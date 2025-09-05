Siebengebirge

Peter Berlinghof Peter Berlinghof lives in a small town between Bonn and Cologne. He is a retired teacher and education authority officer. Peter has been taking pictures since the 2nd half of the sixties. His main interests are travel and nature photography. fotoclub-troisdorf.de





Although there are about 50 summits in the area, the present landscape is the result of volcanic activities, which started about 25 million years ago, and of the subsequent erosion of softer materials. The mountains are not particularly high: the highest one, Großer Ölberg, reaches 460 m and the most famous one, Drachenfels, stops at 321 m. The name Drachenfels (= Dragon’s Rock) hints at the local wealth of legends and myths which have inspired a lot of authors.

My interest in the place was not inspired by those legends and myths. It was the geology of the place which provoked me to explore it by focusing on geologically interesting routes and landmarks. After some research I had found a corresponding guide book by a local author which described in detail the geological phenomena and the routes to get there (Sven von Loga, ISBN 978-3-946328-26-1). The images were all taken alongside the routes presented in this book. Another common feature is that they were all taken using the same technique (infrared black and white).