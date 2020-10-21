Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

217
Barry Rosof, Benjamin Stevens, John Higgs & Sanjeev Kumar Yadav
Barry Rosof
I’m a native New Yorker, a city boy, who moved on business to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada in 1991. After retiring I took up photography, and enjoy making images in several of its genres, including landscape.
Benjamin Stevens
I am a landscape and nature photographer based in South Australia. I am passionately curious about the natural environment and love to photograph small and intimate scenes. I prefer to go deep, rather than wide and really get to know a place intimately.
I also enjoy writing about mindfulness, creativity, and philosophy and I am a firm believer in the power of mindfulness for creative photography and sound mental health.
John Higgs
I am an amateur photographer, now retired who enjoys creating images using the landscape as a resource rather than a subject.
Sanjeev Kumar Yadav
I have been a Nature Photographer for the past 3 years, beginning as an wedding photographer while pursuing my Diploma in Photography. As my true passion lies in taking photos of Nature, Wildlife and People, I transitioned into Nature photography once I had completed my degree. I have spent most of the 2 years shooting weddings.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
