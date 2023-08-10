Originally from the United States, I have lived in the UK for 15 years and currently reside in Cambridgeshire. Photography is a creative outlet that connects me with my brother who was a keen and talented amateur. I use film to develop my talents and enjoy printing mine and my brother’s work in the darkroom along with the making of the photographs.

I grew up in Flagstaff, Arizona, amongst the unique landscapes of that region. I was, as a result, in tune with the local environmental ethos. A poignant local episode was the filling of Glen Canyon by Lake Powell. This happened about the time I was born, and yet it echoed for decades so that I could get caught up in it in my youth. Glen Canyon Dam launched an environmental movement of its own and reshaped the Sierra Club forever.

While I grew up, my family boated and camped at Lake Powell, and this was my mother’s favourite place to be. It is a special and magical place, even when filled with water. Many happy days were spent hiking the slick rock canyons and sleeping under the stone amphitheatres. One, however, could not help wondering what was buried and truncated beneath those waters as you slept beneath an incomparable spray of pinpricks in the velvet darkness.

Many years later, while residing in the UK, I was reintroduced to Glen Canyon in a kind of nostalgic reverie and ran across Tad Nichols. A river runner and photographer who had a special passion for Glen Canyon. He took thousands of photos and boated the river in the 50s and 60s right up until the dam was completed in 1962. He campaigned passionately to save the canyon.

I researched more about him and his friend Katie Lee and came across his photographs in archived Arizona Highways magazines. I was stunned by the quality of his images. He was one of the river guides who took Eliot Porter down Glen Canyon before Lake Powell was impounded behind Glen Canyon Dam. (He knew Eliot personally as a friend.)

Porter’s images from that and other trips appeared in a few books, such as The Place No One Knew (Eliot Porter, David Brower). I found, however, that I preferred the images that Tad Nichols made. There is an obvious difference between colour and black and white images; I, however, think that Eliot Porter’s more intimate landscape images do not reflect the vast and complex landscape. For me, Tad Nichols's work uncovers the beauty and vastness of Glen Canyon much as Adams did for the Sierras.

Music Temple shows a calm curved section of the Colorado River as it runs beneath curved buttresses of sandstone. The bright sunlit sections contrast with the dark streaks of desert patina on the rock. It reflects the grandeur of the region and one so different from the Grand Canyon or Sierra Nevadas. Soft organic forms of desert sandstone.

Music Temple shows a calm curved section of the Colorado River as it runs beneath curved buttresses of sandstone. The bright sunlit sections contrast with the dark streaks of desert patina on the rock. It reflects the grandeur of the region and one so different from the Grand Canyon or Sierra Nevadas. Soft organic forms of desert sandstone.

Petrified dunes and deep layers of solidified sand are worn into these marvellous forms. I am looking at an image from an archived magazine. Even so, the image is impressive. To see an actual print must be truly impressive.

I suppose the reason this image has left an impression on me is that it was made by someone relatively unknown, and so is close to my heart. In this way, it shows the accessibility of the craft for those willing to dedicate themselves to it and the value of having an interest and passion for a region or subject. (Tad did benefit from the tutelage of Ansel Adams and Edward Weston.) That a man with a simple black and white film, a meter, and a Rolliecord can create this in a remote and inhospitable region is inspiring. (Tad also used a Crown Graphic 4x5)

So far as I know, he has one book of his work called Glen Canyon: Images of a Lost World (Museum of New Mexico Press, August 2000), which is out of print and, when available, can be expensive.

Tad Nichols was born in 1911. He moved to the Western US to relieve his asthma as a child, where he developed his love of the outdoors. Tad worked on a number of photography projects, including government instructional films for American Indians. He died in the year 2000.

Do you have a favourite image that you would like to write an end frame on? We are always keen to get submissions, so please get in touch to discuss your idea.

[/s2If]