on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Capture One for Landscape – Part Two

An Example Workflow

Responses
Skip to Comments
By | Posted
Tim Parkin

Tim Parkin

Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.

Flickr, Facebook, Twitter



In our second and third instalments of our Capture One for Landscape series, Joe looks at a few of his images from a recent trip to the Isle of Eigg in the Scottish Inner Hebrides. Along the way, he will be demonstrating some of the steps in his typical workflow and also his approach to post-processing images.

If you have any questions about the video or general questions about Capture One, please add them in the comments below.



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL