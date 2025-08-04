on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

I would describe myself as passionate photographer and videographer who has spent the last decade honing my skills and exploring the art of capturing the world around us and meeting others with the passion and enthusiasm to explore and develop the art of photography here in the UK and overseas.

photographybygraemedarling.co.uk



I live and work in Copenhagen, Denmark. I am an amateur photographer, who has pursued landscape photography over the last year and a half besides my day job. To me, landscape photography offers a unique possibility to connect to the land and its light.



Now retired, an amateur landscape photographer with a liking for scenes of water and mountains. Particularly fond of the west coast of Scotland

roberthewittimages.co.uk



For me, photography is a form of insight, which aims to reveal essential facets of the world around us and our experience within it. I prefer to make images that challenge our expectations, present a new perspective, and inspire a sense of fascination.

Largely self-taught, I took up photography as a result of visiting Madagascar in 2007. Because Madagascar was so different than the suburban Connecticut environment I lived in, I thought I had better bring a camera with me, and hastily learned the basics of how to use it. Madagascar made such a deep impression on me that I felt compelled to publish a book of my photos (Glimpses of Madagascar: Lemurs and Landscapes, People and Places). Soon after, the book became a featured selection in the Annual Holiday Book Guide of Outdoor Photography magazine, and my photos were exhibited at various places. The recognition was nice, but the real effect of my “beginner’s luck” was to stoke my appetite for doing more photography - regardless of whether I had an audience or not.

ronaldalake.com



Welcome to our 4x4 feature, which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios which has been submitted for publishing. Each portfolio consists of four images related in some way. Whether that's location, a project, a theme or a story. See our previous submissions here.

The River Bed

Northern Scandinavia

Humour in the landscape

Poplars in Morocco's Ounila Valley

