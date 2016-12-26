Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I’m a Nature and Life lover first of all. Photography comes after, maybe as a medium. I love to lose myself in the path of discovery. Photography is an art and so a personal point of view. In my opinion, as art photography finds the best shape in simplicity, when there’s nothing unnecessary, when photograph shows only subject-photographer’s bond.

gaetanopimazzoni.weebly.com

During my working life I have and continue to be an Administration Manager, but I have been passionately involved in Photography since my early teens, and I continue to have eclectic tastes when it comes to subject matter. I love the landscape, sports photography and Natural History, and have recently been experimenting with Infra Red Photography, using a converted digital camera.

devenishphotography.com

I have been making landscape photographs for around 8 years now and I am very passionate about what I do.I really enjoy the creative challenges brought on by working with natural light, especially in variable weather conditions. I have just started to dip my toe in the water with 35mm film photography and I an looking forward to the many challenges ahead.Flickr

mattlethbridgelandscapephotographer.co.uk

I'm Born in 1993 in Osimo(AN) in the region of Marche in the center of Italy. Based in Rome where I'm studying at Scuola Romana di Fotografia and photo-retouching at Interno Grigio studio. I received an honourable mention in the Landscapes Category of IPA 2016.

cargocollective.com