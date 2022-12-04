I’m a passionate french photographer living in the northeast of France, in an area that lacks most of the features traditionally looked for by landscape photographers. Maybe this is why artists searching for the surprising details of intimate landscapes, rather than the obvious scenic views, are the ones I connect with the most. For example, I find the work of photographers like Theo Bosboom, Sandra Bartocha, or Hans Strand particularly inspiring.



When I’m not outside photographing, I work for an IT company building tools for the eLearning industry.

cn-photos.com

I am a nature and landscape photographer from the United Kingdom. I have been travelling to Scotland for quite a few years now and have always been inspired by the natural landscape and beauty that the country has to offer.



Over the last few months, I have been fortunate enough to have some of my landscape photos selected in a few different competitions and also selected by the BBC Weather Watcher's, where they have shown some of the selected pictures on TV.

gzak46.wixsite.com

Haydee Yordan, contemporary artist expressing herself via the photographic medium, was born and educated in Puerto Rico. Studied Montessori Education in Italy, lived in UK and has had the opportunity of traveling and tasting other cultures.



Her main interests have been education and her photography projects. Was highly influenced by her young students’ vivid imaginations. She adds: “As all of us, I am a product of all the experiences I carry with me in my life’s suitcase.”

haydeeyordan.artspan.com

Nick Becker is a nature photographer and outdoor enthusiast based in St. Louis, Missouri.

nbeckerphotography.com