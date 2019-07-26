on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Spring in Cornwall with Joe Cornish

A Screencast of Joe's trip to Cornwall via Capture One

Responses
Skip to Comments
By & | Posted
Tim Parkin

Tim Parkin

Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.

Flickr, Facebook, Twitter



Joe Cornish

Joe Cornish

Professional landscape photographer. His personal website is www.joecornishphotographer.com/



Sometimes you just need a little help. In this case, it was building a shed and who better to recruit than a top landscape photographer! Fortunately, the shed didn't take too long to build and so Joe was available to help me create some video content for you lovely readers out there. We managed to record two such videos in between trips out into the Highlands and the first is from his trip to Cornwall where Joe has some great light and beautiful Spring conditions.



This is a premium article and requires a paid subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information on prices.

On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL