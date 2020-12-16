Photography: An Art Born of Science

I can remember lying in bed as a young child, waiting for sleep to come whilst the sun still shone strongly outside on a summer’s evening. As my parents pottered about in the garden, I watched elongated and blurry projections of them flowing across the white emulsion on my bedroom ceiling. A small gap between the curtains admitted a sliver of light, which fanned out and faded with distance. Near the origin the images were elongated but almost recognisable. As the distance increased so the focus decreased until both figure and light were lost. It never occurred to me then that what I was witnessing was an optical phenomenon that underpins photography. I wonder now, however, whether my lifelong fascination with projected images had its origin on those muggy evenings.

My formative years were dominated by two passions; science and art.

Neil Armstrong took his “one small step” when I was nine years old. I remember being woken by my parents in the early hours of the morning to watch the fuzzy monochrome images on TV. The first broadcast from another planet! It seemed very likely that the science fiction novels that I avidly consumed would soon become reality. (In my naivety I was completely unaware of the flip side of the Space Race; the Arms Race.) By the time I was sixteen, the first pocket calculators and then desktop computers ushered in the digital age. Before Three Mile Island and Chernobyl the future promised to be one of limitless ease, powered by nuclear forces. A new technology seemed to appear almost every day.

For my last two years at school, I was presented with a dilemma; I had to choose between art subjects and science subjects. No mixing would be allowed. Up until that point I had been a straight A’s student in both fields. This seemed an impossible choice. I didn’t want to give up either.

All children love drawing but many seem to lose interest by the time they are at secondary school. It has been suggested that the education system squashes their natural creativity, encouraging them to think in convergent ways. I was one of the lucky ones, perhaps, and never lost the joy of painting and drawing. Whilst always unhappy with my draughtsmanship, I took great pleasure from trying to transfer the pictures in my mind to paper. Hours were spent lost in the flow, engrossed in imagined worlds. Perhaps I was better than I thought as the school commissioned me to paint a mural – I say commissioned but of course I worked for the exposure dollars. My chosen subject was a life size painting of Neil Armstrong on the surface of the Moon, painted on the wall of the main corridor. Science and art together.

Sadly, my ambition to be a technocrat quickly turned to dust when I failed my maths exam. I lost my place at university and for a few months I lost my way. What to do now? Despite only having a passing interest in photography prior to my exam debacle I fairly quickly settled on it as my future career. Perhaps I was clutching at straws, but it seemed the perfect blend of art and science, a subject that would engage all my strengths.

At school, art and science were kept apart; literally kept apart in that sciences took place in “the laboratories”, a separate wing of the school. They were intellectually separated too. Science was serious, art frivolous. That separation continues in our wider society, with the two often seen as existing in opposition to each other. As a result, many people would draw a Venn diagram of them like this:

Art is characterised as concerned with the imagination, emotions and aesthetics. It is intent on making transformations of reality in order to provide new insights. There are no absolutes in art, only relative values. It is organic, disordered and slapdash. Art and artists revel in the unknown, the unknowable and fleeting, difficult to grasp, poetic connections. Above all art is subjective.

Science, on the other hand, is seen as a rational study of the “hows” and “whys” of reality: how does the reaction at the core of our Sun work? Why do apples fall to the ground? It’s stainless steel and glass, shiny and futuristic. Science is based on verifiable, immutable facts, with no wriggle room for maybes. (The reality is somewhat messier; once-sacred ideas are reasonably often called into doubt. Fierce debates can ensue, straying far from the dispassionate ideal and sometimes raging for decades.) Science is a meticulous method for investigating reality and setting out the resulting knowledge. Above all, it aspires to objectivity.

These caricatures present a false dichotomy.

The English word “science” comes from the Latin, scientia, meaning knowledge. In Europe, from the Middle Ages through the Renaissance to the early C19th, there was no distinction between art and science. Both were simply fields of enquiry within the vast range of human knowledge. Grammar, logic, rhetoric, arithmetic, geometry, music, and astronomy were all treated on an equal basis. It was not until the C19th CE that what we now think of as science (men and women studying the natural world, from living creatures to chemistry to trying to determine the basic building blocks of reality) became formally separated from other realms of knowledge.

At least since the Renaissance, the fields of art and science have inspired each other (although the formal separation of the two came much later). Photography represents a microcosm of this broader interaction. It is underpinned by scientific investigations stretching back to ancient China but I believe its greatest power comes from the way artists have used it as an expressive medium.

