Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Photography is a passion that I nurture alongside my day job as a research manager. I have been actively creating images since 2008. All of my work is with a 35mm digital camera. My work requires a lot of travel. I carry my camera if I can make time to go out and make images. Many of my images are from such travels.

chowdhurys.smugmug.com

Based on the north of Portugal and born in 1988 i discovered photography in 2006 and the curiosity for the medium has grown into a passion.



Photography is a therapy and mean to express myself, to put on paper my feelings and to portrait what my mind saw when my eyes wondered on a scene.

I'm a landscape photographer still very much learning the craft. A sucker for a long exposure and for water, I tend to gravitate to the sea, to waterfalls and rivers. I'm in the fortunate position of having a part-time "proper" job to pay the bills, leaving me with time to indulge a growing passion.

timpearsonwoldsphoto.com

yoladelusenet.nl