. Since Joe Cornish and I recorded our discussion of Robert Adams’ “Beauty in Photography”, I decided there was no better time than now to do so. Firstly I needed to buy a few books to get an overview of his work. This itself is quite the challenge because he has been so prolific, having produced over 30 books in his career. I decided to purchase a range of books from early work to more recent projects. Whilst awaiting the arrival of these, I reviewed what I knew of him.

