David McCulloch's photography embraces landscapes, architecture and fine art images, with the intention of sharing the wonder and beauty of our amazing planet.

photodave.org

As a young teenager, I thought about taking pictures of birds in the meadow. It was harder as I thought. Later it also appeared that I had no patience for that. My area of focus shifted to travel photography in a general sense. One day a good acquaintance, who had a graphic office, comes to visit and saw some pictures of me. He suggested to do something more with my photography in a commercial sense. From one thing to another I became a full-time travel photographer, worked for KLM magazines and other Dutch travel magazines. Nowadays, my main subjects are landscape, nature and bird photography.

henkgoossens.com

Terry Wier I have been a professional photographer for over fifty years. Twenty years in NYC and Europe as a fashion photographer, then twenty years plus as an architectural photographer working in China, The Middle East, Europe as well as in the USA. I have taught photography on a college level in-between all the travel. I started showing my fine art work in one man shows in LA and NYC in 1985.

tlwier.photodeck.com

I am an outdoor and nature lover with a passion for landscape photography. I shoot digital and medium format film and I am particularly passionate about long exposures.

valeparente.com