The sciences have also benefited greatly from photography’s ability to describe things beyond the narrow realm of human vision. Before photography, for instance, the motion of a galloping horse was, as Rebecca Solnit put it, “as invisible as the moons of Jupiter before the telescope”. The same goes for bones shown on x-rays, false colour images of heat patterns shot with an infra-red camera, blood spatters at a crime scene picked up in ultra violet and countless other investigative uses of photography.

Ideas proposed in works of fiction have later become scientific fact and advances in science have led to advances in artistic techniques and even the creation of whole new artforms. For instance, the science that photographer and inventor Eadweard Muybridge employed in order to undertake his motion studies ultimately led to a whole new artform; cinema.

History of the Camera

It is perhaps not surprising, therefore, that the modern photographic process was first proposed in a work of fiction, Tiphaigne de la Roche’s futuristic novel Giphantie (publ.1760). This book describes a traveller in Africa transported by a whirlwind to a land whose inhabitants are able to fix images simply described by light. He recounts how canvas was coated with “a most subtle matter, very viscous and proper to harden and dry”. Light forms images on the canvas in “the twinkle of an eye” – something the actual technology would take several decades to achieve. The canvas was then dried in a dark place for an hour, after which it “cannot be imitated by art or damaged by time”.

The desire to be able to “fix” a projected image was not a new one, but this is the first known written description. Light sensitive chemistry had first been described by Johann Heinrich Schulze over forty years before de la Roche’s novel, but the author still saw it as something for a future age. In fact, in less than a century, his not-so-fanciful idea would become reality in his native France.

In order to properly trace developments in the science that underpins photography, I need to rewind a little bit at this point – actually I need to rewind several thousand years.

Ever since humans first chose a cave as a place to live, they must have been aware of the constantly changing, magical shadow-play cast by the fire around which they gathered. In the C6th BCE, the great Greek philosopher Plato wrote an allegorical and rhetorical tale about a group of prisoners held captive from birth in a deep cave. Their only experience of the outside world comes from flickering shadows thrown upon the wall of the cave. Plato is comparing the shadows on the wall to the image projected onto the retina of our eyes and asking the question, what can we truly know of reality from an image? He questions whether empirical knowledge alone is enough to know the truth and suggests that we need to look beyond appearances for more concrete evidence.

Obviously, Plato’s Cave doesn’t describe a projected image. Shadows are an absence of light. Photography requires the presence of light to be projected. That possibility was first noted by the Chinese philosopher Mozi in the 5th century BCE – Plato’s star pupil Aristotle wasn’t far behind. Mozi observed that if you placed a board with a small hole in it between a candle and the wall, in a darkened room, an image of the candle was formed on the wall by light rays passing through the hole.

This is the optical effect that would (eventually!) lead to the creation of the photographic camera. It seems unlikely that he was the first to notice this phenomenon. The smaller the hole, the clearer the image. But larger apertures will still render something (as you will recall, from the images I described projected on the ceiling of my bedroom). Mozi also noted that the projection had been rotated through 180º. He correctly surmised that the inversion of the image was because light travels in straight lines.

For well over a millennium this phenomenon was of little more than academic interest to philosophers and mathematicians. Finally, in the 11th century, the Arab scholar Ibn al-Haytham (AD 965–1039), also known as Alhazan, described a 'dark chamber' and experimented with images projected through the pinhole. He arranged three candles in a row and put a screen with a small hole between the candles and the wall. Like Mozi, he noted that the projected images were formed only by means of small holes and that the candle to the right made an image to the left on the wall. (Anyone who’s familiar with a large format camera will recognise this image rotation. SLRs and mirrorless cameras return the images to their original orientation.)

Leonardo da Vinci was familiar with Alhazan’s writings and wrote another description of how to project an image in his Codex Atlanticus from 1502:

If the facade of a building, or a place, or a landscape is illuminated by the sun and a small hole is drilled in the wall of a room in a building facing this, which is not directly lighted by the sun, then all objects illuminated by the sun will send their imagery through this aperture and will appear, upside down, on the wall facing the hole. ~ Leonardo da Vinci, Codex Atlanticus, 1502

Da Vinci also suggests that these pictures can be “caught” on a piece of white paper placed “not far from that opening”.

It was not until a century later that the German astronomer Johannes Kepler, writing in 1604, coined the term camera obscura for such devices. Latin – at the time the language of choice for any kind of learned discourse – provided “camera” for chamber and “obscura” meaning dark.

Camera obscuras, under various different names, had been available from the late Middle Ages onwards. They were used to aid artists drawing from life and to protect the eyes of astronomers observing sunspots and solar eclipses.

