Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Dipak Chowdhury, Tim Pearson, João Ferrão & Yola de Lusenet

Photography is a passion that I nurture alongside my day job as a research manager. I have been actively creating images since 2008. All of my work is with a 35mm digital camera. My work requires a lot of travel. I carry my camera if I can make time to go out and make images. Many of my images are from such travels.

Based on the north of Portugal and born in 1988 i discovered photography in 2006 and the curiosity for the medium has grown into a passion.

Photography is a therapy and mean to express myself, to put on paper my feelings and to portrait what my mind saw when my eyes wondered on a scene.



I'm a landscape photographer still very much learning the craft. A sucker for a long exposure and for water, I tend to gravitate to the sea, to waterfalls and rivers. I'm in the fortunate position of having a part-time "proper" job to pay the bills, leaving me with time to indulge a growing passion.

yoladelusenet.nl



Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolio consists of four images related in some way.

Lines on Snow

Dipakchowdhury 4x4

 

Sanatorium

Joao Ferrao 4x4

Coastal Curves

Tim Pearson 4x4

Water Meadow

Yola De Lusenet 4x4

 



