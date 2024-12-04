on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

David McCulloch

David McCulloch's photography embraces landscapes, architecture and fine art images, with the intention of sharing the wonder and beauty of our amazing planet.

photodave.org



Henk Goossens

As a young teenager, I thought about taking pictures of birds in the meadow. It was harder as I thought. Later it also appeared that I had no patience for that. My area of focus shifted to travel photography in a general sense. One day a good acquaintance, who had a graphic office, comes to visit and saw some pictures of me. He suggested to do something more with my photography in a commercial sense. From one thing to another I became a full-time travel photographer, worked for KLM magazines and other Dutch travel magazines. Nowadays, my main subjects are landscape, nature and bird photography.

henkgoossens.com



Terry Wier

Terry Wier I have been a professional photographer for over fifty years. Twenty years in NYC and Europe as a fashion photographer, then twenty years plus as an architectural photographer working in China, The Middle East, Europe as well as in the USA. I have taught photography on a college level in-between all the travel. I started showing my fine art work in one man shows in LA and NYC in 1985.

tlwier.photodeck.com



Valentina Parente

I am an outdoor and nature lover with a passion for landscape photography. I shoot digital and medium format film and I am particularly passionate about long exposures.

valeparente.com



Pendle Hill (mood and seasons)

Above 4000 meter in Ladakh

Empty Spaces full of life

Songs of the Sea

