Nature lover, environmentalist and amateur photographer from Switzerland.

martinkueenzi.ch

I have been a Nature Photographer for the past 3 years, beginning as an wedding photographer while pursuing my Diploma in Photography. As my true passion lies in taking photos of Nature, Wildlife and People, I transitioned into Nature photography once I had completed my degree. I have spent most of the 2 years shooting weddings.

sanjeevstudios.com

My name is Stefano Balma, and I am a landscape photographer, born in Turin in 1988.

At every stage of my life, I have devoted myself to some form of art, such as drawing and music. In 2018, I moved to Genoa, where I discovered photography, which I have explored and developed as a self-taught artist during my travels.



My photographs, mainly focused on natural landscapes and details, stem from a desire to explore introspective themes that are very dear to me, such as the relationship between matter and time, the sense of impermanence, and our connection with the world around us.

stefanobalma.com

An interest in photography became a passion when I discovered landscape photography as a genre. Being able to connect with the physical world be it urban, rural, coastal, woodland or wilderness and have time to appreciate the varieties of light, weather and seasons and how they influence our environment keeps me engaged as photographer.



I view landscape photography as a privilege. It has allowed me to witness sunrises, sunsets, storms and many different events that will never be repeated and capture them. Viewing landscape photographs is a privilege, and I hope someone viewing my images takes enjoyment from them.

flickr.com