Incidentally, the Cuban American photographer Abelardo Morell revived the use of a whole room, as Leonardo described, for making images. Blacking out the window using plastic sheeting, Morrell pierced the membrane causing a projection to appear on the wall opposite. He then photographed this composite of interior decor and exterior spaces using a view camera. His most famous series are from Venice.

Shaun Irving, also American, has gone one step further and transformed a truck into a giant, mobile camera obscura.

Camera obscuras, under various different names, had been available from the late Middle Ages onwards. They were used to aid artists drawing from life and to protect the eyes of astronomers observing sunspots and solar eclipses. The image was projected onto a screen where it could be traced, thus making it easier to depict proportion and perspective correctly. I recommend David Hockney's excellent book "Secret Knowledge" for an in depth look at how art was changed by the camera obscura.

These devices took many different forms. Some were portable tents (or even portable buildings), others looked like pieces of furniture, some were very similar to telescopes. Robert Hooke, in the C18th CE, described one of the most bizarre; a device worn over the artist’s head that looked like a gigantic beak.

Giambattista della Porta improved the camera obscura by replacing the plain aperture with a biconvex lens. He described this development in his Magia Naturalis (1558-1589), a twenty-volume work describing numerous avenues of scientific enquiry. Magia was one of the earliest works of popular science. It was reprinted many times and published in a number of different languages. The increased popularity of the camera obscura is often attributed to its inclusion in this work. Della Porta is also credited with being the first to compare the shape of the human eye to the lens in his camera obscura. This provided a readily comprehensible example of how light forms images in the eye. The camera shares many of the physical arrangements of an eye; a lens, an adjustable aperture, a pitch dark interior and a surface upon which an image is projected.

The Transcription

So, finally, we have the term camera, but we don’t yet have the means to fix an image, the means to forever hold the present. The camera obscura still required a draughtsman or artist to transcribe reality. This was no trivial task. It certainly wasn’t quick. Nor was it impartial; it was necessarily an interpretation of what was in front of the lens, equally liable to distortion by artistic licence or lack of skill.

But what if reality could be induced to transcribe itself? Anything might then be ‘perfectly’ rendered in an image.

I want to take a moment to consider the enormous implications of that idea. Rebecca Solnit, in Motion Studies, wrote, “…photography was a profound transformation of the world… Before, every face, every place, every event, had been unique, seen only once and then lost forever among the changes of age, light, time.”

We live in a state of permanent temporal flux, perpetually balanced at the point where the future tips into the past. For millennia mankind has tried to hold on to some remnants of significant moments, tried to stop them descending into the dark and dusty canyons of the past from the sunlit - but ephemeral - landscape of the present.

Through the centuries we have done many different things to stop the past slipping away and to try to mitigate our sense of loss. On a cultural level, we commemorated events with ceremonies and rites, we erected memorials, or we celebrated events through stories and myths.

Photography changed this by holding on to myriad slender vestiges of moments and forever preventing their fall into the darkening past. And, because our memories make us who we are, in this way it provided a reassuring proof, both personal and cultural, of our identity.

The journey to finding a way to fix the image started with an accidental discovery in chemistry. In 1614, the Italian chemist Angelo Sala demonstrated that sheets of paper powdered with silver nitrate blackened in sunlight. He could conceive of no practical application and the discovery was soon forgotten.

Just over a hundred years later, Johann Heinrich Schulze was experimenting with silver nitrate in 1719 when he noticed that a slurry of chalk and nitric acid, into which some silver had been dissolved, was darkened by sunlight, but unaffected by heat from a fire. Schulze cut letters out of a piece of paper and placed it on top of a silver mixture. “Before long,” he recounted, “I found that the sun’s rays…wrote the words and sentences so accurately or distinctly on the chalk sediment, that many people…were led to attribute the result to all kinds of artifices.”

In the sense that these are the first images written directly by light, these experiments can claim to have produced the very first photographic negatives. Sadly, his work was not widely known, nor its significance appreciated. The photosensitive reaction was seen as a parlour trick – which may be why, almost forty years later, de la Roche still thought of fixing an image as something for the future.

Thomas Wedgwood, son of the famous potter Josiah Wedgwood, also experimented with photosensitive chemistry, applying silver salts to a number of different substrates. The exact date of his experiments is not known but is thought to be just prior to 1800 CE. He found that leather, rather than paper, was the best carrier for the salts since it improved the light sensitivity of the reaction. Most of his images were silhouettes – he called them “sun images” – formed by placing a leaf upon a piece of sensitised material. They faded rapidly when exposed to anything brighter than candlelight and therefore had to be stored in dark conditions and preferably away from air (they were often kept between the pages of books like pressed flowers).

