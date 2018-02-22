Landscape photographer with a passion for the north. Nature has always played a significant part in my life. When I was young, I used to spend a lot of time in the woods marvelling at the beauty around me. I never lost the enthusiasm for nature when I grew up. The urge to capture nature's beauty was a logical next step for me. flickr/

Bornholm is a small, unique island with a coastline of about one hundred and sixty kilometres and an area of around five hundred and ninety square kilometres.

With beautiful, varied landscapes, craggy and rocky seascapes in the northwest, white sand beaches in the southeast and dense forests in the centre of the island. Bornholm offers a lot for landscape photographers in a small area.

Situated in the Baltic Sea, forty kilometres south of Sweden, eighty kilometres northeast of Germany, one hundred and twenty kilometres northwest of Poland and one hundred and thirty-five kilometres east of Denmark.

Although the island is closer to Sweden it belongs to the Capital Region of Denmark and is, therefore, Danish territory. However, traces of Swedish can be heard in the dialect spoken on the island. Bornholmsk includes dialects of southern Sweden due to the fact that many Swedes immigrated to Bornholm. The dialect is rarely spoken nowadays though, as the inhabitants have been shifting to standard Danish over the past sixty years.

The capital of the island is Rønne in the southwest with a ferry terminal and an airport to the east of the city near Arnager. You can reach the island by ferry boat or by plane. The ferry boat sails from Køge in Denmark, Ystad in Sweden and Sassnitz in Germany to Rønne whereas the plane flies from København to the capital of Bornholm. Travel time by boat is around one to six hours dependent on your port of departure. The flight only takes thirty-five minutes.