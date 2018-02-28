Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

154
Brian Kerr, Goran Prvulovic, Matt Oliver & Stephen McNally
Brian Kerr
A Scottish landscape photographer from Dumfries, based in Carlisle but we are looking to move back into Scotland again to the borders town of Moffat. I have been a landscape photographer for around 10 years now, although it is still only as passionate hobby.
Goran Prvulovic
I am a software engineer and photography based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. Carrying on my father’s legacy as a self-taught photographer himself, the style of my pictures focuses on the beauty of the Canadian countryside - a location that I’m blessed to be able to call my home.
Matt Oliver
I am a professional commercial photographer with a passion to be outdoors. I have been photographing landscapes more seriously since 2011 and find this a great stress relief to the usual day to day bustle.
Stephen McNally
I am a black and white landscape photographer i use both digital and film to capture my landscapes mostly which are photographed using long exposures, I live with in a hours drive of the Lakes, Peak District,Yorkshire Dales and North Wales.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way. You can view previous 4x4 portfolios here.
Brian Kerr
Winter Wonderland
Goran Prvulovic
The Canadian Rockies
Matt Oliver
The Winter Blue
Stephen McNally
Love of trees