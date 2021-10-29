Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Felipe Schiffrin was born in Santiago, Chile. He studied film and settled in Mexico in 1999. In his career he has worked in several countries as a director of photography for commercials and feature films teaser, he has photographed for fashion magazines and advertising agencies. Over time, it became increasingly important to develop projects with meaningful content for him. He currently lives in Chile.

felipeschiffrin.com

I see myself as an artist, a teller of stories and a writer for whom words are nascent but bubbling. My photo art leans towards Mother Nature, the beauty of night, snapshots of travel to exotic places – both on the ground and on Cloud 9. Mother nature has always held me in her sway, and I always look to her to inspire me on my new creative mission. Be it astronomical twilight, or the Milky Way, I'm always looking forward to my next click.

naikonpixels.com

Richard is a British landscape photographer living and working in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. With his wife, Polly, Richard owns and runs The Old School Muker Art Gallery & Craft Centre situated in the village of Muker, set within the stunning surroundings of Upper Swaledale. Richard is also Muker's foremost bongo player.

richardwallsphotography.com

Retired metallurgist, based in Oxfordshire, employing a camera to escape through a portal that leads directly from the fabricated world in which we live to a world of natural wonders.

robinboothby.com