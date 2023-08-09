In 2012 I paused by my local river and everything changed. I’ve moved away from what many expect photographs to be: my images deconstruct the literal and reimagine the subjective, reflecting the curiosity that water has inspired in my practice. Water has been my conduit: it has sharpened my vision, given me permission to experiment and continues to introduce me to new ways of seeing.

Born in 1995 in Ishikawa, Japan, I started photography as a hobby in 2014 and taught myself photographic skills. I mainly photograph natural landscapes, capturing the rich colours and formative beauty of nature from a unique perspective.



We have a couple of interviews coming up with people who did well in last year’s Natural Landscape Photography Awards. As always, we’ve selected them for the quality of their work, not for any awards that they’ve won, but it is good to see the resonance here.

The first feature is with Misaki Nagao from Japan, who was Runner Up in the Trees, Forests and Woodlands category in 2022. As well as touching on his success, Misaki talks about the impetus that photography has brought, evolutions in taste for both what we consume on social media and the work that we make and the importance of friendship.

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, what your early interests were, and what you went on to study and do?

I was born in Ishikawa, Japan; I am now 27 years old. When I was a child, I was a normal kid who loved to play outside or play games in a cool room.

When I was little, my parents used to take me camping. By the time I reached junior high school, the frequency of these trips had decreased, but it is still one of the fun memories I remember. Perhaps because of this influence, I still like to be in touch with nature and often go camping and climbing as an adult.