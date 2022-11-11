Francesco Carovillano

Through nature and image-making I keep discovering who I am. The more I grow older, the more these two things merge together. I’m a full-time landscape photographer mainly working in the forest of Fontainebleau, France.



While I was growing up, one of my close friends was a guy nine years older than me named Claudio. Our friendship started when I was 15 and in high school, while he was 24 and finishing up his university studies. One day Claudio told me that to avoid disappointments, he avoided expectations. I didn’t know what to think about that, I was confused and couldn’t grasp its meaning. I remember that I was, and to a certain extent still am, a dreamer, while he was a realist. Compared to other people, on average, by personality, I was and still am, more willing to take risks in an attempt to do exactly what I want.

More so, I'm also more prone by nature to change the course of my life in order to follow my evolving desires, indifferent if they may lead to uncertain outcomes.

Rather than lying to myself and remaining in my comfortable present position, as soon as it becomes unsatisfying, no matter how hard I had to work to earn it, I rapidly abandon it to chase new aspirations. Conversely, he was more cautious; he did not feel the same rush to create and “become”, and didn’t have any curiosity for big changes. To me, my evolving aspirations never really seemed impossible, and I have always believed that I had to climb my own ladder to get to them. Regarding him, I felt like there was an invisible layer between him and his desires. I believed that this invisible layer made it harder for him to be in touch with his inner self. At times, I had to insist on finding out about his plans after his university studies and eventually found out that he knew the answers but was not sure he would be able to make it a reality, which inhibited his talking. At the time, I saw expectations as synonymous with objectives, therefore, as prerogatives to be efficient and productive. Most importantly, I used to believe that my desire to follow my passions was solely due to my eagerness to be productive and to create, and although that is still partially true, I recently had a big realisation that changed this understanding of myself.

Then life went on for both of us. I started to accomplish the things I once dreamed about, such as working as an animator on movies in different companies across Europe. Then, after a decade of that, I was introduced to photography by a colleague and instantly saw my desires changing and worked for the following decade as a full-time travel and landscape photographer for publishers and national tourism boards. This involved travelling in a camper van for nine months of the year, first with my girlfriend and then with our two kids. As each unexpected new desire arose in me, I began to re-evaluate many things in my life and in my practice of photography, as well as attributing a new meaning to what Claudio expressed to me exactly 20 years before. The last episode of this new understanding happened this winter during my second visit to Auvergne in central France.

Claudio, after receiving his degree in architecture, remained in his hometown and opened a design studio with three friends. Although we rarely spoke in the following years, we kept in touch, and I knew they were doing well. They went on designing architectural projects for both private clients and public institutions, but he was often frustrated about the final outcome of his work and began to realise he could do more. This lasted 20 years until he finally made a big life changing decision.

I had already visited Auvergne in the summer and photographed its elevated volcanic hills. I liked its blend of dense forests, hilly landscapes and volcanic lakes, especially in the area around the town of Besse. Due to its high altitude, I decided to go back there in winter, hoping to see it covered in snow and explore its numerous hiking trails with snow shoes.

This first visit to Auvergne happened along a long tour across Italy, Germany and France. While in Italy and Germany, I had photographic assignments to fulfil, in France, I was simply photographing for myself. The practice of devoting many months out of the year to photograph exclusively for myself, completely free from any editorial assignment or commercial outcome, is something I have been doing since 2020.

Being the location completely unknown to me, with zero planning to rely on and no interest in knowing the sunrise or sunset’s position, I was simply going with the flow.

This first visit to Auvergne represented an important change for me because it was one of the first times I went somewhere without being tasked by a client or without the need to make so-called “portfolio” images to eventually attract more clients. On the contrary, I was free from all that and was exploring the environment while trying to wholly and freely express myself through landscape photography.

With the location completely unknown to me, with zero planning to rely on and no interest in knowing the sunrise or sunset’s position, I was going with the flow. I was simply choosing hiking trails to explore with my family and stopping along the way whenever I saw something interesting. I didn’t want to wait for a “better” light or go back to some places at sunrise or sunset to chase it. Instead, I wanted to be in the moment, keep up the exploration without hindering it with the photography. My sole goal was to express whatever thoughts I may have about the place I encounter simply by following the feeling of the moment.

