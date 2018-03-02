My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

Ross Brown lives in Yorkshire. His passion for photography grew out of a love of exploring the hills, moors and dales of the Lake District, Yorkshire and Scotland. Initially he spent a number of years using a large format camera, learning the importance of a meticulous workflow and balanced composition. Ross is a regular contributor to the John Muir Trust Wild Nature Diary and Calendar, and exhibits his work in Yorkshire.

It's always nice when someone else's social media posts introduce you to a photographer that you were not previously familiar with. Of course, had I looked down the list of fellow contributors to the John Muir Trust Wild Nature Diary 2018 I would have found Ross there, as he has images in both the diary and the calendar. Ross enjoys exploring the woodlands and valleys of the United Kingdom and finds the personal space the wilder landscapes north of the Arctic Circle offer to be unmatched. He is especially drawn to the colour and tones of autumn flora, the flow of water and the detailed patterns to be found in mountain and coastal geology

Would you like to tell readers a little about yourself - your education, early interests and career?

My experience of the landscape goes back to being a child when I often went on holiday to different parts of the UK. My parents were keen on walking and we spent holidays exploring the coastal paths of Devon and Cornwall or walking in the dales and hills of the Peak District, Yorkshire Dales or the Lake District. At the age of 18, I went to University in Edinburgh to study Medicine and during my time there I was introduced to the magnificent landscape of the Scottish Highlands. I explored this with friends, wild-camping at Camasunary on the Isle of Skye, walking the Lairig Ghru path, or climbing Munros in the Cairngorms. I have eventually settled in Yorkshire working as a doctor and have lived here for nearly 20 years.

How and when did you first become interested in photography? What kind of images did you initially set out to make?

I first became more seriously interested in photography after visiting a gallery at Salts Mill in Saltaire in the early 2000s. I came across the book 'First Light' by Joe Cornish and was amazed by the colour, detail and beauty in the photographs. I had never appreciated the colours of dawn and dusk and soon became familiar with photographic terms such as the 'Golden Hour' and 'Rule of Thirds'. I set out to visit some of the local locations which I had seen in the book and used these trips to work out nuances of lighting and composition.

A year or so later I decided to book onto a photographic workshop and on one evening presented a series of photographs which I had printed into an A4 sized book. These were poorly colour managed and a number of them were very familiar compositions. The feedback from these photographs was constructive and supportive but I was left with a sense of embarrassment at my lack of personal vision. From that point onwards I was determined to find my own style and interpretation of the landscape. My passion is colour landscape photography and I am drawn to pastel tones, and the palette of autumn and winter.

Who (photographers, artists or individuals) or what has most inspired you, or driven you forward in your own development as a photographer?

My biggest source of guidance has come from my wife and family - I am thankful for their support and encouragement.

There are a number of photographers who have also helped me on my photographic journey - in particular I would like to thank Joe Cornish and David Ward for opening my eyes to the beauty of the British Isles and inspiring me to visit so many stunning corners of Britain and Hans Strand for sharing his love of Iceland and the Arctic. I admire the carefully crafted compositions of Charles Cramer and it was wonderful to spend some time with him on a workshop last year in the Lake District.

During post-processing - I often listen to electronic, classical and soundtrack compositions which are contemplative in mood and transport me back out into the landscape.

Music is an inspiration. I enjoy a variety of styles particularly world music, electronic and jazz. During post-processing - I often listen to electronic, classical and soundtrack compositions which are contemplative in mood and transport me back out into the landscape. I have shared my current 'post-processing' playlist in Apple Music. This can be searched for under the string - 'Music for the Landscape"

At Keflavik Airport in the departure lounge, there is the following poem written by Pêtur Gunnarsson: entitled 'One' which epitomises my enjoyment of nature.

"On earth's part

all days start beautifully

patiently it revolves and revolves

with its trees

and oceans and lakes

deserts and volcanoes

the two of us and the rest of you

and all the animals"

Where - within the UK - do you like to photograph?

My favourite places to photograph in the UK are the Lake District as well as the coastline and mountains of North-West Scotland. Currently, I am trying to visit Borrowdale once or twice a month for a personal photographic project. Over the last few years I have been really drawn to photographing woodland and have discovered a number of small woodland areas within about 15 miles of home - these are great to explore when I have less time available.

