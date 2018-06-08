The Humanless Condition

Solitude is the human condition in which I keep myself company. ~Hannah Arendt

A magazine editor I started working with recently inquired about images for a piece about outdoor adventures. “Why are there no people in your photographs?” he asked. “Because,” I answered, “there aren’t that many people in my life and certainly not when I photograph; and those that are, like me, don’t usually care to be photographed.”

I am an introvert and a recluse—traits I have come to believe are neither fully understood nor generally respected among those who do not possess them. In that, introversion is in the good company of such things as inspiration, grief, rapture, depression, awe, the thrill of discovery, or the sense of profound revelation. Those who have not experienced such things may perhaps be able to grasp them as concepts, but not fully appreciate them as powerful forces in the shaping of one’s personality, demeanour, choices, and ultimately life.

Whether you are an introvert or not, I believe that understanding the introvert mindset is important not only in the sense of allowing others the personal space they need, and that may be broader than your own, but also because introversion is very prevalent among creative people, and it is likely that a considerable number of your fellow photographers fall into that category. It is important also to distinguish between introversion and shyness. One can be an exuberant, self-confident, “Type-A” person and still be an introvert.

For an introvert, it is likely that the quality and experience of photography may be impeded by the not-uncommon tendency to practice photography in groups, or in places where escaping the presence, chatter, and behaviour of others is difficult. It is why I almost always decline invitations to “go shooting.” My introversion is such that photography (or any creative endeavour) and socializing do not—cannot—mix. It is also part of the reason that I don’t photograph when leading workshops, and cannot answer such questions as “how would you photograph this?” I don’t know. I would need to commune with it, alone, for some time, perhaps several times, to have an answer.

I am one who, in other times and circumstances, may have found my way to becoming an ascetic, or a monk, or an ascetic monk. Indeed, if I could find a way to meet my needs and satisfy my interests without participating in society, I would consider it a great accomplishment. John Donne was wrong—some of us are islands and take great comfort in the waters that surround us.

I made the choice, perhaps the best one I made regarding my creative work, to have my images and writings always be self-expressive. This means that my goal in making them is to express my thoughts and feelings, and not just appearances or facts; my relationship with places and things that are meaningful to me, and not just ones that are aesthetically pleasing. I consider my images as visual journal entries in the sense that they describe real events, but from a personal and subjective perspective: not eschewing judgment and emotion, belief and prejudice, mood and opinion—as one might expect from a documentarian—but emphasizing them.

I live in a place where spectacularly beautiful images can be made in abundance, nearly any time and with little effort, and yet I venture as far as I am able to away from known and popular spots, not because “better” images are to be found there, but because better self-expressive images are to be found there. If I attempted to make honest self-expressive works in popular places, these images would inevitably express anxiety and frustration. I work best when alone and find comfort in the miles and obstacles separating me from the human hives. As I wish for my work to express true-felt reverence, peace, awe, and beauty, I must go to those places where I can experience such things.

When discussing the philosophy of Arthur Schopenhauer, who suggested that “great minds” are better off alone despite such a fate being “deplorable” at times, a fellow student made the comment, “but who wants to live like that?” As it happens, it is the same question that flashes bright and vivid in my mind when I (reluctantly) find myself in a congested city or some other place where people congregate. In such places, I experience a visceral and relentless sense of discomfort, no matter what I’m doing. When in a city, my primary impulse is not to appreciate my time there but to strive to end it as quickly as possible, so I can return to the blissful peace of wild places.

Most of the experiences that elevate my life, including the making of expressive photographs, I cannot accomplish in the midst of humanity.

On the occasion that I am invited to visit cities, the invitation often touts such things as culture, cuisine, conveniences, history, architecture, or night-life. All of these I appreciate in small doses and can give up easily and without regret. Not so for solitary experiences in places where human presence is meagre or, better yet, altogether absent. To me, these are experiences without which my life would not be worth living. The greatest good of cities to me is that most other humans are content to be in them.

Most of the experiences that elevate my life, including the making of expressive photographs, I cannot accomplish in the midst of humanity. Indeed, some of these experiences I can only accomplish in perfect solitude, without even a single other person present. There are exactly three people I know with whom I am comfortable photographing, and this only because I have known them for a long time and am comfortable in their company. And yes, inevitably they are also introverts. On the occasion that I share time in the field with these people when any of us reaches for the camera or departs for a time, the other knows to maintain a comfortable distance and to refrain from interaction until the camera is put away or the wanderer has re-initiated contact, however long it takes.

The fact that introversion is common among creative people has to do with attention. Creative ideas are correlated with states of mind in which we are not focused on specific tasks or pay great attention to any particular thing or person outside ourselves. We are social animals programmed to pay attention to others, even if not interacting with them directly—to be concerned with how others perceive us, to want to impress others, to be respectful of those of our tribe and apprehensive of those who are not. The very presence of others in our environment consumes attention. For an introvert, it may even prompt a degree of anxiety. These are things detrimental to creative work.

Beyond the distracting effect of the presence of other people, solitude in remote and wild places also offers conditions for creative expression that are often not acknowledged

Despite the correlation between introversion and creativity, photography for many is pursued as a social activity. Photographers often venture out in groups, travel in packs, participate vigorously in group discussions, or work in congested areas. Then again, perhaps this is at least part of the reason why so many photographs we see tend to conform to a handful of established styles, locations, and subjects—a phenomenon that Edward Weston described as “no freshness of vision.” If you are an introvert who photographs in company and are dissatisfied with your work or feel like you are in a creative rut, consider investing some time in photographing alone.

Beyond the distracting effect of the presence of other people, solitude in remote and wild places also offers conditions for creative expression that are often not acknowledged—conditions that can be characterized as dimensions of freedom: freedom from judgment, freedom from commitments and obligations, freedom from social rituals, freedom to make mistakes, freedom to make a fool of yourself without consequences, freedom to explore and to experiment, freedom to spend time in contemplation, freedom from expectations, and so on. And such freedoms not only free up time that may otherwise be invested in creative work, but they also free up a great deal of attention. The brain is allowed to dedicate more of its resources and “computing power” toward thoughts and activities that may otherwise seem superfluous, indulgent, or improper.

In interviews I have given in recent years, all interviewers (as far as I recall) inquired about my thoughts regarding social media. It should not surprise you by now to learn that I am innately prejudiced against anything containing the word “social.” As an introvert, virtual socializing indeed is easier for me than in-person interactions, but it is still a draining and ultimately exhausting activity. (And this has little to do with how much I may like the people I interact with.) As a professional, social media is where much of my audience is, and I venture there primarily for that reason, and in the hope that the work and words I share may prompt at least some to visit my website, read my writings, or purchase my books for what is, in my opinion, a much richer and more rewarding experience. It is what I do when I encounter others’ work that interests me. I consider social media a poor and undignified medium for appreciating art, but it can be a good starting point—a way of being introduced to an artist’s work and offerings.

I don’t know how much time I have left to live but, anathema as it may seem to many, my goal is to spend as much of this time as I can away from cities, away from the world of conflicts and careers and celebrities, and away from the great majority of my species. It is, in the most literal sense, the only way that I can be myself, and the only way that I can do my work with the seriousness and depth of feeling without which it would not be worth doing.