Sadly, none of his images still exist. The accompanying image was originally attributed to Wedgwood but has subsequently been proven to have been made after his death.

The Fix

Photography had arrived! Well, not quite…there was still the tricky problem of making the image hang around for more than a few hours. Thomas died at the tender age of 34, before he might have perfected a fixative. A paper on his discoveries was published in the Royal Institution Journal in 1802 and references to his work appeared in chemistry textbooks as early as 1803. His work was known to one of the best-known pioneers in photography, fellow Englishman, William Henry Fox Talbot. As Wedgwood’s paper was published in both France and Germany, Nicéphore Niépce and Louis Daguerre may also have been aware of his research.

In the mid 1820’s, after almost three millennia of investigations into optics and a little over two centuries of chemical experiments, we finally get to the birth of photography in a small town in rural France. Its midwife was the aforementioned Nicéphore Niépce, one-time military officer, lawyer, regional administrator, farmer and passionate inventor – amongst other things he built the first working internal combustion engine with his brother Claude.

Niépce and his brother had begun discussing capturing images through the agency of light around 1797. Nicéphore was familiar with the camera obscura as an aid to artists and had experimented with silver chloride as a light sensitive material. This produced a negative image which he was unable to successfully turn into a positive. Crucially it was not light fast and Niépce could find no way to remove the still photosensitive unexposed silver salts from the print. Over time the whole image became dark. He decided to pursue a different avenue.

Lithography was another one of Niépce’s fascinations. He realised that if he could use sunlight to produce a negative lithographic plate, he could then print out a positive. His breakthrough came in 1824 when he began to use Bitumen of Judea (BoJ), a naturally occurring tarry substance used by artists since ancient times. The chemistry employed is quite different from the experiments by Wedgwood and Schulze, proving – once again – that there’s always more than one way to skin a cat. BoJ is not photosensitive in the same way as silver salts. Rather than changing colour from white to black, the bitumen hardens with prolonged exposure to sunlight.

To make his first images, Niépce dissolved BoJ in lavender oil and coated pewter plates with the solution, leaving them to dry. He then soaked an engraving in oil, to make the paper translucent, and placed it face down on the pewter plate before leaving it in strong sunlight for several hours. The areas below the dark lines of the engraving remained soft whilst those exposed to light hardened. The still soft bitumen was rinsed from the plate which was then etched with an acid. The hardened BoJ is extremely resistant to acid so protected the pewter beneath. The plate was then cleaned of all traces of bitumen. And, hey presto, Niépce had a stable negative lithographic plate from which he could print perfect positive copies of the original engraving. It has been suggested that Niépce was the inventor of photocopying rather than photography…

According to his notes, the very first image, an engraving of Pope Pius VII, was destroyed when Niépce attempted to make a print. Copies do exist of other heliographs created by him, such as this one of a man leading a horse.

The Photograph

The sharp eyed amongst you will have noticed that we seem to have taken a step backward at this point; Niépce has abstained from using a camera. Then, one day in 1826 or 27, he placed one of his coated pewter plates in a modified camera obscura and pointed it out of an upstairs window at his house, La Gras, producing the very first photochemical fixation of an outdoor scene.

The heliographic process had a very low sensitivity to light. For a long time, it was thought that the exposure for this image had lasted eight hours but more recent research has shown that it actually lasted several days. That puts your Big Stopper™ to shame. As a quick comparison (assuming a total of 24 hours light over two days) a one second exposure is approximately 17 stops faster.

Unlike the engravings he had previously copied, this was not a static scene. If we examine the heliograph carefully, we can see that both sides of the scene are illuminated from opposite sides. The sun has traced its arc across the sky from early morning to dusk and lit the inner faces of each tower. As far as I am aware, this is the first known instance of a long period of time being rendered in a single image. There was no conception of such a thing prior to this image.

Even though this had been his home since childhood, this was something Niépce would never before have seen. Whether he showed anything more than a passing interest in this phenomenon is not known but it surely marks a change in how humans perceived reality. We live in the instant; we live in NOW. Too late, it has fled into the past. Our memories anchor us but the future is shrouded in uncertainty. Prior to photography what an ongoing moment of several seconds, or longer, looked like was impossible to visualise. In fact, I doubt if anyone ever gave the idea more than a moment’s passing attention. Yet such scenes are now firmly embedded in our visual lexicon. For several decades after Niépce’s image photography would be physically incapable of capturing a time span shorter than minutes. At the time, this was seen as a failure of process but would eventually be seen as an opportunity for artistic expression.

