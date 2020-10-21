The Perimeter

Quintin Lake has featured in a couple of articles about his adventures in "From Greenland to the Sahara" and a walking project on the Thames Waters in previous On Landscape issues and at the time he replied to a comment from one of our subscribers saying "it's actually reminded me how much I want to continue the journey". At the time, I'm not sure he thought 'continuing the journey' meant walking around the whole of the coastline of Britain though! We nearly caught up with Quintin as he passed by us on the way to Ardnamurchan but ultimately it's taken until now, just after the journey finished, for us to finally chat. We talked online about a selection of his images and how he ended up on this gigantic journey.
Barmouth Bridge at dusk, Mawddach Estuary, Gwynedd.
Chalk cliffs of the Seven Sisters, Sussex.
Dawn at Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland
The Isles of Great Cumbrae, Bute and Arran from near Largs, Ayrshire, Scotland.
Gourock Outdoor Pool, Inverclyde, Scotland.
Pilgrim’s path to Holy Island under a full moon, Northumberland
Loch Hourn from Knoydart, March 2019
White horizon, Irish Sea, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Sunset over the Humber, Yorkshire
Dylan Thomas Boathouse, where the poet lived with his family between 1949 and 1953, Laugharne, Dyfed.
The Wash from Snettisham Beach, Norfolk
Ynys Lochtyn from the coast path, Ceredigion.
Storm off Stoer head, Scotland
Hailbow over Knoydart, Scotland
Heavy Sky over Cardiff Flats, Gwent.
Digging for bait, Gann Beach, Pembrokeshire.
Stout Bay I, Glamorgan.
Cromarty, Scotland
Banded clouds, glimpse of Wales from Somerset.
Drinks on the shore, Ferring, Sussex
If you enjoyed watching this video, we've picked some extra photos from his Perimeter library below.
Extra Images
Severn Bridge shadow, Avon.
M5 Exe Viaduct III, Devon.
Stevenson fish packing plant I, Newlyn Harbour, Cornwall.
Anthorn Radio Station II, Cumbria.
Seascape in gale, Trwyn y Bwa, Pembrokeshire.
Salmon Nets II, Sandyhills Bay, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Silken Sea III, Portling Bay, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Robin Rigg Wind Farm and the Cumbrian fells from Balcary Point, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Clachan Bridge I, which links the mainland to the island of Seil and is also known as the Bridge over the Atlantic, Argyll, Scotland.
Fishing huts II, Arcasaid Bheag, Ardnamurchan, Highland, Scotland.