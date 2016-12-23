My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Website

Alex Winser is an IT Manager from West Sussex who has a passion for graphic abstract images taken from both man-made subjects and the landscape. With a background primarily in close-up and macro photography it’s no surprise that the images Alex is drawn to are often of subject matter that would normally go unnoticed.

Alex credits his interest in photography to a love of nature which inspired him to buy a camera and explore the world of macro photography. From butterflies and bugs, the new world that he discovered developed his eye for detail and after a dalliance with landscape views he is now often to be found on the Sussex coast exploring both the natural and the manmade.

Would you like to tell readers a little about yourself – your education, early interests and career?

I was brought up in the beautiful Surrey Hills where my interests included a variety of pursuits and interests becoming to a young lad including football, golf, bikes and fishing. Whilst I did take GCSE Art, I wasn’t a natural with either brush or pencil, but scraped a reasonable grade nonetheless. At 16 I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, but knew that further education was not appealing. At a careers event I applied for several jobs with high street banks and started a career with Barclays straight from school (this was before the days when everyone just HAS to go to University for the experience!). I spent many years in banking before moving into IT roles from where my career has carried on with other blue-chip companies.

How did you first become interested in photography? How much of your early inspiration came directly from nature, and how much from the images that you were seeing online at the time?