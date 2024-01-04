Many amateur photographers, me among them, can't say for sure why they make landscape photographs, spending illogical amounts of energy and money on something strongly felt but not well articulated. I am uncertain but I know I enjoy the experience of being in natural places where felt photographs originate as well as the studio time turning an idea at shutter-button press into a finished photograph with feeling, a sense of the place. It seems that for me the Place is the thing. I'm retired from a technical career and have dabbled in a number of types of photography over the last 50 years but nothing revs my engine like getting out into the natural world, with camera or not. With is definitely better. I live in Sebastopol, a small town in Northern California.

I am an Italian photographer currently based in England, fuelled by a profound passion for capturing the essence of landscapes. While my love for landscape photography runs deep, I primarily identify as a documentary photographer, dedicated to showcasing the dynamic interaction between humans and their surrounding environments. Through my lens, I am driven to create thought-provoking images that illuminate the intricate relationship between people and the natural world.

My photography is project-driven and is now mostly digital, but I still dabble in film, using a Hasselblad Xpan ll. I like to think 'outside the box' so the subject of the photographs in this portfolio is not immediately obvious; I leave the viewer to look into each image and let their imagination wander.

I am a landscape photographer based in Ireland, and I love to combine my passion for landscape photography with travelling to other countries. Each country has its own unique landscape and I always strive to capture that landscape in a way that evokes emotion when the viewer looks at the image.

