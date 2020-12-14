Lockdown Podcast #9

Joe Cornish Professional landscape photographer. His personal website is www.joecornishphotographer.com/



David Ward T-shirt winning landscape photographer, one time carpenter, full-time workshop leader and occasional author who does all his own decorating. davidward.photo



Tim Parkin Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs. Flickr, Facebook, Twitter





We return to the Lockdown Podcasts and in this instalment, Joe Cornish, David Ward and I discuss 'field practice'. By this I mean the way in which we go about finding images, what motivates us to go on a walk, what triggers our interest in a scene and how do we facilitate composing. It's fairly freeform, as usual, although I promise that none of us had been drinking (we're doing a New Year special for that one!) Without further ado...

Episode Nine



