Horse Play

Konrad Hellfeuer Konrad Hellfeuer is a post-modern illustrator and photographer, currently residing in Saxony, Germany. Both visceral and abstract in art expression, his work eschews on digital for more nostalgic and whimsical expression that print – particularly postcards – espouse as both medium and the message. And what exactly is the message that Hellfeuer imparts through his work? To hold greater sensitivity towards the external world, and how that then shapes individuals through emotions, feelings, moods and general states of awareness. Lao-Tzu, ancient Chinese philosopher and reputed author of Tao Te Ching, said 'the five colours make a man blind, the five tones make a man deaf’. Konrad helps his audience to see and hear. konradhellfeuer.com





Horse Play is a visual metaphor disseminated across four photos, each composed of the subtlety to be found only in the stillness of nature. A state of grace, of existence and being without thought - without concept of any past or future - only the present, the eternal now. It is this infinite and boundless state that excites me as a nature photographer, to magnify on that stillness for my audience to (also) be witness to the stillness and grace of nature itself.