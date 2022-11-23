Attention and Creativity





Everyone knows what attention is. It is the taking possession by the mind, in clear and vivid form, of one out of what seem several simultaneously possible objects or trains of thought. Focalisation, concentration, of consciousness are of its essence. It implies withdrawal from some things in order to deal effectively with others, and is a condition which has a real opposite in the confused, dazed, scatterbrained state which . . . is called distraction. ~ William James

All of us, I’m sure, would be upset if someone stole our belongings, invaded our private spaces, or siphoned away our hard-earned savings. Even the most generous among us, who give willingly to those in need (or just to make someone happy), who welcome visitors into our homes, who share our knowledge and art freely, insist on doing so by choice, not by leaving our doors open, allowing anyone to help themselves to our property and resources. Oddly, we consistently fail to exert such control and to protect ourselves from rampant theft when it comes to one of our most valuable possessions: our attention.

According to psychologist Darya L. Zabelina, citing a study by Michael Posner, “the main function of attention amounts to the selection of relevant information, and rejection of irrelevant information.” Paying attention is, therefore a process of distillation and simplification. The term “paying attention” is appropriate since attention is a finite and valuable resource. Our brains are limited in their capacity to generate attention—to select relevant highlights from the torrent of information generated by our minds and senses. The more attention we “spend” on one thing, the less of it we have left for other things. By the same analogy, paying is a conscious, willful act. When our resources are taken from us without our explicit consent, terms like stealing, hijacking, or sapping, may be more apt.

Attention can also be considered as the process of generating awareness: of experiencing the world consciously. The more attention gets taken up by something, the less of it is left to allow one to be conscious of—to experience—other things. To fully appreciate the value of attention, consider that when attention is taken up by something unimportant or unfulfilling, our living experiences are inevitably diminished: we can’t experience consciously what we can’t pay attention to or even know what experiences may be within our reach that we may be missing out on.

Not only do we allow so many thieves—including some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful organisations—free access to hijack and to deplete our attention reserves for purposes that are often detrimental to our own, but we also often squander our own attention without forethought, without considering how we can make the best use of it, sometimes leaving ourselves with insufficient attention to accomplish our own goals.

The good news: there are measures we can take to protect and to better manage our valuable attention resources in much the same way as we protect and appropriate our material possessions. The less-good news: these measures are not easy or intuitive and may require us to act against our nature, to resist temptations and rationalisations, to invest time and effort in forming new habits. To justify the effort and time needed to establish such control, it is important, therefore, to consider what is at stake.

The ever-increasing competition (largely from technology) for our limited attention resources has been implicated in such things as rising rates of anxiety and depression, learning difficulties, strained relationships, inability to experience inner rewards such as flow and peace-of-mind, and others. More relevant to art and photography, lacking the ability to control attention—to choose consciously when to remain open to new ideas, when to focus attention on a given task, and to sustain this focus as needed—can be profoundly damaging in two important ways: lacking such abilities, both our capacity to fully experience and enjoy art and our ability to make truly creative work may be hindered or even thwarted.

Some theories of creative artmaking suggest that the creative act requires intense focusing of attention: being mindful of every detail, applying tools and processes carefully, with well-honed skill and precision, and striving for perfection. Among other effects, such attention-consuming immersion in the process of making artistic (or other) work is also a precondition for experiencing the famed effect of flow: the much-desired “optimal experience.” As described by psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, “One of the most frequently mentioned dimensions of the flow experience is that, while it lasts, one is able to forget all the unpleasant aspects of life. This feature of flow is an important by-product of the fact that enjoyable activities require a complete focusing of attention on the task at hand—thus leaving no room in the mind for irrelevant information.”

Other writings on creativity seem to suggest the opposite: that creative ideas require “leaky attention,” or “cognitive disinhibition”—allowing ostensibly unrelated concepts to coexist in one’s consciousness, freeing the mind to wander and to consider seemingly unrelated ideas, finding ways to relate and to combine concepts in novel and previously unthought-of ways.

So, which is it? Does creativity require de-focused attention, allowing new ideas to emerge and new associations to be made, or does creativity require intensely focused attention on specific tasks? The answer: both, at different times. The most successful creators are those who excel in maintaining both types of attention and switching between them at will to facilitate both the generation of new ideas and the discipline to reclaim attention and to focus it intensely on the detail-oriented tasks needed to carry a chosen idea to fruition.

