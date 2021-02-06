Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I'm a semi-retired Management Consultant/Coach pursuing the perfect Life:Work imbalance. Photography, for me, is a love affair with the beauty that I encounter in the outdoors. My aim is to capture and hopefully evoke the magic that I experience in the places wherein I am lucky enough to spend the majority of my time..

miffsimages.co.uk

I have been working as a professional landscape photographer since 2000, with an emphasis on capturing spatial planning, in other words the design of the landscape. From that background and my search for the essence of what is, I discovered the more abstract side of the landscape and started to see more and more poetry in the landscape.



I call my work visual poetry. “The longer you look, the more you will see” I often get that as feedback. In a sometimes hectic, restless and harsh world, I hope that my images inspire you to stand still, evoke an emotion and to reflect. By taking the time you will see more and look differently.

annemariehoogwoud.nl

I am a software engineer and photographer based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. Carrying on my father's legacy as a self-taught photographer himself, the style of my pictures focuses on the beauty of the Canadian countryside - a location that I'm blessed to be able to call my home. In recent years, I have been visiting and showing interest in the landscape of the south-west US.

grnphotography.com

I have been a Nature Photographer for the past 3 years, beginning as an wedding photographer while pursuing my Diploma in Photography. As my true passion lies in taking photos of Nature, Wildlife and People, I transitioned into Nature photography once I had completed my degree. I have spent most of the 2 years shooting weddings.

sanjeevstudios.com