How important is it that photography provides you with an escape and the chance to slow down?

I work as a doctor and this is a career which is rewarding yet it can often be busy and at times emotionally tiring. Photography has been a great counter-balance to this. It allows me to focus on something creative and I value the opportunity to immerse myself in nature and the landscape. I enjoy being able to take time, slow down and completely lose myself in a particular composition or challenge. I often now focus on the walk and spending time in the outdoors. Photography gives me the chance to relax, recharge, and enjoy the changing of the seasons.

Would you like to choose 2-3 favourite photographs from your own portfolio and tell us a little about why they are special to you?

During spring in the Arctic, the sun barely dipped beneath the horizon and the best light was often during the early hours of the day. Waking one morning at 4am, after a short sleep, I walked along the coast to photograph the dawn light and mirror-like sea. I sat and watched the icebergs as they gently floated out to sea in the tide – all moving at different speeds. The sense of quiet was interspersed by the shrill cry of a tern or the distant creak of ice. A passing fishing boat, which was also out early, headed towards deeper water searching for halibut and shrimp. I was aware that during my trip, I was privileged to witness a very different way of life, so much more closely intertwined with the rhythms of nature than my own.

In this photograph, I like the sense of drama and light. The most interesting conditions during this particular helicopter flight were when the weather closed in. The cloud base lowered and the helicopter had to hover just a few hundred feet from the ground. This was a side valley called Hattver - deep inside Landmannalaugar. It was quite inaccessible to hikers due to the flooded rivers and late winter snow. The hint of turquoise in the bottom left of the frame gave a splash of colour to the moody landscape.

This image was made on a still autumn morning near Shieldaig in the Highlands. I love the North West region of Scotland – it feels like one of the last remaining true wilderness areas of Britain and there is an amazing sense of light over the mountains, coast and inland lochs. When there is light drizzle in the air I like to explore the woodland and while walking near the River Kerry I happened upon this leaning rowan tree with a particularly silvery trunk. Birch, beech and larch peeked through in the background. There was wonderful colour in the leaves – green, yellow, orange, punctuated by the clusters of red berries.

I believe you initially used a large format camera. What did you learn from this and how does this carry over to the camera(s) and lenses that you now prefer to use?

I initially used a medium format camera - a Pentax 6x7 which I enjoyed particularly in combination with Velvia and Provia Slide Film. I was then lucky enough to view 4x5 transparencies on a light-box during a workshop in Scotland which were really beautiful. I liked the concept of using tilt and swing to increase the depth of field and embarked on the steep learning curve of large format photography. This definitely made me slow down and really consider my composition. At a cost of around £5 per click of the shutter, it was really important to make sure I was happy with the balance and detail in each image. The challenge arose when there was changing light - especially when I only had a limited supply of film. The most useful item which I have kept from my time using a large format camera has been a small Linhof ViewFinder and I would feel lost without it. It allows me to quickly view a potential composition before getting my camera out of my rucksack.

I am definitely enjoying being more spontaneous with my photography. In the past, I used to return to the same precise location until I had captured the scene in optimal light.

Over the next few months, I revisited the exact same spot on 4 different occasions - each time driving an hour and a half to the car park and then walking up to the summit - amongst the snow, ice and rock.

I remember finding a composition in December on the top of Red Screes in the Lake District which was about an hour's climb from the car park at Kirkstone Pass. On my first outing it was a bit too windy and when I viewed the transparency it was out of focus. The light was also quite flat. Over the next few months, I revisited the exact same spot on 4 different occasions - each time driving an hour and a half to the car park and then walking up to the summit - amongst the snow, ice and rock. It was not until April when the light and composition finally came together. Nowadays I prefer to choose a location and then explore - reacting to compositions whether they are landscape scenes, woodland views or details. Sometimes I end up walking 5 - 10 miles and on another day I can spend a large amount of time exploring a more localised area.

To reduce the weight in my camera bag, I am now carrying a lighter system and for the last couple of years, I have been using a Sony Mirrorless Camera - the Sony A7RII with 2 zoom lenses - the Sony 24-70mm GMaster f2.8 Lens and a Sony 70-200mm F4 lens. I enjoy this combination and feel the quality of the files and the colour rendition allows good quality prints up to A2 size.

How important is post processing in realising your vision? Would you like to tell readers about your workflow?

I make a fairly limited number of steps in post-processing. In Lightroom, I adjust the colour temperature, add a small vignette and adjust the highlights or shadows. In Photoshop I use Curve Adjustments to balance the image, Selective Colour to remove colour casts and then finally Nik Software 'Sharpening'.

Is it important that your image making results in a print, and what for you makes a good print? I know you've received compliments from Joe Cornish on the quality of your prints, so we'd love to know more about how you prepare and print your images for an exhibition.

Printing is important to me. Over the last few years, I have been able to display my images in a gallery close to the Yorkshire Dales (The Lime Gallery). The owner has been really supportive of my photography and the opportunity has encouraged me to produce new work.

I think it is important that a good print looks natural and balanced with authentic colour. I try to make sure there are no distracting elements especially around the edges of the frame. I like to direct the viewer towards important elements by using curve selections to darken or lighten small sections of the image.

I often don't print or process an image for a number of months after I have taken it - I like to wait to see if the image still has appeal after my initial experience of the photographic trip. I first make a small 8x10 inch print on A3 sized paper using an Epson 3800 printer and then view it in different lighting situations over a couple of weeks. Sometimes I notice a key element that I want to change straight away but sometimes it can take time to notice an area for improvement.

I think the final presentation of the print is important and I am fortunate that my father-in-law used to be a woodwork teacher and can create beautiful frames to specific sizes. I mount my prints in an 'off-white' mount and then select pieces of hardwood (usually European Oak) to complement the photograph from a local hardwood timber merchant.

What has the time you have spent travelling in Iceland and above the Arctic Circle in Sweden and Greenland afforded you personally, and has it changed your photography or the way that you approach making images?

As much as I enjoy photography in the UK, I feel travelling to the Arctic has been enriching and ultimately given me focus towards specific elements of the landscape - the colour and tone of autumn flora, the flow and passage of water, and the detailed patterns both on the surface and within a rock. In Abisko National Park in Sweden, I was amazed at the vibrant colour of autumn and started to move away from photographing the wider view and instead use my telephoto lens to concentrate on smaller details and cameos.

My trips to the Arctic have opened my eyes to aerial photography which I had never previously considered. In 2013 I booked a landscape photography tour of Iceland with Hans Strand and experienced an amazing 45 min helicopter flight over the mountains of Landmannalaugar. I had never even flown in a helicopter before and I was also new to digital photography. I'm glad I wasn't still using my large format camera as I managed to fill my 32GB memory card in 30 minutes (a stark contrast to returning with 2-3 images per day a few months before). I was not anticipating the stunning, abstract views of snow covered rhyolite mountains in dappled light.

Ilulissat in Greenland is a place which I will remember for the rest of my life - the icy landscape evoked a sense of stillness and timelessness and I remember it as raw and wild. I was on the film set of 'Chasing Ice' (directed by Jeff Orlowski) witnessing the frightening pace of glacial retreat and seeing at first hand the ecological effects of climate change.

We tend to talk about landscape photography in terms of subject and location - frequently meaning place, rather than habitat - and are perhaps only slowly starting to think about our own impacts and interactions with nature and the land. You've said that you think it's important that we reflect about the sustainability of our environment and how we can support our wild landscapes - would you like to say a little more about this?

I think that we should not underestimate the restorative benefits of the landscape. Our ecosystems are incredibly fragile - as technology advances and our population increases we are putting greater demands on nature. I recently read an article (http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/05/where-have-all-insects-gone) on the rapid reduction of insect life in Europe. It reflected that over the last few years the numbers of insects found on a car bonnet over the summer has dramatically decreased. It is notable that such a dramatic change to wildlife numbers has occurred over a relatively short time period.

