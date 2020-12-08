My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

It’s easy to think that to be noticed these days, you have to be on social media, but for this issue, we’re happy to prove the exception. We have Guest Editor Joe Cornish to thank for pointing us in the direction of Russian photographer Oleg Ershov. If one or two of Oleg’s photos seem familiar, it may be that you saw them in our subscribers’ 4x4 feature in August. They certainly bear looking at again, as does Oleg’s wider portfolio, and he has provided us with a fascinating insight into his personal development as a photographer.

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself - where you grew up, your education and early interests, and what that led you to do as a career?

I was born in the north of Russia, near the White Sea, in Arkhangelsk, and lived there for 17 years. I devoted all my free time to sports - playing football in the summer and ice hockey in the winter. Then I moved to Moscow to study computers at a technical university.

After graduation, I often changed my place of residence and type of activity. Then the era of capitalism began in the country, and it was necessary to deal with everything, not computers. But the engineering approach to problem-solving acquired during my studies and the mathematical skills I had helped me a lot.

Eventually, in the mid-1990s, I began working for a private company specializing in the import and distribution of food products. Over time, the company became quite large, and I continue to stay there even now.

For 15 years, I was the CEO and did a lot of work every day. And my main desire at that time was to have more vacation days for a photography hobby. Over time, this happened - I already perform more advisory and representative functions and have a lot of free time.





What prompted you to buy your first DSLR in 2007 and what kind of images did you want to make at the time?

At first, I used compact cameras for travel photography. Then I became interested in landscapes and looked through the works of other authors on various photo sites. In 2007 I signed up for a two-week photo tour of the Southwestern USA, but did not succeed right away: the offer was oversubscribed several times. Usually, on the first day after the announcement, the number of applications exceeded the number of seats available, and the organizer chose the "right" participants.

I was overwhelmed by the variety of landscapes and textures of American nature. I just had no idea that this could be on our planet. This tour was the first turning point in my development as a photographer. I forgot about the beaches and the sea and began to spend all my free time on photo tours - New Zealand, Iceland, Patagonia, Yosemite, and Death Valley.

At that time, I only travelled with Russian groups, and most often, the leader was Mike Reyfman. There were some differences compared to the English-speaking groups - a low price, young age of the participants, and harsh living conditions. But, most importantly, it is the cult of dawn and dusk. The group could not miss a sunrise or a sunset - only if it is pouring rain or the sky is covered with a dense layer of clouds. We spent as much time as possible outside, and it is quite tiring, especially in summer. I remember how we usually left for the shooting after an early dinner and returned to the hotel for breakfast in Iceland.

I gained experience and watched my colleagues work. Then it was enough for my progress. Many people loved to shoot panoramas, and they did it masterfully. For example, nearly all of Oleg Gaponyuk's team have been there. They have already taken the famous 360-degree panoramas, with which they have regularly won the Epson Pano Awards for the past ten years. I also quickly learned how to shoot and stitch large panoramas in PTGui. This habit persisted for many years. Do you know what to shoot here? Take a panorama!

The second good reason for preferring panoramas was the annual outdoor exhibition on the Moscow boulevards, where the organizers set a vertical print size of 90 cm. With a print resolution of 200 PPI, it is equal to 7087 pixels, which in the days of the Canon 5D3 was almost twice the matrix's size. Therefore, when I thought that the image would be a candidate for the next exhibition, I immediately tried to shoot a panorama, or better, a two-row one. Considering that the boulevard spectators were too close to the stand, all the imperfections were in plain sight, and no upscaling techniques helped much. It's funny that the exhibition did not provide a vertical format at all - only a 1:1 square, a 3:2 horizontal layout, and a 2.2:1 panorama.

Now that I understand that a panorama is more of a descriptive photograph, and single shots can be much more dynamic and expressive, I feel sorry for the time, money, and even gigabytes spent on panoramas. But nothing in my life goes unnoticed, and I am grateful for that period of my photography career.