After a decade of non-stop, relentless work as a travel photographer between Europe and the U.S, I felt a strong need to delve deeper into the expressive power of landscape photography. Suddenly, after years of seeing my photographs on the covers of renowned magazines, it became completely uninteresting to me. I couldn’t feel anything about it and considered that as a thing of my past. This made me realise that I was heading into a future reality which was very much unknown to me.

This excited me! My desires were evolving again, and once again, after ten years of doing the same things, all I had to do was follow those desires without questioning where they would lead me. In parallel, also my inclination to keep up the nomadic lifestyle was less prominent than the newly personal need to get deeper into my personal photography in nature, no matter where I was, near or far from home.

At first it was not easy to completely let go of any fear, especially the financial kind. Despite keeping three months out of the year to do commissioned work for a few clients that I love to work with, I would still feel a bit of hesitation. But the call in my head to pursue my new aspiration was a resounding alarm I couldn’t ignore.

When I returned to Auvergne in winter, I was surprised to see a total absence of snow. The snow was only present on the ski slopes. Since my family joined me in skiing, they could do that in the morning, while in the afternoon, we explored hiking trails together. My initial idea was to revisit the hiking trails we did in the summer to photograph, as I was curious to see some areas of the landscape which yielded high potential under the snow. Instead, due to the lack of snow, I found myself in a landscape which was in worse conditions compared to the last time I saw it. So, I decided to further explore the area along other unknown trails, not expecting to find much. Indeed, I took very few photos, but I loved the experience and ended up liking some of the images that came along with it.

Whenever I would find something interesting along the trails, I would pause for a moment and think about what Claudio said to me so long ago. I began to find a sense of relief in finding without expecting and welcomed those encounters as meaningful meetings. This is something that can not happen when photographing planned shoots, the sole positive feeling we can get in those cases is that the shooting went as expected.

This feeling struck me more than other times when photographing without any planning because this time, due to the unexpected absence of snow, not only I could not and did not want to prefabricate any expectations, but had to move past the initial disappointment that such unlucky discovery provided. My boundless creative freedom met the impossibility of any preconceived expectations and the necessity to go beyond disappointment. I realised that there is a certain sense of freedom in not expecting anything and that such a mindset not only fuels creativity but it also makes it easier to overcome disappointments. Just like my friend Claudio said: it acts like a natural deterrent to future disappointments.

As in my own evolution as an expressive photographer, I had to adjust my habits and learn to give up on planning and chasing constant high production levels. Claudio, on the contrary, had to shift in the opposite direction. He realised that if he wanted to work on more attractive projects and feel less frustrated about his work, he had to plan his next move to attain a higher professional level while being more open to new opportunities and doing the necessary to seek them out. And so he did!

At 44 years old, he relocated with his family to another country where they didn’t know the language or anybody there and started from scratch in pursuit of a deeper fulfilment. According to him, my rare but sincere voice in his ears telling him to go beyond what he knew helped him in making the leap of faith.

When I’m at home, I spend my time hiking in the forest of Fontainebleau, near my home in France. I have always felt a special connection with this forest since my first day hike. It is my playground to exploit, explore and express the unparalleled creative freedom I discovered in expressive photography.

I owe this personal change to the craft of photography. It is an evolution I made thanks to photography, and it came about with my incessant and passionate practice. It made me realise a deep truth: If I once thought that my work was exclusively the result of my desire to produce, such change showed me that, in reality, everything I did or feel enthusiastic for, is not about productivity but is about sensibility. It is not because I want to produce and create, for any apparent reason or just for the sake of it. Rather, it is because of a personal need to express my sensibility. This is the big realisation I talked about earlier in this article.

After 20 years of working with images, first in animation and then through photography, I understood that, to me, it is all about giving shape and form to my sensibility. I welcomed this epiphany, and since then, I feel much more at peace with my work and with my photographic practice being a much better representation of myself. Instead of prioritising production with zero expectations, I let my sensibility lead the way and trust that the rest will follow.

