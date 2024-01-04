296
Inside this issue
4×4 Landscape Portfolio
Charles Judson, Manuel Sechi, Peter Roworth, Teddy Sugrue
Charles Judson
Many amateur photographers, me among them, can't say for sure why they make landscape photographs, spending illogical amounts of energy and money on something strongly felt but not well articulated. I am uncertain but I know I enjoy the experience of being in natural places where felt photographs originate as well as the studio time turning an idea at shutter-button press into a finished photograph with feeling, a sense of the place. It seems that for me the Place is the thing. I'm retired from a technical career and have dabbled in a number of types of photography over the last 50 years but nothing revs my engine like getting out into the natural world, with camera or not. With is definitely better. I live in Sebastopol, a small town in Northern California.
Manuel Sechi
I am an Italian photographer currently based in England, fuelled by a profound passion for capturing the essence of landscapes. While my love for landscape photography runs deep, I primarily identify as a documentary photographer, dedicated to showcasing the dynamic interaction between humans and their surrounding environments. Through my lens, I am driven to create thought-provoking images that illuminate the intricate relationship between people and the natural world.
Peter Roworth
My photography is project-driven and is now mostly digital, but I still dabble in film, using a Hasselblad Xpan ll. I like to think 'outside the box' so the subject of the photographs in this portfolio is not immediately obvious; I leave the viewer to look into each image and let their imagination wander.
Teddy Sugrue
I am a landscape photographer based in Ireland, and I love to combine my passion for landscape photography with travelling to other countries. Each country has its own unique landscape and I always strive to capture that landscape in a way that evokes emotion when the viewer looks at the image.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature, which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios which has been submitted for publishing. Each portfolio consists of four images related in some way. Whether that's location, a project, a theme or a story. Added:
Submit Your 4x4 Portfolio
Interested in submitting your work? We are always keen to get submissions, so please do get in touch!
Do you have a project or article idea that you'd like to get published? Then drop us a line. We are always looking for articles.