Rhythm & Color

Mika Stetsovski I am a photographer currently based in Yerevan, Armenia.



I work in no particular genre, but solitary places around the world play key roles in almost all of my photos. I love how these places belong to everyone and no one at the same time. I like the feelings of space and calmness that these places fulfil me. stetsovski.format.com





For the last couple of years, I've been living in the beautiful country of Armenia. During this time, I’ve travelled across almost the entire country, experiencing its diverse landscapes and seasons.

What fascinates me every time is how different the mountains can be. Even within a relatively small country where everything is close together, the mountains in different regions each have their own distinct patterns. They seem to have their own unique rhythms and colors, like different songs recorded on one great album.