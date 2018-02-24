An Interview with Charlie Waite

Graeme Green is a photographer and journalist for publications including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Sunday Telegraph and Wanderlust. See his website for more on his photography or follow him on Instagram . He also guides photographic holidays and workshops for Light & Land

Acclaimed British landscape photographer Charlie Waite on getting 'connected' to landscapes, Ansel Adams, and how photography has changed in the last 25 years

Graeme Green (GG): What's the main appeal for you in landscape photography?



Charlie Waite (CW): The faster we're going, as people, the less our feet are actually firmly on the ground. We're becoming very dislocated. We can use the camera to re-engage with ourselves because it can help you notice things that otherwise you might miss. It certainly makes me feel more connected to the landscape and to the world.

GG: Landscape photography seems to keep growing in popularity. Why do you think that is?



CW: There are very many people who at some stage of their lives, perhaps in their middle age, feel a need to explore any creative impulses that may well have been latent. If that desire can't be satisfied through the normal routes, like cooking, gardening, woodwork, painting, music and so on, people are now realising that the camera is a remarkably creative device with which to express their response to their world around them.

GG: How would you describe your own approach?



CW: I see it as contemplative, and, using the word daringly, spiritual. I do have feelings about further dimensions. I'm in a state of permanent wonder and relish. The only time I can express that is through the camera.