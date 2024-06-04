I'm a self-taught photographer and started taking pictures at young age with an analogue film camera which later has been replaced by a full frame digital camera. I like great landscapes, but also to capture details, shapes and forms in the landscape. Beside photography I work with images on a daily basis, even if of a special kind. I'm a Geographer working with satellite images. Living in Italy I consider myself a true citizen of the world (or at least Europe), since I'm of German origins, born in Italy and married to a Swede.

For me, photography is a way to explore the world in which we live. Working ‘out of doors’ I continually discover what a landscape actually is and means to me. Travelling and wandering in solitude through the Highlands of Scotland has profoundly changed my view of the land, resulting in a more intuitive approach to photography.

Jens Rosbach is a photographer and journalist living in Germany (Berlin). He focuses on artistic landscape photography and his work has won international photography awards.

Since retiring, I have found long exposure photography along California's Sonoma coast to be an endlessly absorbing practice. The dance/battle of the water and rocky coastline creates a kind of light that never ceases to surprise me. I hope that others can find some inspiration here.