If we only excel at one type of attention but not the other, we will not be very creative or very productive. De-focused, “leaky” attention is needed to generate ideas by a process known as divergent thinking, in which one considers without prejudice or preconception a broad and flexible range of loosely defined possibilities before settling on the most useful one. Once the useful idea is chosen, focused attention is employed to apply one’s knowledge and skills to implement the idea by a process known as convergent thinking, in which a known set of steps is followed diligently while resisting interferences toward a singular predetermined outcome.

One type of attention requires a broad, generalised, uninhibited, ambiguous, “big picture” view of the world, while the other type of attention requires a pedantic, specific, detail-oriented, structured, coherent, component-level view of a desired goal and how to accomplish it. Some researchers, such as psychiatrist Iain McGilchrist, even posited that our brains evolved to have two hemispheres so that each can specialise in generating one type of attention or the other. In his book, The Master and His Emissary, McGilchrist wrote, “It might then be that the division of the human brain is also the result of the need to bring to bear two incompatible types of attention on the world at the same time, one narrow, focussed, and directed by our needs, and the other broad, open, and directed towards whatever else is going on in the world apart from ourselves.”

Contradicting the common pseudo-scientific myth that the brain’s right hemisphere is “creative,” while the left hemisphere is “logical,” neuroscientific evidence shows that, in fact, both hemispheres are crucial to and actively involved in creativity.

To a considerable degree, we may choose what to pay attention to (although, by default, we are not very good at sustaining focused attention for very long). This type of consciously assigned attention is known as “top-down attention.” Our attention may also be hijacked and diverted without conscious choice by external events: loud noises, flashes of light or colour, chatter, the chirping or vibration of gadgets.

Gazzaley and Rosen describe two types of attentional “interferences” we may train ourselves to resist to maintain conscious control of our attention: distractions and interruptions.

Attention assigned by the brain without conscious choice in response to external stimuli is known as “bottom-up attention.” Broadly speaking, to exert the highest control over attention and to sustain focus on the things we choose to pay attention to, we much train ourselves to reduce our “susceptibility to bottom-up influences,” as researchers Adam Gazzaley and Larry Rosen explain in their book, The Distracted Mind.

Gazzaley and Rosen describe two types of attentional “interferences” we may train ourselves to resist to maintain conscious control of our attention: distractions and interruptions. Distractions are intrusions of irrelevant information into our conscious minds: things taking up attention that are unrelated to our goals. Interruptions are competing goals we may attempt to work on in parallel (i.e., multi-tasking). Both distractions and interruptions may be generated externally or internally.

The chirping of a phone or a conversation initiated by another person are examples of externally generated distractions. The sudden urge to check our phone or a sudden bout of anxiety about an upcoming event are examples of internally generated distractions. The urge to turn attention to an alert of an incoming text message while writing an article, and the attempt to initiate a conversation with a friend while composing a photograph, are, respectively, examples of externally and internally generated interruptions. As Gazzaley and Rosen explain in the book, our brains can’t work in parallel on multiple tasks that compete for the same cognitive resources. As a result, our brains end up switching rapidly between the tasks. This switching comes at a cost, and results in diminished attention for, and impaired performance on, all tasks.

Not surprisingly, great creative artists have evolved (often intuitively) their own ways of managing attention, and we may find useful practical wisdom in their writings. Describing the conscious switching of attention between broad/de-focused attention in the idea-generation (divergent thinking) phase, and narrow/focused attention to known technical considerations (convergent thinking) in the execution phase, Edward Weston described what we now refer to as the process of visualization. He wrote:

My way of working—

I start with no preconceived idea—discovery excites me to focus—

then rediscovery through the lens—

final form of presentation seen on ground glass, the finished print previsioned complete in every detail of texture, movement, proportion, before exposure

Effective visualisation, as it turns out, is not just a matter of “if” but also, and importantly, a matter of “when.” If we visualise our photographs in advance, before encountering and being inspired by actual experiences, we bypass the “leaky attention”—the divergent thinking—phase and focus all our attention on the specifics and technical considerations of realising our preconceptions—convergent thinking. In doing so, we prevent ourselves from being open to novel, creative ideas.

