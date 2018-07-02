Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I am a passionate photographer who will try my hand at any subject, but with a deep love of photographing the landscape. On moving to The Netherlands in 2012 from the UK, I initially developed my landscape photography interests due to my lack of Dutch language skills! My work is now developing with the use of ICM and double exposure techniques inspired by Doug Chinnery, Chris Friel and Valda Bailey. I love the ability to express my creativity through my camera.

charlottebellamy.com

I am new to photography, I am so lucky to now be able to focus on learning and understanding photography. I simply enjoy being finding and composing pictures. I got my first camera with interchangeable lenses last year and have been learning, learning, learning ever since.

A modest and humble upbringing, surrounded by vast and open landscape — I grew up in North Dakota, USA with beauty emanating from commonplace. Here I developed an appreciation for the simple aspects of life, explored the outdoors, started photographing, and uncovered a passion to travel. College and a successful business career provided opportunities to live in distant lands (Colorado, Florida, Texas, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Italy, and the UK) — always photographing.

kjbimages.com

I’m a Chilean amateur photographer of and about nature, based in Edinburgh, Scotland. Married for almost a year, and currently finishing my PhD studies. Being greatly influenced by my father (a creative-surrealistic nature photographer) and by my childhood experiences living in a National Park in southern Chile, I decided to engage in making images more seriously after finishing university, when I was able to afford my own camera. I believe in the beauty and power of combining images and storytelling.