Magnus Lindbom (born in 1984) is a Swedish photographer with a focus on and passion for the Swedish mountains and old forests. Each year he spends three months alone in the wilderness of Sweden in search of those special moments. Currently he’s working on his new project ”Moments in The Wilderness” in which he wants to capture the spirit of the Swedish mountains and old forests and portray the life out there as a wilderness photographer. The project is going to result in a full-length documentary film and a print portfolio with the photographs from the year. The project is crowdfunded through pre-orders and Supporters on his website.

As I’m writing this, I’ve just got back from a two week adventure into the old forests of northern Sweden which marked the beginning of my new project, Moments in The Wilderness.

On this first adventure, I was out to portray a vast area of old growth forest in Lapland called Pärlälvens Nature Reserve. For those of you who don’t know my work, these kinds of strenuous photographic adventures is something I’ve been doing for two decades. I’ve found them to be the only way to photograph these large wilderness areas, and they have been very rewarding to me personally.

The years I’ve spent in solitude have helped me grow both as a person and as a photographer. On my long adventures, I’ve not only been a visitor, I have been living in nature - with nature.

My life’s work is to portray the Swedish wilderness through my photography, but lately, I’ve felt the urge to work with a more defined project.

My life’s work is to portray the Swedish wilderness through my photography, but lately, I’ve felt the urge to work with a more defined project.

During the last couple of years, I’ve been working with video to document my adventures, and I’ve made a few shorter films that I’ve shared on YouTube. Now I thought to myself, what if I could produce a full-length documentary film that portrays both the wilderness and my work out there as a photographer throughout a whole year? And what if I also could make a limited edition print portfolio with the photographs from the project?

The idea for Moments in The Wilderness was born.