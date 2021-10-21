Carolyn Cheng

My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

Tim’s talked before about having a love/hate relationship with aerial photos – a bit like Marmite for those of you who know what that is (other yeast extracts are probably available). But really as with most landscape photography, once you get over the shock of the new and the novel it comes down to how well it’s done and whether the post-processing enhances the image or detracts from it. Subtle post-processing was one factor in our choice of Featured Photographer for this issue. I forget now if I first noticed Carolyn’s work on the back of a competition or in a ‘top photographers of’ list; the fact is that the work stayed with me. Competitions and lists aren’t guaranteed to be the best place to find subtle work but it does exist and is well worth seeking out. At the time of writing, I’m certainly looking forward to seeing what comes out of the inaugural Natural Landscape Photography Awards.

For me, successful aerial photography needs to show something more than just an elevated viewpoint (though who hasn’t at times wished their tripod would elevate a little?). It helps too if there’s a story to it or from it, and this again is one of Carolyn’s strengths.

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, your education and early interests, and what that led you to do?

Like many Canadians, part of my identity has been forged by how my family arrived in the country.