ATLANTIC

David Magee David Magee (b.1963) is an Irish Artist. He was born and raised in Cork, Ireland.He studied Fine Art at Crawford Municipal School of Art, Cork. In 1982, he attended Glasgow School of Art & Design where he studied under American fine-art landscape photographer, Thomas Joshua Cooper.



Magee's first publication, Outside, a twenty-five year retrospective, was published in 2018. It won international acclaim at awards in Paris, New York, Tokyo and London. He has exhibited globally and his works are held in both private and international collections. davidmageephotography.com





For over 30 years - I have been making photographs outside. My aim is to provide an antidote to the world we now inhabit, a world of excess, over-branding and mass production. My intention is to offer the viewer a point in time to reflect and be drawn into a world of quietude, contemplation and tranquility. To engage the viewer with the experience of being immersed in the landscape and the spirituality of nature.

Earth, Water, Air... are the recurring elements that I work with. It is my relationship with and my interpretation of these elements that forms the basis of my photographs, in whatever form they take, once I am absorbed in the landscape. However, it is the composition and the combination of light, tone and movement and the passage of time used through extended exposures that creates the atmosphere.

The location itself, is totally secondary to the feeling. The feeling is everything.

My photographs are emotional experiences involving a lot of travelling, walking, sitting, waiting, thinking, re-thinking and finally creating. It’s the entire process that fascinates and motivates me. ~ David Magee, October 2020

About the works

These images form part of an ongoing study of the Atlantic coast of Ireland. This exhibition presents seven photographs.

ATLANTIC - The second largest of the world's oceans, spanning an area of 106,460,000 square kilometres. It separates the "Old World" from the "New World" and covers approximately 20% of the Earth's surface.

At the dawning of a new decade, in an unprecedented world, we bear a collective responsibility to repair the earth and initiate change. We are fighting against time. We live in an era where we have lost control. Where nature is constantly staving off the consequences of humanity’s wanton destruction.

These images aim to engage the viewer with the experience of being immersed in the elements and the spirituality of nature, as well as touching on themes of transcendence and self. They portray the fragility and preciousness of nature on the one hand and exemplify the enduring power and resolve of nature - on the other.

These photographs were created on - The West Coast of Ireland, that has recently become known as “The Wild Atlantic Way” - the longest defined coastal touring route in the world.

It is my home and the source of both my subject matter and the inspiration for my work.

My work outside, is based upon an intimate relationship with nature. It’s not about documenting a specific time or place - its about harnessing the feeling. I want to create a picture that resonates with the viewer on a deep emotional level. I want them to feel touched and affected, to get something from it, to remember it… ~ David Magee, October 2020

Exhibition Details

The exhibition is part of the Start Art Fair at Saatchi Gallery,

Address:

Saatchi Gallery,

Duke Of York's HQ,

King's Road,

London,

SW3 4RY

Dates of Exhibition: 21-25 October 2020