Photography, if practiced with high seriousness, is a contest between a photographer and the presumptions of approximate and habitual seeing. ~ John Szarkowski

In his seminal work, The World as Will and Representation, philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer proposed this thought experiment: “Let us transport ourselves to a very lonely region of boundless horizons, under a perfectly cloudless sky, trees and plants in the perfectly motionless air, no animals, no human beings, no moving masses of water, the profoundest silence. Such surroundings are as it were a summons to seriousness, to contemplation, with complete emancipation from all willing and its cravings.” Being in such a setting, Schopenhauer proposes, has the power to liberate the mind from its default mode of constant striving, and to reach a state of pure contemplation. “Whoever is incapable of this [state of seriousness and pure contemplation without striving],” Schopenhauer wrote, “is abandoned with shameful ignominy to the emptiness of unoccupied will, to the torture and misery of boredom.”

Although we may differ in our preference of where and how we feel most at ease and most motivated to photograph, we all have the choice to consider such situations as “summons to seriousness.” Seriousness manifests both in how we pursue our own work and consider the works of others, the importance we give art in the greater scheme of our lives, and the sincerity and courage with which we experience and express our thoughts, views, and feelings. It is likely that most, perhaps all, of those we consider as “the greats” have taken their work as more than just a casual pastime—as something to invest serious thought and effort in. I propose that it is this serious attitude, and not any circumstance or virtuosity of skill, that is the seed of greatness: what Paul Strand described as, “the sharpest kind of self-criticism, courage, and hard work.”

It’s fair to say that some pursue photography more seriously than others; that photography plays a greater and more consequential role in some people’s lives than in others’; that some invest more thought and effort in creating and presenting their photographs than others; and consequently, that some derive greater, or at least different, value from photography than others. For some, photography is just an enjoyable hobby, for others a profession. For some, photography is a common interest they share with others whose primary value is in fostering friendships and social interactions, for others a means of creative expression, rewarding in its own right, to be pursued for its own sake. No matter what photography is to you, I propose that its potential rewards are greater the more seriously you consider it. By this I mean that I believe there is a correlation between what you get from photography (or any other personally meaningful activity) and what you put into it: how much effort, emotion, forethought, and time you invest, not only in creating photographs but also in learning and thinking about photography.

Seriousness involves difficulty, but not in the negative sense: a difficulty rooted in voluntary effort and desire to excel and to overcome challenges. The difficulties involved in serious pursuits are of the sort psychologist Robert Bjork termed, “desirable difficulties”—challenges that, while requiring effort and perhaps the need to overcome some frustrations in the short term, pay dividends in the long term. In our ease-obsessed world, seriousness is among the most challenging desirable difficulties for artists to maintain.

It requires consciously transcending cynicism and jadedness, resisting the temptation to please or to entertain others, maintaining independence of thought and creativity against pressure to conform, eschewing the seduction of “easy wins,” and taking in stride witty quips, dry humour, and sophomoric mockery often offered in response to emotional vulnerability, openness, sincerity, and deep reverence. Such fortitude is needed because those transcendent and risky states—states of seriousness—are those that yield the profoundest thoughts and feelings, the most indelible memories, the most elevated experiences, and the most hard-won lessons: the stuff of deep living and of great art.

Henri Matisse claimed that creativity takes courage, but I think that in a greater sense it is in fact seriousness that takes courage since it is seriousness that allows for “major” creativity to assert itself—daring to be original in the face of rampant conformism, a willingness to move beyond established traditions when others may take offence, striving to do what has not yet been done rather than yielding to the comfort and safety of what’s acceptable and predictable. Robert Adams wrote, “a serious landscape picture is a metaphor,” suggesting that in order for photographs to express more than just appearances and benign aesthetics, photographers must also give (conscious, serious) thought to, in Minor White’s words, “what else” things are: what they can be. White wrote, “one has to earn the innocence of vision—by hard effort, by serious and deliberate search for meanings in photographs.”

Having the ability to produce beautiful artifacts with little effort or cognitive investment by simply recording already-beautiful appearances, photographers are especially at risk of falling prey to the fallacy that beautiful photographs are the highest accomplishments possible in photography, and miss entirely the realm of inner experiences that may arise not from any photograph but from prolonged focused attention, from trying new things at the risk of failure,

from breaking with norms in pursuit of discoveries and revelations, from transcending what John Szarkowski referred to as “habitual seeing,” from rising to creative challenges, from philosophical contemplation. Hermann Hesse described the trap of limiting one’s work to beautiful formulas, using poems as examples.

He wrote, “Here, then, is the beginning of a vicious circle. Because ‘beautiful’ poems make the poet beloved, a great quantity of poems come into the world that attempt nothing except to be beautiful, that pay no heed to the original primitive, holy, innocent function of poetry.” The consequence, according to Hesse, is that such poems “are no longer dreams or dance steps or outcries of the soul, reactions to experience, stammered wish-images or magic formulas, gestures of a wise man or grimaces of a madman—they are simply planned productions, fabrications, pralines for the public. […] One does not have to project oneself seriously and lovingly into such poems, one is not tormented or shaken by them, rather one sways comfortably and pleasurably in time to their pretty, regular rhythms.”

Among the reasons I prefer to work alone is that I find it difficult to invest serious time, thoughts, and effort in my work when people around me are in different states of mind: in a rush, engaged in banter, or preoccupied with having fun. I do enjoy the company of people who are not as serious about photography as I am, but in order to photograph with the seriousness I wish, I find it necessary to separate my “work time” from my “play time.” Just like any person who undertakes a demanding challenge, who rises to a noble calling, or who seeks profound meaning, I need to set aside times when I can make such things the primary focus of my attention, and to exclude from these times people who may distract me from serious work. Beyond just avoiding interruptions, in my serious times I also need to feel comfortable setting down my shields, to allow my emotions to overwhelm me without concern for judgment or ridicule, to contemplate deep and complex thoughts, to consider possibilities beyond the obvious without concern for any tradition or for anyone else’s sensibilities, to work in the most meticulous and disciplined way I can, no matter how long it takes or how much effort may be involved.

A turning point in my photographic journey was when I realised that, instead of being concerned with improving the quality of my photographs, I should instead strive to improve the quality of my photographic experiences. Contrary to so many tips, shortcuts, and marketing propaganda, I found that my photographic experiences become deeper, richer, and more personally meaningful, not when they are easy and predictable, but when they are difficult, challenging, uncertain, and prone to failure; not when serendipitous opportunities present themselves or when following directions, but when I approach my work seriously, and treat it as an important endeavour.