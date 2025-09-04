4×4 Landscape Portfolios

Brian Uchiyama Brian Uchiyama (b.1999) is a Japanese American photographer based in New York City. brianuchiyama.com



Nadav Knaan My artistic work is particularly inspired by the abstract forms and textures found in landscapes, capturing the hidden patterns and emotions embedded in nature. I draw inspiration from the quiet, dark beauty of deep forests, the majestic wildreness of mountains, the delicate ripples on water, and the ever-changing drama of clouds, aiming to evoke a sense of wonder and connection to the natural world. pbase.com



Peter Berlinghof Peter Berlinghof lives in a small town between Bonn and Cologne. He is a retired teacher and education authority officer. Peter has been taking pictures since the 2nd half of the sixties. His main interests are travel and nature photography. fotoclub-troisdorf.de



Tom Townsend I am a retired banker and have been a photo enthusiast for the past 50 years, first with 35mm film, then to medium format and finally a 4x5 view camera. I have since migrated completely to digital and have moved almost entirely to wandering in various woodlands. I live it Pennsylvania in the US about 90 minutes north of Philadelphia. instagram.com





Welcome to our 4x4 feature, which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios which has been submitted for publishing. Each portfolio consists of four images related in some way. Whether that's location, a project, a theme or a story. See our previous submissions here.

Submit Your 4x4 Portfolio

Interested in submitting your work? We are always keen to get submissions, so please do get in touch!

Do you have a project or article idea that you'd like to get published? Then drop us a line. We are always looking for articles.

Brian Uchiyama

Reflections of a Street Light

Nadav Knaan

First Touch of Snow in the Kyrgyz Mountains

Peter Berlinghof

Siebengebirge

Tom Townsend

Woodland Portraits