Meeting with William Turner

Enzo Crispino Self-taught author in the field of photography, admitted for artistic merits as Member of Merit at the International Academy of Modern Art in Rome. Born in Frattamaggiore (Naples) in 1964 and lives in the province of Reggio Emilia. enzocrispino.com





For a few years now, since 2019 to be precise, my attention and photographic research have been directed towards Pictorialism and Citationism, on which I have already produced photographic projects, two dedicated in particular to English Vedutism with the following titles: "On the trail of John Constable" and "Meeting William Turner". I have subsequently implemented photographic production on this theme in recent years with other projects, which can be consulted on my personal website.

The photographic project, Meeting William Turner, was intended as a homage to the great romantic landscape painter and master of capturing light. My intention was to photograph the best-known part of this city, its famous Brighton Pier. Before leaving on holiday, I had studied English landscape painting, focusing on its two greatest exponents: John Constable and William Turner. With the project on Turner, I closed my personal research on English landscape painting, which consisted of two separate projects; the first was entitled In the Footsteps of John Constable, where I paid particular attention to the refined and bucolic atmospheres that Constable imprinted on canvas, photographing three English parks, Richmond Park, Greenwich Park and Saint James Park. In Turner's project, however, I was deeply attracted by the romantic depiction of his landscapes, where nature is predominant in all its powerful beauty.