The Path of Opportunity

Making Life Hard for Yourself

Guy Tal

Guy Tal

The... arguments against photography ever being considered a fine art are: the element of chance which enters in, finding things ready-made for a machine to record, and of course the mechanics of the medium. ...I say that chance enters into all branches of art: a chance word or phrase starts a new trend of thought in a writer, a chance sound may bring a new melody to a musician, a chance combination of lines, new composition to a painter. ...Chance—which in reality is not chance—but being ready, attuned to one's surroundings—and grasp my opportunity... Edward Weston

Every so often I come across a bit of wisdom stated so brilliantly that the words resonate in my mind even years later, any time a related subject is brought up. One such case was a discussion several years ago among a group of friends, all experienced photographers, about our respective approaches to making images. Although all offered interesting insights, the one that left the most lasting impression on me was offered by my friend, Canadian photographer Eric Fredine, who described his approach simply and succinctly as, “putting myself in the path of opportunity.” It instantly struck me as a perfect way to describe what I consider an important aspect of my own approach: the diligent avoidance of preconceptions.

dl000426



  • A typically thought provoking article Guy – accompanied by wonderful imagery, as ever. I found your comments about how your mood might effect the way you capture and portray a scene particularly interesting. I often say that I like to think I am empathetic to my surroundings and that they govern the resulting image, albeit with me applying my own vision to the way I see and feel what is in front of me. That said, after reading your words and looking back, I know that my mood and feelings at any given time have also had a big impact on the way I see and portray the landscape. I also love that first quote. Thanks very much for giving me more food for thought and all the best for the coming year. Lizzie

    • Thank you, Lizzie! If you’re interested in the topic, I recommend the book “Thinking Fast and Slow” by Daniel Kahneman, who writes (among other things) about how our unconscious brains can be “primed” to respond in different ways to the same situations.
      My best wishes for the coming year to you, too.

      • thanks very much Guy – I will look it up right now. I bought a book Charles Cramer recommended just the other day which sounds as though it will be good for taxing my brain! 🙂 maybe this one thereafter! 🙂

