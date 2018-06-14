161
Inside this issue
Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios
Clayton Hairs, Daniel Howarth, Helen Storer & Roman Gieruć
Clayton Hairs
Began life as a video journalist on the South African equivalent of 60 minutes. Began shooting stills in 2007 with my first DSLR. Awards at the Australian Professional Print Awards and NSW Professional Print Awards 2012-1017. Winner Fine Art Section Stark Awards 2016 . Honourable Mention in Spider (monotone) awards 2017.
Daniel Howarth
Landscape photographer from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. Love to photograph woodland in particular but also like a grand vista.
Helen Storer
My aspiration is be a competent and respected photographer and share inspiring artistic photographs with others of the Norfolk Coast. The beauty of working impressionistically is that you can suggest mood by careful use of colour, shape, and of course light. I believe all my landscape images can be reduced to a diverse collection of shapes, lines and colours, textures and patterns and show the beauty of the Norfolk Coast.
Roman Gieruc
Born in Warsaw, Poland in 1961. Leave a well started music career and Poland to follow feelings to Lausanne, Switzerland in 1986. Got married, worked for money and played drums in rock bands for pleasure. Became father 22 years ago and widower 9 years ago. Photography was present along all this way but took more and more space in the last 5 years.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
Clayton Hairs
Intimate Australia
Daniel Howarth
Woodland Seasons
Helen Storer
Blue hour at Brancaster Staithe, Norfolk
Roman Gieruć
Just breathe