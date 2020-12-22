Travel Tripod Review

Over the last few weeks, I’ve been testing out a range of travel tripods. As with most of the testing we’ve done, it all starts with a personal question and ends up with me getting carried away.

In this case, the personal ‘question’ came about because I wanted to go camping in the mountains and combine it with landscape photography. Typically the idea of lightweight camping is to get down to the minimum possible weight and still function safely and comfortably (ish). I’ve already made a bunch of these decisions for camping gear by looking at the many lightweight camping websites out there.

However, a major portion of the weight for a photographer going lightweight camping isn’t in the camping gear (generally) but instead it is the photography gear. The decisions on which system to use are often quite subjective ones as well - I can’t justify investing in an extra Micro Four Thirds system and I love the quality from my Sony A7R3 (or Chamonix 4x5 camera) and sticking with a single zoom lens works well for me. My gear questions arose because the only two tripods I own are a very heavyweight Gitzo 3541XLS with an Arca Cube and a levelling base and a very old Velbon Sherpa CF with an Acratech Ultimate ball head. The first is nearly 4kg in weight and the latter is still 1.6kg and a bit bulky (and old, and not compatible with spiked feet - more on spikes later).

So I started looking at travel tripods and wanted to know whether these very lightweight tripods are really worth the compromise and out of a small selection, which performs the best.

Criteria for Inclusion

First of all, I needed to work out my base criteria for inclusion in the test. Being as the Gitzo 1545t is pretty much the reference travel tripod for most people and it clocks in at a decent 1kg weight, substantially less than my current tripods, and is an almost comfortable 1.3m height, which is just tall enough for me to be able to use the viewfinder without bending over, I figured selecting tripods near this specification made sense.

The following tripods were the primary selection...

Gitzo 1545t

Manfrotto Befree Advanced Carbon

Three Legged Thing

Feisol CT-3441T

We also did a bunch of searching to try to find other tripods that might fit the bill. One tripod that was recommended by a few people was the Benro. Their marketing team recommend a new release, the Benro Rhino FRHN14CVX20. Another tripod manufacturer that was recommended was Leofoto, a brand I had not heard of before. They recommended the Leofoto LS-284C.

We asked for review loans for the Gitzo, Manfrotto and Feisol but as our deadline for starting testing approached we had not been able to source them (a block on marketing because of Covid or no response at all). So we ended up buying the Gitzo and Feisol. With typically annoying timing, we received a couple of phone calls on the day the two tripods arrived asking us if we’d still like to loan the Gitzo, Manfrotto and Feisol tripods. We decided it was worth asking for different versions of each to expand on our selections so we asked for a 0 series Gitzo and the Feisol without a centre column.

On top of these, K&F Concept somehow heard about our tests and sent us a sample of their tripod line. It wasn't carbon fibre but it matched the specifications so we included it as a sample of the base budget choice.

Finally, we really wanted to test the Really Right Stuff travel option and the Peak Design tripods but we received no response from either company. Fortunately, a good friend was willing to loan me his Peak Design tripod for these tests (Thank you David Knight. Sorry it took so long!). Nobody I knew had the RRS travel option so we’ll have to imagine that they were outside of our budget!

So the final list was

Gitzo 0545t

Gitzo 1545t

Leofoto LS-254C

Manfrotto Befree Advanced Carbon

Benro Rhino FRHN14C

Three Legged Thing Billy

Feisol CT-3441T

Feisol CT-3442T

K&F Concept 2335

Peak Design

What Makes a Good Tripod

My first thoughts when I was looking at testing these tripods was to go into different aspects of leg stiffness, torsional rigidity etc i.e. completely geek out. Amazingly though, someone else has already gone the full geek and tested most of the tripods we’ve included. The Centre Column website has done an excellent job of looking at quite a few different aspects of tripod design and we’ll summarise a few of them as part of this test. Their main technical criteria was system stiffness and as much as this is one of the key features of a tripod, after all what use is a wobbly platform for your camera, I wondered if there wasn’t a stiffness point beyond which the system was “good enough” and when other aspects of the tripod became key differentiating factors.

So other than stiffness, what else can we assess? Let’s make a list.

Price Weight Stiffness (all parts) Packability Usability Leg locking system Leg sliding system How easy the use and stow cycle is Field Adjustment Center column Spikes/Feet Ballhead mounting system Ease of cleaning Water tolerance (and salt water) Stability, centre of mass, leg angle Leg Joints Spare part availability

Phew! That's quite the list! We can leave price and weight for the full summary so let’s start with stiffness.