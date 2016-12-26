on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Gaetano Pimazzoni, Graham Devenish, Matt Lethbridge & Matteo Natalucci

Responses0
Skip to Comments
By , , & | Posted
gaetano-pimazzoni

Gaetano Pimazzoni

I’m a Nature and Life lover first of all. Photography comes after, maybe as a medium. I love to lose myself in the path of discovery. Photography is an art and so a personal point of view. In my opinion, as art photography finds the best shape in simplicity, when there’s nothing unnecessary, when photograph shows only subject-photographer’s bond.

gaetanopimazzoni.weebly.com



graham-devenish

Graham Devenish

During my working life I have and continue to be an Administration Manager, but I have been passionately involved in Photography since my early teens, and I continue to have eclectic tastes when it comes to subject matter. I love the landscape, sports photography and Natural History, and have recently been experimenting with Infra Red Photography, using a converted digital camera.

devenishphotography.com



Matt Lethbridge sq

Matt Lethbridge

I have been making landscape photographs for around 8 years now and I am very passionate about what I do.I really enjoy the creative challenges brought on by working with natural light, especially in variable weather conditions. I have just started to dip my toe in the water with 35mm film photography and I an looking forward to the many challenges ahead.Flickr

mattlethbridgelandscapephotographer.co.uk



matteo-natalucci

Matteo Natalucci

I'm Born in 1993 in Osimo(AN) in the region of Marche in the center of Italy. Based in Rome where I'm studying at Scuola Romana di Fotografia and photo-retouching at Interno Grigio studio. I received an honourable mention in the Landscapes Category of IPA 2016.

cargocollective.com



Related posts:

  1. Metropolitan Trees
  2. Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios
  3. Multiple Views Of The Bath Abbey

Our 4x4 feature is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios from our subscribers, each consisting of four images related in some way. You can view previous 4x4 portfolios here.

If you would like to submit your 4x4 portfolio, please visit this page for submission information. We are looking for contributions for the next few issues, so please do get in touch if you're interested!

Please click the images to see them in full.

Gaetano Pimazzoni

Lessinia LightsThe fire of emotions

Graham Devenish

High Dartmoor

4x4

Matt Lethbridge

New Venture

4x4

Matteo Natalucci

Marks on Land

4x4



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL