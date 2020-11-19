Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I live in the small town of Sackville, New Brunswick, in the Maritime region of Canada. In 2019 I retired after 35 years as a university professor of music theory and music history. Long attracted to looking at photographs, I began practising digital photography myself in 2008. Landscape photography forms my main retirement activity, and I’ve begun to explore the benefits – and expenses – of printing my own work.

Life is a collection of moments. And a photographer is the agent who has the power to capture these situations. In the second he portrays the light the moment is already gone. The mechanism and indeed art of photography aims to interrupt the constant progress of change that is life in order to create long-lasting memories. It always involves subjective judgement about the situation at hand. I am simply an ordinary photographer who is in love with natural light.

My home is in southern France, between the mountains and the sea. I like the wonderful light here, and gathering and sharing impressions of the hills and coastline, the changing seasons, and traditions and events in this region.

For more recent work I have struggled to find subjects that appeal to me in Hong Kong even after living here for 20+ years. So my wife and I have, up to now, travelled a lot while I continue to search for subjects closer to home.