Who (photographers, artists or individuals) or what has most inspired you, or driven you forward in your own development as a photographer?

I didn't have mentors or teachers in the literal sense. I gained the knowledge necessary for image development by reading books on photography and Photoshop. I started reading in English, ordering books from Amazon right after their release, later - just electronic versions for the Kindle.

I started with Scott Kelby's quick and simple tips - I learned about sharpness, aperture, and the importance of high-quality lenses. I understood Photoshop better after reading books, also by Scott Kelby, and by Martin Evening and Jeff Schewe. Also, I subscribed to many different photo magazines. But now, besides On Landscape, I still have subscriptions to Outdoor Photography and Outdoor Photographer.

When I mastered the photo workflow's technical side, I realised that I was lagging behind in the creative part. I continued to go on photo tours regularly, but I felt I made no progress, and "masterpieces" were not forthcoming.

When I mastered the photo workflow's technical side, I realised that I was lagging behind in the creative part. I continued to go on photo tours regularly, but I felt I made no progress, and "masterpieces" were not forthcoming. I told this to Daniel Bergmann, who has always been our guide in Iceland, and he advised me to sign up for the Winter Icelandic Tour 2014 with David Ward and Joe Cornish. I did, and it was the second turning point in my photography career.

Over the next years, I tried to follow their advice. David completely weaned me off panoramas, made me take vertical shots, and pay attention to details. Of course, it was hard for me to spend two or three hours around an abandoned house with broken windows, but I endured.

Joe shoots the classic landscapes that I like the best. But despite my efforts, I find it very difficult to see the right composition in conditions where there is no central subject.

On the same tour, I met Tim Parkin and became a subscriber to On Landscape magazine, which is radically different from everyone else. I also enjoy attending the Meeting of Minds conferences, where you can listen to exciting speakers and see how diverse landscape photography genres are. And this can be called the third turning point. Although the organizers have had to postpone the 2020 conference due to Covid-19, I hope it will take place in the coming year.

What do you feel is the most valuable lesson that you have learned from photography tours and workshops?

Probably, everyone has their system of pros and cons for the success of the photo tour. Therefore, I can only talk about my preferences.

I choose tours with different leaders. Someone fits your style more, someone less, but there is always an opportunity to learn something new from a great master and adapt his methods to your style. It is essential to be a persistent and active client, to force yourself to continue shooting, even if you don't like anything and it doesn't work out.

I love Nordic countries and winter tours. The snow removes unnecessary details from the picture, and it becomes more concise. And late sunsets and early sunrises make life easier.

In recent years I've tried to minimise the travel component of the tour. I avoid exotic countries, long journeys, frequent changes of base, steep hikes, spending the night in tents. I understand that all the best locations in the world require precisely the above, but "you can't embrace the immensity."

Sometimes I realise that I was wrong. Last month, pulling heavy boats out to the water and paddling through cypress swamps at dusk, I thought, "What the hell am I doing here, without a tripod and with a camera set to ISO8000?" But having brought back a couple of good shots and rested, you think that everything was not wrong at all.

The main conclusion is that sunrises and sunsets are not necessary for a good shot; they can only improve it a little if it is already good.

The most important conclusion is that "it is not necessary to shoot panorama"!

Would you like to choose 2 or 3 of your favourite photographs (from your own portfolio) and tell us why they are special to you?

Maroon Bells, Colorado, USA

The last time I was there, we were a little late for dawn, and when we got to the shore, we saw a wall of competitors with tripods. I settled down somewhere to the left of everyone, actually standing in the water. After dawn, I went along the coast to look for a new viewpoint. When I walked around everyone and took another couple of steps, I found myself in a place where there was a still reflection of the mountain, but there was no one in front of me.

Kerlingarfjoll, Iceland

That day I felt a little tired. It was drizzling with light rain. I didn't want to get my shoes dirty in orange clay. The group went down the trail, and I lingered at the top, thinking about what to do. Then I decided to look for a subject for a telephoto lens.

