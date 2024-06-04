on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

4×4 Landscape Portfolios

ndreas Brink, Bob Wielaard, Jens Rosbach & Phil Lewenthal

Andreas Brink

Andreas Brink

I'm a self-taught photographer and started taking pictures at young age with an analogue film camera which later has been replaced by a full frame digital camera. I like great landscapes, but also to capture details, shapes and forms in the landscape. Beside photography I work with images on a daily basis, even if of a special kind. I'm a Geographer working with satellite images. Living in Italy I consider myself a true citizen of the world (or at least Europe), since I'm of German origins, born in Italy and married to a Swede.

Bob Wielaard

Bob Wielaard

For me, photography is a way to explore the world in which we live. Working ‘out of doors’ I continually discover what a landscape actually is and means to me. Travelling and wandering in solitude through the Highlands of Scotland has profoundly changed my view of the land, resulting in a more intuitive approach to photography.

Photographer Jens Rosbach

Jens Rosbach

Jens Rosbach is a photographer and journalist living in Germany (Berlin). He focuses on artistic landscape photography and his work has won international photography awards.

Phil Lewenthal

Phil Lewenthal

Since retiring, I have found long exposure photography along California's Sonoma coast to be an endlessly absorbing practice. The dance/battle of the water and rocky coastline creates a kind of light that never ceases to surprise me. I hope that others can find some inspiration here.

Andreas Brink

My two windows views

Andreas Brink 4x4

Bob Wielaard

An unexpected photographic pilgrimage

Bob Wielaard 4x4

Jens Rosbach

Fragile Paradise

Arctic Sound

Phil Lewenthal

Light from Within

Phil Lewenthal 4x4



