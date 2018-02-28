Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

A Scottish landscape photographer from Dumfries, based in Carlisle but we are looking to move back into Scotland again to the borders town of Moffat. I have been a landscape photographer for around 10 years now, although it is still only as passionate hobby.

briankerrphotography.com

I am a software engineer and photography based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. Carrying on my father’s legacy as a self-taught photographer himself, the style of my pictures focuses on the beauty of the Canadian countryside - a location that I’m blessed to be able to call my home.

grnphotography.com

I am a professional commercial photographer with a passion to be outdoors. I have been photographing landscapes more seriously since 2011 and find this a great stress relief to the usual day to day bustle.

mattoliverphotography.com

I am a black and white landscape photographer i use both digital and film to capture my landscapes mostly which are photographed using long exposures, I live with in a hours drive of the Lakes, Peak District,Yorkshire Dales and North Wales.

stemcnally.co.uk