To avoid the creativity-inhibiting effect of preconception, we much employ visualisation (i.e., consider how to apply our tools and skills to turn an abstract concept into a tangible image) only after the aha! moment of creative epiphany, not before. In doing so, we allow new ideas to form uninhibited and also create the conditions conducive to experience flow as we later switch away from the distracted, open mindset and refocus our attention intensely for a prolonged period on such things as considering and refining our composition, visualising the effects of various techniques, and applying our tools with slow, meticulous precision.

It goes without saying that if we knowingly bring sources of external interferences into our creative work—whether a smartphone, a podcast, another person or a group of people—our capacity for creative work will diminish in proportion to the degree of attention taken up by these interferences: texts, emails, conversations, the urge to check for new content frequently, etc. It is thus no wonder that so many great creative artists have extolled the virtues of working in solitude, in quiet settings, turning off gadgets, and deferring other activities.

But even in solitude, in peaceful and quiet settings, we are still prone to the ill effects of internally generated interferences: anxious thoughts, tempting distractions, unrelated ideas and emotions that may arise randomly.

But even in solitude, in peaceful and quiet settings, we are still prone to the ill effects of internally generated interferences: anxious thoughts, tempting distractions, unrelated ideas and emotions that may arise randomly. These are the hardest interferences to resist since doing so requires prolonged training and re-wiring of the brain’s default circuity to accomplish two profoundly difficult tasks: first, to notice quickly when interfering thoughts and emotions bubble up randomly into our consciousness; second, once these thoughts and emotions are detected, to assert conscious control to set them aside, to deny them attention, and to remain focused on the task at hand. These are exactly the skills trained by practising meditation—not anecdotally, but consistently for a significant period (generally, the effects of meditation on attention and general cognitive well being become noticeable after a few weeks, even with just a few minutes of daily practice).

Other methods for improving conscious control of attention are not as effective as meditation in creative work. For example, some medications may help improve task-oriented focus, but consuming these medications may diminish or eliminate a person’s ability to engage in “leaky” attention: in the divergent thinking needed to generate creative ideas before switching to focused attention to work on them. Methods involving various kinds of brain stimuli, such as binaural sound effects or magnetic/electrical stimulation, may also be effective in helping focus attention but may inhibit a person’s capacity to switch between different modes of attention at will.

The ability to switch among different modes of attention at will is valuable not only in making creative art but also in experiencing works of art. Here, the process may be applied in the same way as in creative activities, starting with assimilating a holistic impression of the work before delving into its finer details. Or we can also do the reverse: first focus attention on nuances of the artwork—on the pleasurable discovery of details, on the emotional effects of specific colours, patterns, shapes, and textures, on appreciating the artist’s expert application of technical skill, and so on.

To train oneself to control attention—to switch willingly between holistic attention and detail-oriented attention, to resist interferences, to protect one’s attentional resources from hijacking and waste in the same way that one may protect one’s valuable material belonging—is to protect and to enable qualities of experience that ensue from attention and that may demand as much undivided attention as one can dedicate to them.

Then, once these impressions have been exhausted, we may switch our attention to a more holistic, conceptual, emotional experience arising from composition and form—from the “gestalt” of the work.

As Csikszentmihalyi explained, “The mark of a person who is in control of consciousness is the ability to focus attention at will, to be oblivious to distractions, to concentrate for as long as it takes to achieve a goal, and not longer.”

To train oneself to control attention—to switch willingly between holistic attention and detail-oriented attention, to resist interferences, to protect one’s attentional resources from hijacking and waste in the same way that one may protect one’s valuable material belonging—is to protect and to enable qualities of experience that ensue from attention and that may demand as much undivided attention as one can dedicate to them. To evolve such control is also to protect oneself from the detrimental effects of attention deficit, which are likely to become progressively more severe as technology continues to make incursions into our lives, as our brains’ weaknesses and intuitive responses are “hacked” and exploited ever more pervasively by technology.

Consider also that our capacity to control attention diminishes as we age and should therefore be trained as early as one can. Start your training today. You will be better for it. Your work will be better—more creative and more satisfying—for it. In a larger sense, the worlds of photography and art will be better for it. You may not be able to change the world, but you may absolutely—if you are willing to invest the time and effort—change in profoundly beneficial ways your experience of the world.