We might not have conceived of the ongoing moment, but we were certainly used to motion blur – our eyesight’s inability to capture the fine detail of an animal or object in rapid motion. Photography would soon enough be turned to resolving this mystery as well. Light is the obvious source of all photographs, but time is always present too. Photography is the perfect tool to explore them in combination.

Starting in 1829, Niépce began a collaboration with Louis Daguerre to further improve the process he had developed.

Daguerre was a one-time theatrical backdrop painter and set designer who had opened a visitor attraction in Paris called The Diorama in 1822. This was a visual spectacle presented in an elaborate theatre, able to accommodate around 350 people. Two huge screens, 45ft high and 75ft wide, displayed translucent paintings of sweeping landscape subjects, such as the Swiss Alps or an erupting volcano. The screens were viewed sequentially with the whole auditorium rotating to bring the audience in line with the new image. Daguerre used clever lighting techniques, perfected as a set designer, to make the scenes change from day to night (or vice versa) and to show effects such as lightning or fire spewing from a volcano. The enterprise was so successful that Daguerre opened a second Diorama in London’s Regents Park in 1823. His Dioramas were a huge financial success but how much better would they be showing the real world. He saw the artistic and economic benefits of perfecting a means to fix evanescent imagery.

Sieze The Light

Niépce and Daguerre only collaborated for four years, working to improve Niépce’s Bitumen of Judea process, before Niépce died suddenly of a heart attack. They had improved some aspects of the process but never managed to bring the exposure below several hours in duration. After Niépce’s death, Daguerre returned to the silver-based chemistry that Niépce had originally concentrated on. Rather than silver chloride he perfected a technique for coating a polished metal plate with silver iodide. The exposure times were still very long, but Daguerre made the crucial discovery that an exposure of only minutes in duration left an invisible ‘latent image’ on the plate that could be chemically ‘developed’ (using mercury vapour) into a visible one. The images produced by Daguerre’s method were positives, so no further processes were necessary.

The developed image was then made light fast by the removal of all unexposed silver iodide using a hot salt solution. Daguerre had found the missing part of the puzzle, the final piece necessary for what we now call photography. Upon viewing his first developed image he exclaimed, "I have seized the light – I have arrested its flight!" As Julian Flynn has pointed out, “The discovery/invention that launched photography as we know it were fixers… To put it succinctly what we think of as the ‘first photograph’ is really just the ‘first photograph that was fixed’ and therefore survived long enough for other people, and ourselves, to see it.”

Daguerre set about trying to raise private finance to develop his idea, but his proposal seemed too outlandish and he failed to get the backing he required. As a last resort he turned to the French state and, in exchange for the rights to his invention, managed to secure a deal providing him with a pension for life of 6,000 Francs per annum. Niépce’s contribution was largely forgotten, although Daguerre did secure a stipend of 4,000 Francs p.a. for his erstwhile collaborator’s estate.

His discovery was announced to the world in 1839, France making it a gift to all humanity. All humanity, that is, except the English; Daguerre had registered a patent for his process in London the year before it was announced to the world. This meant that anyone using it in the British Isles had to pay him a royalty. Ultimately, this helped to spur the development of alternative means of fixing an image.

Daguerre, ever the showman, immodestly named the process after himself. There followed a period of frenetic exploration of how to make light write an image. The daguerreotype was but one of many commercial and chemically inspired names for these kinds of images; physautotype, talbotype or calotype, chrysotype, cyanotype, ambrotype, ferrotype, wet collodion… and so on. Luckily, the British scientist John Herschel made things clearer and simpler by coining the term photography, from the Greek words photo (light) and graph (draw).

The very first photographic image of a human figure was made by Louis Daguerre on the Boulevard du Temple, Paris, in 1838. The indistinct figures of a shoe-shine boy and his customer can be seen in the lower right of the image.

The very first photographic image of a human figure was made by Louis Daguerre on the Boulevard du Temple, Paris, in 1838. The indistinct figures of a shoe-shine boy and his customer can be seen in the lower right of the image. Only the customer’s left leg is clearly defined. His upper body and that of the shiner are blurred, as if in rapid motion like the legs of a galloping horse.

Paradoxically, the long exposure, of around ten minutes, seems to have sped up the world. The action of every other human figure, dog, cart and horse erased them from the no-doubt bustling street. Photography had, for the first time, shown that what lies beyond the familiar blur of rapid motion is total invisibility. As Rebecca Solnit noted, “Photography was faster than painting, but it could only portray the slow world or the still world.” The photograph is inextricably linked to reality, yet the images it first produced were surreal. Even so, the American jurist and essayist Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote “[The] Daguerreotype has… fixed the most fleeting of our illusions…by making a sheet of paper reflect images like a mirror and hold them as a picture.”

