on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Gerald Rowles, Goran Prvulovic, Kathleen Holman & Xavier Arnau Bofarull

Responses
Skip to Comments
By , , & | Posted

Gerald Rowles

As a clinical neuropsychologist I was trained in both the physiological and interpretive aspects of human experience - the physical sensors and the interpretive sensation that we bring to our experiences. In more than thirty years of self-training in photography it struck me that clinical neuropsychology is an apt metaphor for the photographer and their camera.

rowlesfineartphotography.com



Goran Prvulovic

I am a software engineer and photographer based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. First inspired by the beautiful rocky mountains that I call my home, my pictures have focused on capturing the beauty and uniqueness the world of landscape photography has to offer.

grnphotography.com



Kathleen Holman

I am originally from the USA, but now I am a web and user interaction designer living and working in London. In 2015 I bought a digital camera to promote a music group I founded, and then I started enjoying landscape photography as well.

kathleenholman.com



Xavier Arnau Bofarull

I am an amateur photographer based on the Taunus Range, a mountain near Frankfurt am Main, Germany. I have no formal training in either art or photography. Since four years I try to improve my skills on Landscape Photography, and as a member of a Photo Club I took part in some Exhibitions.

500px.com



Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way. You can view previous 4x4 portfolios here.

Submit Your 4x4 Portfolio

We're on the lookout for new portfolios for the next few issue, so please do get in touch!

If you would like to submit your 4x4 portfolio, please visit this page for submission information.

Gerald Rowles

Flyover Country - More Than That

Gerald Rowles landscape photographer 1

Goran Prvulovic

Rocks of San Andreas Fault

Goran Prvulovic landscape photographer

Kathleen Holman

Tree Therapy

Kathleen Holman landscape photographer

Xavier Arnau Bofarull

Pond near my home

Xavier Arnau Bofarull landcsape photographer

 



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL