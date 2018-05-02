Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

158
Gerald Rowles, Goran Prvulovic, Kathleen Holman & Xavier Arnau Bofarull
Gerald Rowles
As a clinical neuropsychologist I was trained in both the physiological and interpretive aspects of human experience - the physical sensors and the interpretive sensation that we bring to our experiences. In more than thirty years of self-training in photography it struck me that clinical neuropsychology is an apt metaphor for the photographer and their camera.
Goran Prvulovic
I am a software engineer and photographer based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. First inspired by the beautiful rocky mountains that I call my home, my pictures have focused on capturing the beauty and uniqueness the world of landscape photography has to offer.
Kathleen Holman
I am originally from the USA, but now I am a web and user interaction designer living and working in London. In 2015 I bought a digital camera to promote a music group I founded, and then I started enjoying landscape photography as well.
Xavier Arnau Bofarull
I am an amateur photographer based on the Taunus Range, a mountain near Frankfurt am Main, Germany. I have no formal training in either art or photography. Since four years I try to improve my skills on Landscape Photography, and as a member of a Photo Club I took part in some Exhibitions.
Gerald Rowles
Flyover Country - More Than That
Goran Prvulovic
Rocks of San Andreas Fault
Kathleen Holman
Tree Therapy
Xavier Arnau Bofarull
Pond near my home