Driven in equal measure by commercial imperative and the essential social nature of humans, the process was enthusiastically taken up as a way to immortalise people and their nearest and dearest. With such long exposure times, having a daguerreotype portrait made was a bit of a trial. Studios employed metal braces to hold the sitters’ head still. Yet, despite the discomforts, daguerreotype portraits were all the rage and millions were produced in just a few years.

They were beguiling objects in a number of ways. The level of detail they rendered in an image was incredible, beyond anything previously delineated by a human hand. Oliver Wendell Holmes again; “The very things which an artist would leave out, or render imperfectly, the photograph takes infinite care with, and so makes its illusions perfect.” If the subject held still, every detail of their face and hair would be faithfully recorded. (Every detail except colour; photographers would have to wait many decades for a practical and commercially viable process to become available.) The images were often presented in folding cases, like little jewel boxes. The surface of the daguerreotype was protected by glass, as even the lightest touch risked destroying some of the detail. Viewing one was not straightforward since the polished surface of the plate caught stray reflections. For this reason, a darkened mirror or glass was placed in the hinged lid. The image became clear by angling lid and daguerreotype just so.

People carried these novel souvenirs of their loved ones with them everywhere, in exactly the same way that thirty years ago a tattered enprint of a husband or wife was stuffed in a wallet and nowadays thousands of photos of your beloved, your children or pet are kept on your phone. But unlike modern photographs, daguerreotypes had a preciousness that is difficult to comprehend in the modern era. They were expensive to purchase but what made daguerreotypes valuable beyond compare was their uniqueness. They could only be duplicated by using a camera to photograph the original. Imagine a time in which if someone travels more than 100km from you they may as well have dropped off the edge of the world. Now imagine how important a single, irreplaceable image of that loved one might become. This didn’t just apply to the living; people had daguerreotypes made of their deceased children and other loved ones as gruesome memento mori. Often, they were propped up in lifelike poses in a studio, sometimes holding hands with or being cradled by the living. The photograph had exceptionally quickly become an invaluable depository of memory.

Try for a moment to imagine a world without the family photo album and the memories it enshrines (it’s more likely stored on the internet today than bound in a book but it’s nonetheless a depository of memories). The twenty-first birthday party, the graduation ceremony, the holiday, the christening and countless other less significant moments are entrusted to the permanent vault of photographic representation for safekeeping. Our memories of events in our personal lives are now very often defined by accompanying photographs.

Elliot Erwitt once said, ‘weddings are orchestrated about the photographers taking the picture, because if it hasn’t been photographed it doesn’t really exist.’ The mental image may fade but there is an air of irrefutability about the photograph that dominates our personal histories. If you can’t remember what great aunt Dorothy looked like, what colour hat she was wearing – just reach for the photo album. Memories of the faces of our social circle and events in which they participated are as much the recollection of the photographic evidence as of reality. The time of our lives is made real by photography. The advent of digital photography, the internet and the selfie have only served to emphasise this change. Now, for some, their sense of self is put into doubt without daily photographic affirmations uploaded onto social media pages.

Perhaps not surprisingly, photography, which strives to preserve the ephemeral in perpetuity, has created a new form of ephemera.

Interestingly, there are very few surviving daguerreotypes of landscapes or buildings. You will recall that I mentioned economics as one of the reasons why photographic portraiture took off. The very uniqueness that made each portrait a treasure for a family member inhibited their use for other subjects. The process was expensive and commercial studios needed to make a profit. Whilst there was no shortage of people willing to pay for a portrait, few seemed inclined to pay for an artistic rendering of a romantic view of a ruin or a bucolic scene – and it wasn’t easy to get sheep and a shepherdess to stay still for ten minutes! In addition, the cost of the equipment needed put it beyond the reach of all but the wealthiest amateurs. The number of people who both had the means and inclination to experiment with such subjects was in short supply. If only it had been possible to readily make copies things might have been quite different…

Reproduction

Enter William Henry Fox Talbot, the man who made it possible to easily and relatively cheaply produce multiple copies of a photograph. Fox Talbot was an English gentleman of minor nobility who graduated with an honours degree in Classics from Cambridge University. It was not uncommon in the early C19th for men like Talbot to study a wide range of subjects. In the years just after his graduation he wrote and had published, papers on mathematics, monochromatic light, colour changes in chemistry and optics.

His interest in photography was sparked in 1833. While on honeymoon in Italy, Fox Talbot experimented with a camera lucida. This is an optically advanced and more portable sketching aid than the camera obscura. Instead of a projection, a half-silvered mirror and prism combination appears to superimpose the image that is to be copied upon the drawing surface.

Fox Talbot found the results wanting, perhaps because his draughtsmanship didn’t live up to his expectations. In any case, his disappointment spurred him on to find a way to "cause these natural images to imprint themselves durably".

Coincidentally, 1833 was the year that the philosopher William Whewell coined the term scientist. The timing seems fortuitous as, for me, Talbot was the early pioneer who most completely embodied the synthesis of science and art that make up photography.

In a further coincidence, it was around the same time that Louis Daguerre returned to investigating silver chemistry, following Nicéphore Niépce’s death. However, Fox Talbot took a quite different approach to Daguerre, using paper rather than metal as the substrate. In his early experiments he first soaked high quality, fine grain writing paper in a solution of common salt. Once dry he coated one side with concentrated silver nitrate and heated it to dry it and initiate a chemical reaction. This produced the photosensitive compound silver chloride within the paper. Talbot would then place objects, such as leaves, upon the sensitised surface and leave them to “print out” in sunlight, i.e. let all areas not covered by the object darken. The process was quite insensitive to light and took many hours to produce a negative image (like Schulze’s original experiments). Talbot then chemically fixed the picture. He termed images created in this way “photogenic drawings”.

Without this pivotal advance, despite the millions of daguerreotypes that would soon be in existence, photography might have remained a private art, each image of significance to a limited circle of people, in the same way that portrait painting had been for centuries before. Talbot made it possible for photographers to widely share their vision and in so doing made it worthwhile to photograph subjects beyond the purely personal. If photography had continued to be tied to single unreproducible images, some pictures of famous people and well-known views would no doubt have been exhibited in museums and galleries. But this level of dissemination is tiny compared to the audience that can be reached once you can make endless copies. The cost of a photograph is also only a tiny fraction of the cost of an original painting.

Fox Talbot made “Latticed Window, Lacock” at his ancestral home in Wiltshire in August 1835. It is a seminal work as well as being one of his most iconic images. Here are the paper negative (left) and print. It’s only really of academic interest but it’s possible that this image predates Daguerre’s first successful image. It seems likely that he only perfected fixing a daguerreotype in 1837.

As can clearly be seen, Talbot’s process produced images that were of lower acuity than Daguerre’s, the grain of the paper being the major limiting factor. As he perfected the process this difference diminished but was not properly overcome until glass negatives replaced paper (using the wet collodion process, introduced by Frederick Scott Archer in 1851).

Let There be Art!

Talbot’s magnum opus was The Pencil of Nature, the first commercially published book to be illustrated with photographs. The Museum of Modern Art described it as "a milestone in the art of the book greater than any since Gutenberg's invention of moveable type." The work was issued in six parts and contained 24 original photographs that were pasted into each section by hand. Fox Talbot felt compelled to write this statement in the preface:

“The plates of the present work are impressed by the agency of Light alone, without any aid whatever from the artist's pencil. They are the sun-pictures themselves, and not, as some persons have imagined, engravings in imitation.”

Volume two contained an image entitled “The Open Door”, taken in the north courtyard at Lacock Abbey. This would become one of Talbot’s most famous photographs. At first sight it seems to be an image of a commonplace occurrence, the besom leaning against the wall of the stable at the end of mucking out. Unusually for such a photograph there are extensive sources, both written and photographic, that describe the evolution of the idea that led to the final image. It is clear from these that Talbot felt he was undertaking the creation of a work of art.

He explained that “we have sufficient authority in the Dutch school of art, for taking as subjects of representation scenes of daily and familiar occurrence. A painter’s eye will often be arrested where ordinary people see nothing remarkable. A casual gleam of sunshine, or a shadow thrown across his path, a time-withered oak, or a moss-covered stone may awaken a train of thoughts and feelings, and picturesque imaginings.” Different versions were made during a period of just over three years. Small tweaks in composition, lighting and the arrangement of the props – the broom was changed, the lantern was introduced – taking place between each one. This was not a simple snap but an artist perfecting their composition.

Crucially, for me, this qualifies for art because it poses questions to the viewer. Where – for instance – are the human characters that normally inhabit this scene? What are they doing? It’s important to note that this was a deliberate choice. Leaving the figures out plainly wasn’t forced upon Talbot by the medium’s insensitivity to light (as with Daguerre’s view of the Boulevard du Temple) as a number of other photographs in the folio feature people. This was a deliberate choice and we have to ask why? For me it introduces a little mystery to the scene.

Pencil of Nature was a manifesto setting out what Talbot believed were the future possibilities for photography. Some of those were prosaic (Talbot suggested that photography might be a means to catalogue objects that was almost faster than writing a list) but the overarching notion was that photography had the potential to produce art. Talbot wrote, "The chief object of the present work is to place on record some of the early beginnings of a new art, before the period, which we trust is approaching, of its being brought to maturity by the aid of British talent."

For the already established visual arts, photography seemed too mechanistic, a facile process. In addition, devoid of maker’s marks, the artist as author of an image seemed absent. Speaking in this century, the American photo-realist portrait painter Chuck Close summed it up thus, “Photography is the easiest medium in which to be competent, anybody with a point and shoot can take a competent picture. But it's the hardest medium in which to express some kind of personal vision because there is no touch, there is no hand, there is no physicality.”

There was also a sense that photography was a usurper, a pretender trying to worm its way into the pantheon of arts.

The caption beneath this 1862 lithograph by French caricature artist Honoré Daumier reads “Nadar elevating Photography to the height of Art.” The well-known balloonist photographer Gaspard-Félix Tournachon (aka Nadar) is depicted floating above a version of Paris where the word “Photographie” is inscribed upon every building. Daumier is mocking Tournachon’s assertion that photography is art, literally drawing what he saw as the false conclusion that elevation equates to high status. This summed up many people’s view of photographers and photography as arriviste.

Photography does, perhaps, represent the apogee of visual description, but it is what is hinted at in a photograph that truly moves. Because it is a selection – as John Szarkowski put it “[a] quote out of context” – photography has the same ability as any other visual art to move beyond bald description and infer another order of meaning. What is omitted or hinted at is as important as what is described. What matters most is not the technique or technology – brush or camera – but the intent of the author. Critics have lost any legitimacy there may have been in the argument that photography isn’t art simply because it’s mechanical in origin ever since Marcel Duchamp declared that a factory-made urinal was a fountain because he, the artist, said so.

Despite the naysayers, many were excited about the possibilities that photography might bring. Writing a piece about the new photographic processes, in 1859, Oliver Wendell Holmes opined:

“Form is henceforth divorced from matter. In fact, matter as a visible object is of no great use any longer, except as the mould on which form is shaped. Give us a few negatives of a thing worth seeing, taken from different points of view, and that is all we want of it. Pull it down or burn it up, if you please…. Matter in large masses must always be fixed and dear; form is cheap and transportable…. Every conceivable object of Nature and Art will soon scale off its surface for us…. The consequence of this will soon be such an enormous collection of forms that they will have to be classified and arranged in vast libraries, as books are now.”

I have been fascinated by the gap between how I see and how the camera sees, by the gap between illusion and science. Like the prisoners in Plato’s Cave, I have stared at the flickering shadows and tried to divine what I can about reality. The tool I have chosen was, as I hope I have shown, forged in science.

The vast libraries that he predicted are of course now on the internet. In the digital age, the widespread making of prints has greatly diminished but it is easier than ever before to disseminate an image around the world. It was estimated in 2014 that 657 billion images are uploaded onto the internet every day. Humans make more photographs every two minutes than existed in total 150 years ago. Patently, very little of this huge output might be considered art, nor was it ever intended to be seen that way. Rather than having pretensions to a loftier goal, the vast majority of these images still speak of our social connections.

Like the eye, images from a camera are open to interpretation by the mind. Unlike an image cast upon our retinas, images from a camera are, in theory, infinitely reproduceable and therefore, in theory, available to almost anyone to interpret. Hence, an art based on photography might reach anyone, not just those cognoscente that inhabit inner city gallery ghettos. In this way photography has been credited with the democratisation of art. Of course, the cognoscente didn’t take this lying down. They appropriated some forms of photography as art and declared the rest invalid. They are, in their own eyes, the natural arbiters of this process.

Photography has been my passion ever since I witnessed the alchemical blooming of my first black and white print in the dev tray. I have spent my life in photography exploring the gap between reality and the image, the gap between my parents’ pottering and their etiolated apparitions dancing across the ceiling. I have been fascinated by the gap between how I see and how the camera sees, by the gap between illusion and science. Like the prisoners in Plato’s Cave, I have stared at the flickering shadows and tried to divine what I can about reality. The tool I have chosen was, as I hope I have shown, forged in science. But I have attempted, in my own imperfect way, to make images that live up to Fox Talbot’s desire that photography be seen as an art.