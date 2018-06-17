Capture One for Landscape – Part Two

In our second and third instalments of our Capture One for Landscape series, Joe looks at a few of his images from a recent trip to the Isle of Eigg in the Scottish Inner Hebrides. Along the way, he will be demonstrating some of the steps in his typical workflow and also his approach to post-processing images.

If you have any questions about the video or general questions about Capture One, please add them in the comments below.