Sacred Forests

Since I was a child I have had the passion and the privilege of being in contact with Nature. The summers spent in the Apennine woods with my grandparents first and with the CAI (Italian Alpine Club) afterwards have left an indelible mark on my soul. The arrival of the photographic passion during my university studies allowed me to weld this union. Speaking of my photography, I like to call myself a detail-oriented landscape photographer. This is how I interpret my photography, trying to pay attention to the little things before I even immerse myself in bigger scenarios. I started this journey in 2012, starting from the classic Tuscan views spending first years shooting landscapes especially around Europe. For some years I have been dedicating myself to a more intimate and conscious photography, taken few kilometers from home, mainly concentrated on the central Apennines, far from the crowded photographic circuits and the iconic spots of which Italian territory is abundantly rich. I believe in a more personal and authorial photography

There’s a special place in the heart of Italy, right between Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna regions. Far from the iconic places in the country like the Dolomites, Val d’ Orcia, Cinque Terre and so on, but full of great natural views and photographic inspirations. In these forests, I spent my last four years trying to catch their soul and putting myself in front of a blank white page.

I have always been attached to these places. Since I was a child, I spent summers in the Park and its borders with my paternal grandparents and with the Italian Alpine Club. This bond materialised when I started working on a full time project on the Park that could bring to light its beauty thanks to my years of photographic experience in the landscape gained through photographic trips, especially in Europe.

The beech forest is a widespread ecosystem in a good part of the European continent. Throughout history, it has been intensively used by man and the UNESCO serial site has decided to bring together and protect several ancient forests, not at all disturbed by man, which are still preserved today in some areas of our continent. As for Italy, there are ten sites in total. Among these, a large portion is represented by the Park of the Casentinesi Forests.

The integral nature reserve of Sasso Fratino, in the heart of the Casentinesi Forests National Park, is the first integral nature reserve in Italy, established in 1959 and extended for 764.25 hectares of surface. This area holds incredible natural treasures among ancient trees and native fauna. An area inaccessible to visitors represents the beating heart around which sustainable tourism has long been developed.

Like many photographers, I started shooting these places attracted by fall foliage walking for a few hours between streams and parts of the forest without having a general picture.

I knew the park well enough, but when I went there in 2012 to take the first shots, I had no idea that I was in front of such a fascinating, mysterious place, so rich in expressive potential from a photographic point of view. At the time I was focused on the single photo, the postcard photo to attract the attention of the observer. I always needed a strong subject, often iconic and already seen one.

A few years have passed, in which I was able to photograph some beautiful corners, especially in Europe, including Iceland, Norway, France, Spain and obviously good parts of the most visited places in Italy such as the Dolomites, Liguria’s coasts and the most photographed part of Tuscany (the Val d'Orcia and the Crete Senesi).

In recent years, from 2012 to 2017, however, I have never felt fully satisfied with what I was doing. I needed to put myself at the centre of my photos and not continue to collect places already seen and photographed by others. So I started thinking about a more aware photograph and closer to me. The Park offered me an extraordinary expressive possibility, so this inner journey was born and I discovered the photographer I was looking for inside me who emerged from the less photographed corners of the forests.

The pandemic has cancelled some of my projects and trips outside the national borders but at the same time, it has further strengthened my bond with the park and accelerated my work within it. From a certain point of view, “slow photography” was initially a challenge for me. I had to start from zero and before doing so I researched and studied, above all from authors out of the radar of social networks and through the purchase of many photographic books dedicated to forests and intimate shots. The most complicated part was certainly the connection with the place. I find that for a landscape photographer this is an indispensable aspect to connect their essence and their works to a specific environment. We are continually bombarded with sterile images of the same places and binding myself to the Park was a challenge that initially gave me difficulties.

With the passing of the months and getting to know the paths of the Park better (about 600 km of paths), I began to mark some areas that are most interesting for my photographs and over the years to enclose them in increasingly coherent and restricted projects. To improve my work, especially for the autumn and winter seasons, I recently rented a house on the edge of the Park for a few days and I went several times to areas where I had never been exactly in preparation for future shots. I find that this is a fundamental approach to continue and complete a complex work like the one I have been doing on the Park for years.





An important aspect that I have found and analysed in recent years of work was to recognise the incredible potential of the Park and its changing atmospheres and colours over the seasons. If before I was focused on going at a specific time of the year to make some of the most iconic photographs, I now use every period to get the most out of these environments.

There is not only the expectation of the most intense fall foliage, which is still probably the culmination of the beauty of these areas, but every day of the year you can get great ideas if you have an open mind and an attentive eye.

I consider my photography an expressive one, which needs time to be realised and that is why in these woods I found peace and tranquillity to best express it and to show others my inner journey through it.

The recent fires in Italy and beyond, deforestation, the exploitation of natural resources, climate change are real threats to ancient forests like this and it is also for this reason that I want to document its essence and beauty today, with the hope that they can maintain their extraordinary presence in the coming years and for the next generations.