The loss of natural habitat is also brought home by news stories such as the recent budget announcement - '300,000 new homes to be built in the UK per year to address affordable housing'. I echo the sentiment of the Wildlife Trust chief executive Stephanie Hilborne: "Today's budget fails to acknowledge that the natural world is a limited resource. There is a need for new and affordable housing, but we must prevent an environmental free-for-all where everybody loses. We need more hedgerows and meadows for pollinators, wild places for our own well-being, and natural areas to soak up floodwater."

To quote Rebecca Solnit - "One of the functions of landscape it to correspond to, nurture, and provoke exploration of the landscape and of the imagination. Space to walk is also space to think, and I think that's one thing landscapes give us: places to think longer, more uninterrupted thoughts or thoughts to a rhythm other than the staccato of navigating the city."

As landscape photographers who frequent wild habitats, it is important that we think of supporting and sustaining these to make them enjoyable for our children and future generations.

As landscape photographers who frequent wild habitats, it is important that we think of supporting and sustaining these to make them enjoyable for our children and future generations. I feel privileged to be in a position to enjoy our countryside and national parks - there are many who don't have this opportunity. I regularly see examples in my work of how the natural landscape contributes to improved mental and physical health, and how it can contribute towards healing. We have an opportunity through supporting charities such as the John Muir Trust to protect the places we cherish.

You've mentioned that you're currently working on a long term personal project photographing Borrowdale. How did this start, and what aims do you have for it?

I started to contemplate the idea of photographing Borrowdale about a year ago. It is an area which I have been exploring for the last few years and is somewhere that have I often returned to. Practically it is close to family and close enough to be manageable as a day trip from home.

Borrowdale is a diverse landscape - from the rich ancient oak woodlands to the wilder terrain around the fells around Glaramara. I am challenging myself photographically to explore this area in depth. By revisiting familiar locations it is forcing me to become more creative with my composition and I am enjoying trying macro photography and extracting small details from the rivers and flora.

At present I don't have a specific aim for this project - I am gradually building up a library of images, and there are many areas which I will revisit and explore in more detail. I hope in the future that there might be an opportunity to turn the project into a book or an exhibition but the journey is the most important element at the minute.

Do you have any other plans, projects or ambitions for the future?

Close to home I am enjoying exploring local woodland and experimenting with different styles of nature photography. Further afield I have really enjoyed visiting the landscapes of Northern Europe, especially in autumn, and hope to visit Northern Norway and the Rondane National Park in the next few years.

My 11 year old son enjoys photography and has been awarded Young International Garden Photographer of the Year 2017, as well as making into the OPOTY Portfolio 1 and 2 books. He is really keen to try some photography with a drone and I have agreed that we will jointly save up to buy one over the next 18 months. This will hopefully be fun and something which we can enjoy together.

If you had to take a break from all things photographic for a week, what would you end up doing?

I often have breaks from photography -, especially during the summer months. I exercise by mountain biking in the forests of Yorkshire and I've recently started to learn to sail. If I couldn't take my camera I would still love to walk and explore the mountains and hills of Northern England and Scotland.

What was the last image (by another) that stopped you in your tracks?

Hans Strand has recently been photographing the fields of Andalucia from the air and I remember being 'stopped in my tracks' when he shared these images. I was amazed by the abstract patterns of the farmland with beautiful earthy tones of colour. They remind me of the stunning photographs of Edward Burtynsky yet are instantly recognisable and characterised by Hans' unique style and vision.

Which photographer - amateur or professional - would you like to see featured in a future issue?

There are many amazing photographers and it is hard to single out any names especially as a number of these have featured previously. I would be interested in reading features by Tiina Itkonen, Lars Schneider, Trym Bergsmo and Birgit Pothoff.

Thank you, Ross. As well as his website you'll find Ross on Instagram and you can take his processing playlist for a test drive if you search Apple Music for rossjbrown 'Music for the Landscape'.

You can find out more about the Wild Nature Diary and Calendar, and the contributing photographers, here. The Diary is commissioned by and supports the work of the John Muir Trust. The John Muir Trust is a conservation charity dedicated to protecting and enhancing wild places in the United Kingdom. You can find out more about the Trust and their campaigns for changes that will help protect wild places and rewild damaged habitats on their website (link above).