188
Inside this issue
Spring in Cornwall with Joe Cornish
A Screencast of Joe's trip to Cornwall via Capture One
Tim Parkin
Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.
Joe Cornish
Professional landscape photographer. His personal website is www.joecornishphotographer.com/
Sometimes you just need a little help. In this case, it was building a shed and who better to recruit than a top landscape photographer! Fortunately, the shed didn't take too long to build and so Joe was available to help me create some video content for you lovely readers out there. We managed to record two such videos in between trips out into the Highlands and the first is from his trip to Cornwall where Joe has some great light and beautiful Spring conditions.