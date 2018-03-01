End Frame: The Pond Moonrise by Edward Steichen

An amateur photographer and wildlife watcher from Cambridgeshire. My local patch is my muse and the camera reflects my thought and moods as I walk with the dog.

I do enjoy looking at each new "End Frame" as they are uploaded.

A little routine has developed. First, I have a quick look at the picture, trying not to make any judgements until I first see who the author is. If I do not know them or their work, I will look them up through any links.

Then it is back to the picture. One of the parts I enjoy most on workshops, is the review of the day's pictures, sharing your work and seeing what others have produced during the same session. There is a frisson of anticipation as each picture comes up on the screen and then a mixture of inspiration, entertainment and hopefully education from the picture analysis. A tiny bit of anxiety and relief too.

If you know the photographer and or the picture, matching the two and reading the "End Frame" has a not dissimilar feel. But rather than being their own picture it is one that has a significant meaning to them. The choices are sometimes surprising, but the pieces are always fascinating. I like to give myself a few moments to study the picture before reading on. Just as at a workshop, we all have different backgrounds, motivations and aesthetic tastes, so seeing the picture choice and reading the piece gives an insight into what makes them tick. I think the above is called procrastination!

My choice came to mind quite easily. I had to hunt through my bookshelf, from BC at one side to AD at the other to find a copy of it. For those not familiar with this alternative to the Dewey Decimal System, it goes from Before Colour to After Digital, with JC in the middle. I found it in a back copy of AG Magazine.