Landmannalaugar, Iceland

Last year, I visited Iceland at the end of September, when Landmannalaugar was still open, but the first snow had already fallen. I looked around and did not recognise familiar places - everything was insanely beautiful and unusual. I felt such an adrenaline rush that I climbed the mountain to this point in ten minutes without stopping once.

Can you talk a little about the cameras and lenses you like to use and give readers an insight into your workflow?

I have been using Canon 5 series full-frame cameras for many years. They are great for landscape photography. And while Canon sometimes seems to lag behind the market (especially in comparison with Sony) the quality of the lenses and colour reproduction kept me from jumping to the competitors.

In my photographic life, I have gone through several stages of lens preference. I started with the "holy three" Canon zooms (16-35mm, 24-70mm, and 70-200mm), which were generally accepted and were in the backpacks of all my colleagues on photo tours.

Then I got carried away with tilt-shift lenses (Canon 17mm and 24mm, exotic Schneider-Kreuznach 50mm and 90mm), which required much more attention and time when framing but allowed me to achieve sharpness and correct geometry. I wanted to be a serious photographer and get the finished shot straight from the camera. I considered it unacceptable to fix the collapse of the trees in the background. But over time, attention to frame geometry dropped, the pace of life accelerated, and I began to prefer focus bracketing.

When the Canon 5DSR reached 50MP, I decided that the lenses' quality should match the new sensor. I got the no-compromise Zeiss Otus primes (28mm, 55mm, and 85mm), with which I continued to use two Canon zooms (24-70mm and 100-400mm). True, they began to detain me more often when entering the plane because of the backpack's weight.

Now the circle is complete. I bought three new zooms for the new Canon R5 mirrorless camera (15-35mm, 28-70mm, and 70-200mm). My backpack has lightened a lot, but I'm sorry the DSLR era is a thing of the past. The current 60% discount on Canon 5DSR speaks volumes. Therefore, most likely, you will have to part with your old favourite lenses.

I still use ND and ND graduated Lee filters. The large, sturdy RRS tripod is an integral part of the shooting process. Nowadays, I prefer single shots and especially a 5x7 vertical composition. I like its stability, depth, and versatility.

I try to get an almost finished shot right from the camera and limit myself to minimal edits. I usually do the processing in Adobe Camera Raw, taking maybe 10-15 minutes, including panoramas and HDR. I use Adobe Photoshop for content-aware removal of fellow photographers from the foreground or focus stacking. Sometimes, I do the finishing touches using Color Efex Pro and Silver Efex Pro from Nik Collection 3 filters.

The final part of my workflow is inkjet printing. I do not recommend limiting yourself to posting photos online; it is imperative to make prints. I got an A3 + portfolio box (which I once spied on Joe Cornish's seminar) and printed my best photos on matte paper. Considering the margins, I get horizontal images in 17x10 format and vertical images in 5x7 layout.

It turned out that even getting all the photos into the chosen format is a difficult task. But I want the portfolio to look neat, so I start thinking about it when I shoot. Also, all technical errors made during shooting and processing are visible on the print. Shadow details, accurate colours, out of gamut, sharpness require attention.

I print myself at home on a 24" Epson SC-P7000 printer. Of course, it's not a good idea to have a large printer when you use it once a month or even less often. But so far, a simple cleaning of the nozzles saves things, although the previous generation printer had to be rolled out into the trash heap in the yard since even the professionals could not revive it. I have no alternative - my relations with Moscow photo laboratories are not working out at all. But good print on a wall is a worthy completion of all the work.

You seem to be comfortable, and confident, with composition and lighting, and your post-processing shows good judgement. Did you have an early interest in the arts or an education in related subjects, or is this something you’ve learned since starting your photography?

In the past, I had neither theoretical nor practical knowledge in art or photography; however, I am quite good at packaging design. Therefore, all my artistic tastes have developed over the past years. Now I often buy photo books of famous masters, attend photo exhibitions, and look at all materials in On Landscape.

