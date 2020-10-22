End frame: ‘Iona Sun’ by Paul Kenny

Mike has been a commercial photographer for over three decades. In the last 10 years he has been concentrating on his landscape and illustrative work.

When asked to write for the End Frame section of On Landscape, one artist that sprung to mind among many of my favourites was Paul Kenny and especially the image ‘Iona Sun’.

Born and educated in Salford, in the Northwest of England, Paul completed his Fine Art Degree at Newcastle upon Tyne in 1975. His own words probably describe best what he does