You like to spend your free time in Iceland, Scotland and the Southwestern USA. Why do these places in particular appeal to you, and do you also make images closer to home?

Iceland is my favourite country for travel photography. A landscape photographer's paradise, although 50 people with tripods on a beach with icebergs is too much. On the other hand, you can see why Iceland is so popular with photographers. I've been there 16 times already, and I always find something new.

Scotland remains an entirely unknown land for me. I have hardly been to the north and central part, preferring Skye and Harris and Lewis. Scotland's nature suits my world view, and I will try to return there as soon as possible.

My first photography tour was in the Southwest of the USA, and my first photo location was the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then, San Francisco has been a favourite place for our family holidays, and I have already spent more than 50 sunrises on the bridge. Next up is Yosemite National Park, another excellent destination for landscape photographers. Then Zion, Bryce, Arches, and Death Valley.

In Russia, I rarely shoot. Partly because the tourist infrastructure isn't developed, and I am no longer ready for Spartan living and dining conditions. Although, I guess I'm just lazy.

Your work conveys a great love for the form, colour, texture and pure theatre of nature. Was that love (of nature) there before you took up photography; or was it prompted by the photographic process itself?

I fell in love with nature after the first photo tour. Probably, before that, I never went outdoors specifically to contemplate the dawn. The sunrise is the greatest pleasure of my life, and I am grateful for my passion for landscape photography, to gain additional meaning for my existence on this planet.

What do you feel that you gain from returning to, and from spending longer in a place?

I always return to my favourite places, which allows me to get to know the country more deeply and find new scenes and places to shoot. I immerse myself in a familiar environment, slow down the pace, and my productivity increases many times over. For example, I have been to Iceland many times; it took me ten years to take the first photo book, then I made the second in two visits in 2019 and it turned out even better.

How has your image making changed with time and experience? Are you now drawn to different aspects of the landscape or different ways of representing what you see?

I still like classic landscapes with lots of plans and details. But now, I can spend hours waiting for the light to wander along the shore and shoot just stones at low tide.

Has success in photo competitions given you greater confidence to pursue your own vision?

I have submitted my work to only two competitions: the Epson Pano Awards and ILPOTY, and I have had only one notable success - the title of International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019. I do not think my skill is much higher than the other participants, but I saw that the portfolio was different, at least in a vertical format.

Before, I was always ready to explain my low scores because the winners used a lot of Photoshop, and this is just another sport, as an aerial photo. And to win, I also need to create composite images and add the Milky Way, aurora, lightning, rainbow, and fog.

Therefore, the main thing for me is that I won by keeping to my principles of processing and not applying the above effects. As one Russian song says: "You shouldn't bend under the changing world, one day it will bend under us."

Of course, the title gave me more confidence in what I am doing. But at the same time, it made me take a more careful approach to the exhibited works, which should now "correspond to the status." But the new winners of 2020 have already been named, and slowly my freedom is returning.

Do you have any particular projects or ambitions for the future or themes that you would like to explore further?

Now it isn't easy to make long-term plans. Tours cancelled or postponed, and many countries are closed. But everything is changing quickly; I hope there will be some options for new trips.

It's probably time to create an easy-to-view personal website with galleries, sections, and a search function.

In recent years I have printed one photo book on blurb.com; there was a break this year, but I hope to release the next one in 2021.

If you had to take a break from all things photographic for a week, what would you end up doing? What other hobbies or interests do you have?

During the pandemic, I began to spend much more time with my family, live for a long time in a country house, and work in the garden. I got into road cycling and returned to my youthful passion for chess.

And finally, is there someone whose photography you enjoy – perhaps someone that we may not have come across - and whose work you think we should feature in a future issue? They can be amateur or professional.

I can recommend my good old friend Mike Reyfman.

Thank you, Oleg. We do hope that in time you will be able to share with us all insights and images from your homeland, but quite understand the importance of creature comforts.

If you’d like to see more of Oleg’s photography, you can find him at https://500px.com/p/olegershov.